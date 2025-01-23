The ridiculousness about Elon Musk’s hand gesture reminded me of something: In his memoir of Spain before and during their civil war, Arturo Barea said that one one occasion, he was showing a friend how tall a child was–“like this,” he said, holding up his hand to indicate the height. He was accused of giving the Fascist salute, and was saved from the firing squad only by the intervention of credible friends.
2 thoughts on “They Accuse!”
Anyone else remember the old “seen kyle” meme?
https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/seen-kyle
It just makes you wonder, if they really believe all this nazi stuff, why isn’t it more blatant? Nazis aren’t known for their subtlety.
And thus the “media” asymptotically approach the point where nobody, not even democrats, believe anything they say.