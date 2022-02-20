The early Soviet propaganda movie, The Battleship Potemkin culminates in a prolonged and shocking sequence of local citizens – men, women and children – gunned down by remorseless Czarist soldiers on Odessa’s famed harbor-to-town staircase. The sequence remains a shocker. (And is still studied in film schools, apparently, for being ground-breaking effective and technologically ahead of the time.) Historically, there was never such a massacre on the Steps, but the sequence served as a kind of cinematic shorthand for State brutality aimed at essentially harmless, unarmed, unthreatening civilians in a public place; civilians who were seen to be defying the authority of the State. And so the armed minions of the State acted – because even the mildest defiance of Authority on the part of ordinary workers and their families is a stab at the heart of those Authorities. They cannot brook defiance, and so out come the armed police, just as they have this week in the streets of Ottawa with regard to the truckers protesting vaccine mandates. All the forces of the law, with the cheerful approval of the Canadian established media, the intellectual and ruling class – it’s really rather breathtaking; this concentrated venom and enthusiasm for breaking heads and bones all aimed at the workers participating in a civil and well-organized street protest. (It would seem that as far as the RCMP are concerned, Dudley Do-Right and Constable Benton Fraser both have left the building – so much for Canadian ‘polite.’)
What will happen now that the ordinary working stiffs of Canada have been so casually abused by their native ruling class; threatened with having bank accounts frozen, their means of earning a living confiscated, themselves arrested, while their pets and children given over to the tender care of animal shelters and the child “protection” authorities? How far will this protest go now, bouncing down the Odessa Steps like a runaway baby carriage? It could be that Canadians, with the ethos of being polite, courteous, and truthful, may be truly shocked, shocked to the point of open rebellion over being consistently lied about and bullied by their ruling elite. In America, our own flyover country residents are perfectly accustomed to being abused as stupid, red-necked rubes by our own elite class. It’s what we have come to expect of NPR, the political ruling class, the New York/Hollywood cultural axis and the inside-the-Beltway-Washington DC denizens; what we have come to expect of them anyway. It may be a new and shocking development to ordinary, working-class Canadians, this contempt for the working class, though. Comment as you wish.
The Odessa Steps
The early Soviet propaganda movie, The Battleship Potemkin culminates in a prolonged and shocking sequence of local citizens – men, women and children – gunned down by remorseless Czarist soldiers on Odessa’s famed harbor-to-town staircase. The sequence remains a shocker. (And is still studied in film schools, apparently, for being ground-breaking effective and technologically ahead of the time.) Historically, there was never such a massacre on the Steps, but the sequence served as a kind of cinematic shorthand for State brutality aimed at essentially harmless, unarmed, unthreatening civilians in a public place; civilians who were seen to be defying the authority of the State. And so the armed minions of the State acted – because even the mildest defiance of Authority on the part of ordinary workers and their families is a stab at the heart of those Authorities. They cannot brook defiance, and so out come the armed police, just as they have this week in the streets of Ottawa with regard to the truckers protesting vaccine mandates. All the forces of the law, with the cheerful approval of the Canadian established media, the intellectual and ruling class – it’s really rather breathtaking; this concentrated venom and enthusiasm for breaking heads and bones all aimed at the workers participating in a civil and well-organized street protest. (It would seem that as far as the RCMP are concerned, Dudley Do-Right and Constable Benton Fraser both have left the building – so much for Canadian ‘polite.’)
16 thoughts on “The Odessa Steps”
When I think of the Mounties, I can only think of Sergeant Preston, his horse Rex and his dog King.
Sergeant Preston would surely be against what is being done in his name by the Perth day Mounties.
Seriously, how much longer can this go on. Sooner or later the Queen is going to need to get involved. This is a very bad look to her on her 75 jubilee.
She could call out her Canadian army, put them between the truckers and fascists and broker some kind ok f back down by both.
Justin could say “we will follow british policy” and eliminate masking and other sanctions.
The truckers could say “that’s all we ever wanted” and go home and to work.
If someone doesn’t do something I can see this becoming a us problem, not just a Canadian one.
Present, not Perth, day Mounties
John Henry – Damn autocucumber! Damn autocucumber!
The RCMP has been objectively fascist for a very, very long time.
When I was a teenager, my stepdad was looking at moving the family up into British Columbia. I went with him on a long road trip through the eastern part of BC, and we did a lot of “looking at real estate” and getting to know the locals. My stepdad had this knack for getting in with people, and it was amazing to watch how he’d manage to insinuate himself into people’s confidence.
Factor in my life-long curse of having people tell me sh*t I don’t want to hear, and, well… Yeah. There were some… Interesting, yeah, that’s a really good word, interesting, conversations that I was both a participant and which I overheard.
One of the guys we got to know fairly well was a retired RCMP higher-up… I want to say he was a Chief Superintendent when he retired, but I could be wrong. When we ran into him, he was selling real estate. In any event, he seemed like a decent enough sort, until he and my stepdad started sharing the stash of slivovitz my stepdad had along with us. After about the fourth shot, oh holy hell did the “In Vino Veritas” start coming out.
Now, I’d intimated that I wanted a military career, and he was trying to sell me on a path into the Canadian Army and then the RCMP, kinda. That had been what he’d done, and it was something he was highly encouraging me to do, as a likely young lad.
However, comma… I have to say that the difference between “subject” and “citizen” was never made more clear for me than during that afternoon/evening, sitting around the campfire at the camp we’d made. Attitudes and so forth, especially towards “first nations” and civilians? The disdain and utter lack of respect were pretty clear. I can’t even really articulate the vibe I was picking up from him, but I did get enough that I’m completely unsurprised to hear the things that we’ve been hearing about come out of Canada. The RCMP that could tolerate that guy’s attitude, cultivate it, and then promote it? Not a good institution, I fear. The stories about the RCMP are mostly myth; they’re not the force they project the image of.
Much like the storied FBI, as the epitome of competence and disinterested ethics? I suppose that we shouldn’t be surprised now. Both organizations are and have been the beneficiaries of a long, long, long effort in positive public relations.
John Henry, What reason do you have for thinking the Queen disapproves? She is literally surrounded by dozens of people who’s only job is to make sure that nothing she says in public can be interpreted as criticism of her ministers let alone anything like actual policy.
The long term effects to Canadian comity depends on how many Canadians see themselves as potentially in the place of the trucker and how many identify with the government. As you saw with the Tea Party, a lot of Americans were fine with the low level harassment of the government as long as it wasn’t directed against them. Like us, it will come down to what happens in their next election. Like us, figuring out who to vote for that will be an improvement will also be a problem. The parliamentary form insures whoever is the next Prime Minister will have been voted for by a small number of people in one small area that can be relied on to vote the “right” way.
A police that acts masked, badges hidden, rank obscured is a secret police, unworthy of a free nation, but totally suitable for Canada.
The same Canadian Values on which the Liberal Party (note the name) has campaigned on and governed with and been voted into office for incarnating for decades.
Pity the truckers—they believed the propaganda that they lived in one country, but they actually lived in another.
Only guillotine can bring justice now.
There may still be somewhere a copy of a film clip taken during the Iranian Revolution. The Shah had sent in the army against the protestors. One of the Iranian troops shot his officer in the back, ripped off his helmet, and ran across to join the protestors.
The big surprise for me about the current situation is how great a gulf has grown between the police and the community they supposedly serve. Wherever you look — RCMP, Australian police, English police — it seems to be the same story. The police seem to act more like an occupying army than the guardians of safe communities.
And it is not just the police. During the Lock Downs, many of us have been exposed to “Karens”, male as well as female, who appoint themselves enforcers of whatever they imagine that day’s policy to have been.
History may give us some guidance about how all of this is likely to end — but I bet that most of us are not going to like it.
In the words of a famous Canadian:
Our battles they may find us
No choice may our to be
But hold the banner proudly
The truth will set us free
…
Yet when liberty lay wanting
No lives were lost in vain.
Wonder which way she jumped?
Mcs,
I have no idea one way or the other about the Queen’s approval.
I can see this getting ugly and escalating, though. When it escalates enough, the army will need to get involved somehow. My crystal ball is no better at predicting the future than my glass eye is.
I don’t know how they will get involved but however it is, Queen Elizabeth will need to sign off on it. It’s her army, not Canada’s. Nobody else can use it except as she delegates.
The buck stops with her.
It’s been clear for some years that neither Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand nor Australia any longer suffer under the handicap of freedom of speech. Is there the slightest doubt that the left, egregiously mislabeled as “liberal”, would do the same for us? We need to remember that a country can be either free or not and make decisions accordingly.
A republic, if we can keep it.
Something’s gone seriously wrong with police culture all over the world in the last couple decades. Seeing these thugs decked out in military tactical gear, fully masked up, beating people in the streets, running people over with horses, shows we’re in a really dark place. Don’t think it can’t happen here. This is what the powers that be want to see happen everywhere.
The most jarring thing to me has been the twitter account of the Ottawa police, brazenly lying for 24 hours a day for the last several days, as if we all can’t see with our own eyes that they’re just lying. And the Canadian version of the MSM going along with it. I know it shouldn’t be surprising, but seeing just how brazen they are is unsettling. We all thought they were a bunch of commie frauds hiding behind values that we held dear and they held in contempt, but seeing the mask drop is difficult to make sense of. They remind me of the “bad guys” in professional wrestling announcing, where they would say the exact opposite was happening compared to what we can all see, but those guys are played for jokes, and this isn’t funny at all.
Seems like Fidel Jr had to find people to actually do his dirty work. Had to fire the Ottawa police chief, and bring in new thugs. Quebec cops have always had a particular reputation for being dirty, something about French culture in general seems to stress that those who don’t follow whatever the authorities say are vermin who can be treated with any violence necessary.
As has been said before, the real question is where are the “conservative” politicians right now–Fidel Jr has shut down Parliament and is abusing the citizenry, and the “conservative” “opposition” has vanished. Is there not a single one of them who realizes that being arrested right now is the surest way to raising your political profile and boosting your future career prospects?
Oh my :
The Next Step for the World Economic Forum
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-next-step-for-the-world-economic-forum/
I support the police until they stop supporting the people’s “unalienable Rights” with which they were endowed by their Creator (applies to every person, not just Americans). When they beat civilians with rifle butts, hammer them with batons, and kick them in the head when they are down, they should be doxxed and made to fear that their homes will not still be standing when they go off shift. When mounted police drive their horses into crowds to knock people down and stomp on them, those horses should leave with their entrails dragging on the ground and the rider should not leave at all. Down the horse and you down the rider.
Get a clue from Solzhenitsyn: “And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?… The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”
That Solzhenitsyn quote is for a different time, for when there is open civil war.
In our time, the regime wants dissidents to resort to violence. That’s the surest way for the regime to be able to destroy them all completely. Fidel Jr must be pulling his hair out wondering why there aren’t any good violent actions he can use to discredit the truckers, no matter how much he’s tried to provoke something. As soon as anything happens, he’ll be waving the bloody shirt and smashing everyone associated with the truckers at all. I suspect the American version is already massively infested with Feds, and they’ll commit all sorts of violence and mayhem in order to discredit any sort of legitimate opposition from growing.