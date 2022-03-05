Ukraine Thread Part 3 – Day Eight of the Russian Column Held Hostage (by the usual Russian incompetence)

Welcome to the third installment of the Russian invasion of Ukraine series. Since Napoleon stated that the moral is to the physical what ten is to one. After the situation map (below) we are going to start the post with a look at the moral dimensions of the current fighting. Follow it with my impressions of the current fighting. Then close with a counterfactual of the Ukraine-Russian fighting based on the works of Trevor Dupuy.
I have posted on twitter about the Russian Army columns North of Kyiv decaying into immobile blobs due to the Rasputitsa, poorly maintained Chinese truck tires and shear “follow the plan” Russian incompetence.
The head and first dozen or so kilometers of the southernmost column north of Kiev have been stuck there for EIGHT DAYS. The Russians have since rammed more and more vehicles into this monster traffic jam (idiotically “following the plan” Soviet-style) so the whole thing is now 65-70 kilometers long (almost 40 miles).
And, because the trucks can’t go off-road due to the Rasputitsa mud and tire problems, they’re stuck on the roads and the roads’ shoulders three vehicles wide for the whole @40 miles. That means fuel and resupply trucks can’t move on or off road to deliver anything to anybody.
So all the columns’ heads are now out of fuel and battery power. They can’t move north, south or sideways, and everything behind them is stuck because of the mud, and rapidly running out of fuel and vehicle battery charge too (assuming they haven’t already). Nor can any of those columns defend themselves because they’re too densely packed. They’re just targets waiting for the Ukrainians to destroy them.
Only the Ukrainians had something better to do. They opened the floodgates of reservoirs around those columns to flood them and turn the surrounding areas into impassable quagmires for months – probably until July or August. (See photo below) Probably several thousand Russian vehicles in those columns will be irrecoverable losses. Hundreds of Russian soldiers might have drowned.
This was not just a debacle, but an EPIC one. About 1/5th of the Russian force in Ukraine is now flooded or trapped, and are definitely out of the war for good.
Now to the moral dimension. The 1242 Battle of the Neva, where the Teutonic Knights fought Alexander Nevsky, is one of the founding myths of Russia.
See:
The Battle on the Ice, 1242 – Teutonic Knights vs. Alexander Nevsky
President Zelensky’s drowning of Putin’s minions in the Battle of the Kyiv reservoir may be as central to modern Ukraine’s founding national identity going forward, for similar reasons, possibly with Zelensky as modern Ukraine’s Alexander Nevsky.
Reddit and other Meme generating sites are going to have a glorious time redoing Stalin’s Alexander Nevsky movie by putting Zelensky’s face on the actor playing Nevsky.
Next, my current impressions of the war:
To start with, the Russian Army’s logistics are just hosed. The Ukrainians destroyed or still have possession of (in their cities) all the Russian/Ukrainian railheads, save for Kherson and Berdyansk, since the first day of the war. So Russian rail logistics are not possible into Ukraine without either/both a major battlefield success and a major rail engineering effort the Russians did not think was necessary.
The Ukrainians have been slamming every fuel truck they can find with every method available to them, which is big trouble for the Russians as they didn’t have many of those to begin with, and brought only the ammunition & food for a three-day operation.
The Russians have ditched their original 3-day “special operation” plan and have definitely shifted to “set-piece” battles requiring significant preparation, as those are better suited to their poorly trained troops.
The weak link is in doing that is the Russians plain lack the force density in the Ukraine to defend their rear areas, and in particular the bridges over the Ukraine’s many rivers and streams.
The Russian inability to suppress Ukrainian’s integrated air defense system stems in part due to the pathetically poor planning of missile launches which have mostly expended their pre-war inventory of Iskander & Kaliber Ground/Sea/Air launched cruise missiles plus the 500km ranged Iskander ballistic missiles for limited results.
It is also due to the (unknowable before combat) collapse of Russian emitter locating systems for hunting SAMs, intensely used by the Soviets, and Support Jamming capability, also heavily used by the Soviets.
And finally, the tenth day of combat has been showing the vast under-performance of radar threat warning receivers, defensive jammers and infrared missile warning systems on the latest Russian jets. All these deficiencies were visible before this campaign (since 2015) but their severity was difficult to assess before combat operations started over Ukraine.
Planning for RuAF suppression of air Ukrainian defense was keyed to human agents with cell phones and visual/radio beacons to locate UAF mobile SAM batteries pre-war for attack. A few batteries were hit but most seem to have survived. Ukrainian ground forces know of this trick now and it will not be repeated.
The slowness with which the Russian Air Force (RuAF) are showing in deconflicting their aircraft and their mobile integrated air defense system, after losing by capture several intact (with their codes and IFF) Pantsir-S1 and Tor short range missile complexes means the Russians lack air reconnaissance coverage of their rear areas in the Ukraine west of the Dnieper.
This means the Ukrainians can slip company-sized mobile raiding forces into the Russians’ rear areas and take out the bridges required to supply the Russian set-piece attacks being prepared. And they are doing so.
This doesn’t stop Russian set-piece attacks, but it increases their preparation time and, in particular, upsets their timing so the set-piece attacks cannot be coordinated for mutual support. Each will be a one-off.
I.e., the Russian advance has been slowed down in a major way. This buys the Ukrainians time to do other things to defeat the Russians. The most important thing the Ukrainians need is time. They have to take it from the Russians with ground operations & airstrikes.
For various reasons, I have the distinct impression that the Russians are now operating on a three-day decision-reaction cycle. If a major attack being planned is suddenly down to one key bridge connecting its assembly area to supply bases in Russia. It takes three days for the Russians to send a ground combat battalion to defend that bridge.
That is more than enough time for the Ukrainians to move one of their raiding companies there to destroy the bridge. I.e., the Ukrainians are clearly operating inside the Russians’ Observe, Orient, Decide, Act [OODA loop] a la USAF air strategist John Boyd. [More on this when I get to the counter factuals.]
The RuAF simply no longer has, for whatever reason, the air superiority it needed and had to stop Ukrainian mobile forces from counter attacking in the 1st three days of the war.
There seem to be no rear area security forces behind lead Russian columns anywhere save close to Crimea in the south. But even there the lead Russian columns heading for Odessa just got annihilated in a kettle battle. Mykolaiv was reported cleared of remaining Russian troops, with a large haul of captured Russian equipment trophied at Kubalkino AB near the city.
Elsewhere in the Russian occupied Kherson and Berdyansk cities, we saw major public protests with flags and Ukrainian anthem being sung, ruining Russian planned propaganda spectacles. The sieges of Mariupol and Volnovakha continue with Russians violating agreed ceasefires by moving ammo in ambulances.
Intensive combat was reported both NE and NW of Kyiv as the forces going around the two Russian armored column “Schwerpunkts” attempt breakthroughs, with engagements reported at Irpen as ongoing, and a defeat of the Russians in Chernihiv to the NE.
An attempted Eastern thrust from occupied Luhansk to envelop Kharkiv was reported to have failed today.
The 2nd Russian strategic echelon and the Belarusian Army cannot come from the north and Russia doesn’t have either rails or the truck park in the west or south to sustain anything trying to reach the out-of-supply forward columns because Ukraine owns the skies west of the Dnieper.
We are in an attrition phase, the outcome is still in doubt, and Russia still has an eight times bigger army.
Examining the Counterfactuals
I am seeing a number of people I formally trusted as military experts go sideways, hard, in Ukraine.
Bluntly, these “Experts” simply cannot get their group mind around the implications of the rotted tires of the Russian army’s truck fleet nor the fact that the Russians only control the ground they are actually standing on. These facts are utterly decisive for mechanized combat in Ukraine.
The key thing about the Russian truck fleet’s ill-maintained Chinese manufactured tires is they are not on Ukrainian trucks.
Short form counterfactual: Ukrainian logistics have superior mobility during the Raputitsa (Mud Season) because their tires will not disintegrate in the mud!
This is a huge Ukrainian advantage in mechanized combat that stacks quite nicely with the second counterfactual.
When you look up the relevant data about how ground combat power degrades from casualties in places like Trevor N. Dupuy’s books “Numbers, Predictions, and War: Using History to Evaluate Combat Factors and Predict the Outcome of Battles”, you find that the vast majority of mechanized ground forces’ fighting power disappears with the vehicles and not the people.
Vehicles are combat power in mechanized war.
Those who suffer less vehicle force attrition than their enemy win battles, and win wars, despite being smaller.
There are safe rear areas for the Ukrainians in Ukraine while there none for the Russian.
The Ukrainians are only losing vehicles to combat and capture. Their operational losses are being repaired and returned to them.
Meanwhile all Russian operational losses wind up either permanent losses to Ukrainian Territorial “Road Burning Details” OR AS CAPTURED UKRAINIAN MECHANIZED POWER.
Ukraine is winning the war of mechanized ground vehicle attrition with Russia inside Ukraine.
And who the h–l would have thought that!
-end-
21 thoughts on “Ukraine Thread Part 3 – Day Eight of the Russian Column Held Hostage (by the usual Russian incompetence) –”
Useful Russian air power links (found via Instapundit):
https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/mysterious-case-missing-russian-air-force
https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/rusi-defence-systems/russian-air-force-actually-incapable-complex-air-operations
You know someone in that crew forgot to check their frunze manuals the germans had some impact in the late winter and early spring of 43, but the soviet advance from belgorod south wasnt till the summer.
General sukhovetsky was frunze class 09
Updated with Twitter link under the flooded out Ukraine terrain photo.
I am incredulous that in view of these huge Russian failures NATO doesn’t literally jump at this great opportunity and finish them off. By whatever creative means without using ground forces..and without a stodgy old definition of no fly zone like US F16s dog fighting Russian planes. I am sure they could get creative and help Ukraine finish this Russian attack. Can’t figure out why they are not doing it.. considering it could mean the end of Putin in Russia. BTW Putin’s threat that will be nuclear war is of course not relevant because the probability will only go up if he is not stopped now and because it is nit as simple as that.
What lobby effort and by whom can get US/NATO to do this? And can you please talk about what that action by NATO would have to entail? God, I hope they will step up
Occam’s razor: If they could, they would, since they don’t, they can’t.
“Hundreds of Russian soldiers might have drowned.”
Wait, what? Is there any reason to believe this at all? I haven’t seen anything like that mentioned anywhere.
Taking more land only makes a country stronger if that new land provides more resources to the conqueror than they expend taking and holding it. An intact Ukraine willing to integrate into a new Soviet Union might make Russia stronger, though the Ukraine is enough of an economic basket case that it would probably take years and more investment than the Russians can afford. A Ukraine devastated by war and with a continuing, years-long insurgency will be a drain for the foreseeable future.
To be cold-blooded about it, a war of conquest is an investment. The would-be conqueror invests soldier lives and the cost of the war in hopes that they can extract enough from the victim to more than pay for the investment. In the lead-up to World War II, Hitler’s investments in invasions paid off until Barbarossa. During the same period, Mussolini’s investments in Ethiopia and Spain didn’t pay for themselves and each one left Italy weaker. By 1939, Italy was near bankruptcy, with a military nowhere near competitive with the other European powers.
Russia is already insanely over-extended, with the largest land area of any country in the world by far (and the longest borders) with an economy about the size of South Korea and a population two-thirds the size of Nigeria’s. And that population is shrinking fast. It won’t be long before it has fewer people than Egypt.
Russia is surrounded by enemies because with the exception of Norway I can’t think of a single country on the Russian border that Russia hasn’t either forcibly occupied or taken land from. After the breakup of the Soviet Union, the Russians had a chance to blame that all on Stalin and the Tsars and mend relationships with its neighbors. It actually made progress on that for a while, but after the Georgia war and the Crimea and the Donbas and now the Ukraine, every Russian neighbor has to worry about being next, which means they look for outside allies to protect them, which means the Russians force small, potential countries into alliances with potential enemies. Stupid. It didn’t have to go that way.
It’s possible US intervention has been already occurring in covert fashion. It would help explain the utter mess that Putins invasion became almost immediately. The US defense budget is MASSIVE for lack of better words and as they say “we don’t know what we don’t know”. The cutting edge tech we are allowed to know about has been in use for many decades.
We need to take and hold territory, this has been they have been faced with since 1979 and us since 2001 and we know that turned out.
Yeah, this was irrigation water used as a defense resource. There would be no need to release more than 2cuft/acre of water over the flooded area. There are locks all up and down that river to move grain harvest. With all those locks they can do a very controlled flood for mud operation.
Brian, there are at least 20,000 Russian soldiers trapped there. That many will figure out enough ways to drown (mostly involving alcohol) for Trent’s figure to be realistic. And even if they don’t, their officers will say that many drowned (among many other reasons for absent soldiers) to explain suspicious discrepancies in their units’ pay records.
Small unit warfare, is key, deniable fast versatile how aaron banks designed the green berets to operate, spetznaz succeeded initially in afghanistan same 22 years later in our operations againsr the taliban
Missiles and artillery can still do considerable damage lets not kid ourselves, the west ward path through kharkiv may yet succeed. But this northern offensive was ill considered
I’m having the distinct feeling the Russian effort is falling apart.
So the Russian Army is 8 times bigger? How much can they concentrate in Ukraine? Without losing control of the rest of Russia?
It is an occupation Army. Not a fighting Army.
Well the georgian campaign lasted 12 days and it occurred in better conditions they can still do a lot of damage
Ukraine strategy seems excellently planned. Immobilize a column. Attack the resupply. You are then fighting an adversary much easier to defeat. Thanks to mud and Chinese tires. And the initial fighters only need to be stronger than the head of the column. They don’t have to defeat all of it. Very economical.
It may be why the Russians threw their airborne into the fight piecemeal. They had nothing else.
I saw a picture labeled “Russians sending civilian trucks to Ukraine”. If true it means they have depleted their reserves. i.e. the Russian condition is deteriorating very rapidly.
M.Simon,
AFAIK the active Russian army per se was 2.5 times bigger than the Ukraine’s – say 500,000 to 200,000. The other service branches of the Russian armed forces have 500,000 active duty personnel between them, for a total of a million. The Ukraine’s other services have only 45,000 active duty personnel, for a total of 245,000 active duty.
Each side has reserves. Russia’s are pretty much crap – maybe 50,000 – 100,000 might be effective after a month’s refresher and physical training. Ukrainian reserves are probably better but not that much. OTOH, they are much better motivated and there is a huge militia which is also motivated and somewhat useful for rear area security (of which the Russians have zippo due to inadequate force levels), nabbing abandoned Russia equipment which can be moved while destroying that which can’t be moved, etc.
An excellent prewar analysis of how to defeat the Russian War Machine.
https://warontherocks.com/2021/11/feeding-the-bear-a-closer-look-at-russian-army-logistics/
If Russia had the combat power to reach its initial objectives, they didn’t use it.They are now toast.
Tom,
Thanks.
Standard military doctrine is that the attacker must be 3 times stronger than the defender for a sure win. Russia’s whole military doesn’t quite meet that standard. That also would mean a Russian commitment beyond its capabilities. i.e. defending the rest of Russia + defeat the Ukrainians.
Can you do a blog on the Royal Australian Air Force Globemaster that landed in an undisclised Ukraine airbase with medical supplies and weapons? Another blunder is that Russia only said it would be a disaster if NATO planes came into Ukraine, but Australia is in the South Pacific ocean, not the North Atlantic, ha ha!