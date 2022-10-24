Tragalgar, 1805, and the USA, 2022

Trafalgar Day was marked last week, and I remembered again the essay written in 1797 by a Spanish naval official, Don Domingo Perez de Grandallana, on the question: “Why do we keep losing to the British, and what can we do about it?”
An Englishman enters a naval action with the firm conviction that his duty is to hurt his enemies and help his friends and allies without looking out for directions in the midst of the fight; and while he thus clears his mind of all subsidiary distractions, he rests in confidence on the certainty that his comrades, actuated by the same principles as himself, will be bound by the sacred and priceless principle of mutual support.
Accordingly, both he and his fellows fix their minds on acting with zeal and judgement upon the spur of the moment, and with the certainty that they will not be deserted. Experience shows, on the contrary, that a Frenchman or a Spaniard, working under a system which leans to formality and strict order being maintained in battle, has no feeling for mutual support, and goes into battle with hesitation, preoccupied with the anxiety of seeing or hearing the commander-in-chief’s signals for such and such manoeures…
Thus they can never make up their minds to seize any favourable opportunity that may present itself. They are fettered by the strict rule to keep station which is enforced upon then in both navies, and the usual result is that in one place ten of their ships may be firing on four, while in another four of their comrades may be receiving the fire of ten of the enemy. Worst of all they are denied the confidence inspired by mutual support, which is as surely maintained by the English as it is neglected by us, who will not learn from them.
Imagine Don Grandallana’s feelings when, eight years later, he read the reports of the Spanish naval catastrophe at Trafalgar. He had accurately diagnosed the key problems of his side, but had been unable to bring about the sweeping changes necessary to address them.
There are uncomfortable parallel in America today to the polities and mindset that Grandallana observed in his headed-for-defeat Spain.
Over at Ricochet, the physician who posts as Dr Craniotomy describes the extent to which his time is devoted to satisfying the bureaucracy and its systems.
It’s 9 p.m. on a Friday and I’m waiting for my hospital’s slow, clunky electronic health record (EHR) to load. I’m logging in from home because the administration emails became threatening.,,,The patients were already seen by me, and the notes written by either a resident or nurse practitioner. The hospital just can’t bill until I click the “cosign” button.
Meanwhile, there’s this JAMA article outlining how the National Academy of Medicine is going to tackle physician burnout. The plan revolves around installing a “culture of well-being” into the healthcare workplace. They want to develop training protocols to address discrimination, bullying, and harassment while increasing leadership roles such as Chief Wellness Officers. This sounds like more bureaucratic busywork to complete and administrators to answer to. I would be shocked to find out that there was a single aliquot of improved wellness from a wellness module.
I have governmentally mandated appropriate use criteria that questions every imaging order I place on a patient, forcing me to click box after box, justifying an MRI that I know is clinically indicated because I spent 12 years training in neurological surgery to know exactly when an MRI is indicated.
I have the joint commission telling me I’m not prescribing enough pain medication one day and the next day, I’m being threatened with manslaughter charges if I don’t check a slow, cumbersome, often nonfunctional online database every time I write a prescription.
As I noted in comments to the post: The “culture of compliance” and the micromanagement of employees by bureaucracies and by rigid automated systems, as practiced in America today, bear a disturbing resemblance to the cultural practices that Don de Grandallana identified as the main cause of his country’s repeated defeats.
There is a great deal of this kind of thing in many parts of America today, and trends have been running that way for a long time. See this Washington Post article from 2005, back when the WP was not yet totally politicized: Over-Ruled. Discussing hurricane response and some of the bureaucratic obstacles that appeared, the author says: “We’ve become a society of rule-followers and permission-seekers.”
Causes of this situation are multiple; certainly one factor is the prevalence of litigation. Another is the proliferation of top-down automated systems. And one factor, I think is the excessive emphasis on formal education and the associated credentials. In his post The Most Precious Resource is Agency, Simon Sarris observes that when looking at people who became highly successful in earlier times, “the individuals were all doing from a young age, as opposed to merely schooling.”
He goes on to say:
It seems that the more you ask of people, and the more you have them do, the more they are able to later do on their own. It is important to note that while we shouldn’t allow children to be bobbin boys, no one would describe Steve Job’s summer job at 13 as his exploitation. We should be thinking much harder about making sure children can make meaningful contributions to the world.
also
And I suspect the downplaying of agency in childhood not only creates fewer opportunities for great people, it must also create more marginal people. Ushering everyone into an endless default script is disastrous when underlying conditions or assumptions change. Even when they don’t, some people exit academia almost terrified to leave (to interact with the “real world”), a kind of Stockholm syndrome.
Does an assumption that people will spend 16 or 20 consecutive years in formal education…and the related assumption that this formal education will be the most important factor in their future success or lack of same…reduce the sense of individual agency? I think it probably does.
Also, this brings us to another factor that Grandallana did not mention, either because he didn’t see it as a problem or because he didn’t dare talk about it: the dominance of a hereditary aristocracy. I think it’s pretty clear to historians now that one major reason for Spain’s naval failures was that people tended to be placed in command positions because of their titles and bloodlines, rather than their demonstrated competence.
We don’t have a formal aristocracy in the US, of course; indeed, the Constitution explicitly prohibits any such thing. But while educational credentialism was initially sold as a form of meritocracy, and indeed did initially lead to some progress in that direction, it has devolved in too many cases to a form of aristocracy light, where obtaining the most ‘elite’ credential is largely a matter of conducting your early life in a manner of which admissions officers approve–including demonstrating the ‘right’ social attitudes–and, often, of having the right family and connections, rather than a matter of true performance-related merit.
More than 50 years ago, Peter Drucker wrote that a major advantage America had over Europe is that access to key roles in society was not controlled by a admission to a small number of ‘elite’ universities.
The Harvard Law School might like to be a Grande Ecole and to claim for its graduates a preferential position. But American society has never been willing to accept this claim…
American society today is much closer to accepting that and similar claims than it was when Drucker wrote the above in 1969, and I think this has something to do with the dysfunctionality of many of our institutions.
For discussion: How far are we down the road to the kind of environment that Grandallana described? What are the causes, and what are the potential paths for reversal?
How far down that road are we? Our next major war, perhaps with China, might give us a clue.
An Englishman enters a naval action with the firm conviction that his duty is to hurt his enemies and help his friends and allies without looking out for directions in the midst of the fight…
I read this, and I recalled reading about the endless rules-of-engagement that American troops were forced to endure in the Iraq and Afghanistan adventures. For example, the members of a seal team that were killed because they were denied permission to shoot at the person shooting at them. Supposedly, a rocket or RPG was fired at their helicopter, missed, they wanted to shoot back, were denied- and the next shot killed them.
So I’d say we’re pretty far down the road that Grandallana lamented his country was traveling upon. Our wanna-be aristocrats mis-ruling America no more trust our own soldiers to kill our enemies than the Spanish monarchy trusted its naval officers to fight the British.
What are the causes, and what are the potential paths for reversal?
This is the collapse as envisioned in The Fourth Turning, and the solution is to replace our idiot credential-worshipping self-described “elite” with people who are competent enough to think their way out of entrapment by a paper bag.
Time will tell if we can manage it. The Spanish did not, alas.
Your medical system is run by your insurance companies. After going through fairly major surgery, I am most grateful I live in BC Canada, where it is run by the government.
ninety some years later, they lost the rest of their empire in manila bay, and off the coast of santiago, some speculate the anarchists targeted their most able policy makers,
the spanish army was one largely of occupation, weyler* who along with kitchener, brought concentration camp into the lexicon, the last in south africa, what you would call a filtration center nowadays
*a junior officer of his, Angel Castro, settled in Cuba, and you know him by his illegitimate son’s deeds
at the time of the statement, spain had been an empire for about 300 years not only in the Americas but the Phillipines, even the former redoubt from whence the moors had invaded 800 years earlier, morocco, the reconquista, began in earnest about 300 years later, with the battle of badajoz
we were fresh to the power wielding game, just jousting with Revolutionary France, later the Barbary Pirates, and a rematch with the Brits,
now we have a caste system that has power and prestige, but little practical knowledge, in fact is eschews facts that don’t fit narratives,
The medical student that has no dream beyond filling out endless forms and clicking millions of boxes, sometimes with the added adventure of a misbehaving mouse; who wouldn’t want him or her or them or… for your physician? Know that while you’re bleeding out or breathing your last, your death certificate will be meticulously documented and the hospital will be able to bill your estate for every penny they have coming to them.
Grandallana’s description of the British system is analogous to what the Germans (and subsequently others) referred to as “mission orders,” i.e., outlining the basic objectives to be achieved while giving substantial discretion to each unit commander over how to achieve those objectives.
I am also reminded of an Iraqi army document describing Iraqi communications systems during Desert Storm. Essentially a hub and spoke system where all information went through central command.
The British system/mission orders recognizes that in combat information is highly localized and much information is lost (and time is lost) passing that information up and down the chain of command. Effective operation of this system requires capable subordinates able to combine their local knowledge with the overall plan expressed in the mission orders, and the confidence to do so.
Discretion becomes more problematic when “agency problems” are acute, i.e., the individual interests of any agent are contrary to those of the organization. These problems are likely to be more acute in economic/bureaucratic settings than in combat (although they are not unknown there, with glory hunting being an example of an agency problem). So mission orders or the like in bureaucratic/economic settings is not necessarily efficient.
I strongly recommend “The Art of Action” by Stephen Bungay for a detailed description of the system the Germans used to allow their army to respond effectively.
It depends on allowing flexibility by not over particularizing orders.
I have a feeling that some number of the problems we see in our society and especially in our government’s laws and programs are because the plans are so detailed at the highest levels by the time they reach implementation they are all but unworkable.
The German doctrine of initiative and exploitation of opportunity worked well when things were going well, less so when the tide started to turn and Hitler issued his not one inch decrees. Millions of troops sacrificed for nothing when the were needed most. Stalin ran a near race in futile sacrifice without ever embracing autonomy.
The Brits also shot an admiral for “failing to do his utmost”. Initiative going forward, consequences for retreat. With your shield or on it never dies.
The French writer and aviator Antoine de St-Exupery:
“The seed haunted by the sun never fails to find its way between the stones in the ground. And the pure logician, if no sun draws him forth, remains entangled in his logic. I shall not forget the lesson taught me by my enemy himself. What direction should the armored column take to invest the rear of the enemy? Nobody can say. What should the armored column be for this purpose? It should be weight of sea pressing against dike.
What ought we do? This. That. The contrary of this or that. There is no determinism that governs the future. What ought we be? That is the essential question, the question that concerns spirit and not intelligence. For spirit impregnates intelligence with the creation that is to come forth. And later, intelligence is brought to the bed of creation. How should man go about building the first ship ever known? Very complicated, this. The ship will be born of a thousand errors and fumblings. But what should man be to build the first ship? Here I seize the problem of creation at the root. Merchant. Soldier. In love with the prospect of faraway lands. For then of necessity designers and builders will be born of that love. They will drain the energy of workmen and one day launch a ship. What should we do the annihilate a forest? The question is not easy. What be? Obviously, a forest fire.”