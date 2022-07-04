Shall It Be Sustained?

As a July 4th tradition, I’ve posted an excerpt from Stephen Vincent Benet’s poem Listen to the People. The title I originally used for these posts was It Shall Be Sustained, which is from the last line of Benet’s poem.

Narrator:

This is Independence Day,

Fourth of July, the day we mean to keep,

Whatever happens and whatever falls

Out of a sky grown strange;

This is firecracker day for sunburnt kids,

The day of the parade,

Slambanging down the street.

Listen to the parade!

There’s J. K. Burney’s float,

Red-white-and-blue crepe-paper on the wheels,

The Fire Department and the local Grange,

There are the pretty girls with their hair curled

Who represent the Thirteen Colonies,

The Spirit of East Greenwich, Betsy Ross,

Democracy, or just some pretty girls.

There are the veterans and the Legion Post

(Their feet are going to hurt when they get home),

The band, the flag, the band, the usual crowd,

Good-humored, watching, hot,

Silent a second as the flag goes by,

Kidding the local cop and eating popsicles,

Jack Brown and Rosie Shapiro and Dan Shay,

Paul Bunchick and the Greek who runs the Greek’s,

The black-eyed children out of Sicily,

The girls who giggle and the boys who push,

All of them there and all of them a nation.

And, afterwards,

There’ll be ice-cream and fireworks and a speech

By somebody the Honorable Who,

The lovers will pair off in the kind dark

And Tessie Jones, our honor-graduate,

Will read the declaration.

That’s how it is. It’s always been that way.

That’s our Fourth of July, through war and peace,

That’s our fourth of July.

And a lean farmer on a stony farm

Came home from mowing, buttoned up his shirt

And walked ten miles to town.

Musket in hand.

He didn’t know the sky was falling down

And, it may be, he didn’t know so much.

But people oughtn’t to be pushed around

By kings or any such.

A workman in the city dropped his tools.

An ordinary, small-town kind of man

Found himself standing in the April sun,

One of a ragged line

Against the skilled professionals of war,

The matchless infantry who could not fail,

Not for the profit, not to conquer worlds,

Not for the pomp or the heroic tale

But first, and principally, since he was sore.

They could do things in quite a lot of places.

They shouldn’t do them here, in Lexington.

He looked around and saw his neighbors’ faces

The poem is very long, and is worth reading in full. The full text was published in Life Magazine; it is online here. The Life text may be a little difficult to read; I posted an excerpt which is considerably longer than the above here.

Benet’s poem ends with these words:

We made it and we make it and it’s ours

We shall maintain it. It shall be sustained

But shall it?

The probability that the American experiment will survive has seemed, over recent years, to have been on the decline. And this year. there are many disturbing headlines…for example:

In Arizona, “F*** the Fourth” was the official July 4 message from the Pima County Democratic Party.

In California, a school board member called for July 4th boycott.

The city of Orlando, Florida apologized for a fireworks promo it had sent out, saying that people “probably” don’t want to celebrate because America is full of “hate,” and adding “we can’t blame them.”

And, after 30 years. NPR…a network that does receive some level of taxpayer funding…cancelled its annual Declaration of Independence reading.

I keep thinking of the words of the British general Edward Spears, describing his feelings in the aftermath of Munich:

Like most people, I have had my private sorrows, but there is no loss that can compare with the agony of losing one’s country, and that is what some of us felt when England accepted Munich. All we believed in seemed to have lost substance.

The life of each of us has roots without which it must wither; these derive sustenance from the soil of our native land, its thoughts, its way of life, its magnificent history; the lineage of the British race is our inspiration. The past tells us what the future should be. When we threw the Czechs to the Nazi wolves, it seemed to me as if the beacon lit centuries ago, and ever since lighting our way, had suddenly gone out, and I could not see ahead.

Yet it was only two years after Munich that Britain demonstrated its magnificent resistance to Nazi conquest. Perhaps the United States of America will similarly rediscover its spirit.

There are indeed some hopeful signs. Numerous individuals have shown courage in standing up against the Cancellers. Parents in many states are now asking pointed questions about what has really been going on in their schools. The consequences of extreme Left prosecutors and ‘defund the police’ are making themselves clear.

For inspiration, here is a Harvard student who dared to criticize pervasive anti-Americanism in her senior speech.