The Carmelite Monks of Wyoming Gothic are embarked on a major stone carving project–using CNC stone carving machines.
CNC machines and robots have unlocked the ability to relatively quickly carve the intense details of a Gothic church. Ornate pieces that used to take months for a skilled carver, now can be accomplished in a matter of days. Instead of cutting out the beauty, using the excuse that it takes too long, thus doesn’t fit into the budget, modern technology can be used to make true Gothic in all its beauty a reality again today.
The use of modern technologies in stone carving unlock the potential of modern youth. Though they may be untrained in the use of a hammer and chisel, young men and women have grown up in a world of computers. The skills they possess can now be channeled towards a higher end, the building of a church for the glory of God.
Nice description of the machine and the process for using it at their site.
At least some of the medieval monks would have heartily approved, I think–some of the orders were at the forefront of technological change in their time, especially in the use of waterpower.
5 thoughts on “Monastic Technology, 2022”
A post that helps us see the future as full of possibilities (even artistic ones) rather than to be dreaded.
I would think that the process of creating a sculpture design on-screen, even with a specialized tool such as a Mudbox, would be quite different from doing it initially in clay..or maybe the monks are still doing the clay work first, though I didn’t see that in their description.
Any sculptors or aspiring sculptors here who can comment?
Mudbox software:
https://www.autodesk.com/products/mudbox/overview?term=1-YEAR&tab=subscription
Unfortunately their web sites leave out all of the lawsuits filed against that particular grouping of religious folk stemming from the allegedly abusive treatment received at their ranches for “troubled youths”. Allegations included bizarre sexual practices and forced labor, including on the monastery, by the intertwined companies and ranches.
The little fundraising company “Mystic Monks Coffee” has raised them (according to a couple of different sources) something like a $35 million fund.
They are not particularly well-liked here in northwestern WY.
Blackwing…thanks for the info. Have any of the lawsuits been decided? People get sued for all kinds of things.
Also, is the coffee any good?
Any sculptors or aspiring sculptors here who can comment?
My son-in-law is a successful sculptor. His work is very different but he has done large projects for other so-called sculptors that might compare. I’ll see him at Christmas and will try to remember to ask him. Here is some of his work. Not to my taste but he is selling them as fast as he can make them. My daughter can stay home and raise my grand daughter as a stay at home mom.