What a “X” Platform Shadowban looks like

There has been a systematic effort by purportedly “Pro-Ukrainian” but Left/Democratic leaning X accounts to make support of Ukraine a Democrat versus Republican partisan political issue.
I am just one such account which has been targeted in what looks like “partisan battlefield preparation” for the 2024 election cycle.
Apparently, Musk/Twitter/X are in a big fight with the ADL:
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-elon-musk-announces-x-is-considering-suing-the-adl-for-defamation-will-insist-they-drop-the-a-in-their-name?cfp
I’ve got to say that Musk’s seeming surprise and lack of any plan on how to manage any of these, so very predictable, issues hasn’t impressed me. What did he think would happen when he bought Twitter?
The Ukraine war is very popular with a segment of the Republican Party as well as the Democrats. I was scolded multiple times at neoneocon for posting link to Col MacGregor’s interview with Tucker Carlson. He is a critic or the war and believes Russia is winning. This, in certain American circles, is considered treason and those questioning the war and its importance to the US are accused of being “Putin lovers” or even more obscene terms. I don’t know the truth of the matter but having an other opinion used to be tolerated in this country.
If a supporter of the Administration’s proxy war on Russia finds that he is now on the same side as the entire Democrat Establishment, it might be a clue to start seeking more information and perhaps re-assessing his view of that proxy war.
It does not seem so long ago that the Democrat Establishment was in lockstep with the German Green Party in being thoroughly anti-war. Now they don’t seem to care how many Ukrainians die — or how their own citizens suffer economically because of the proxy war. Something significant has changed, and it is not obvious what it was.
Something significant has changed, and it is not obvious what it was.
George Bush went away and his replacement was the anti-war Trump, that’s what changed.
They can no longer blame the GOP for endless war and reap the political benefits for opposing it, so they just have shut up and pretend it’s treason to disagree with them.
I note Rachel Maddow shrieked for years that Iraq was an illegal war- and I think even wrote a book along those lines- and then when Trump wanted to remove the US troops illegally in Syria suddenly that was the worst idea ever.
Everything these people do and say is a sham and a lie.
Ukraine, Iraq, and Syria are not real places. They are just counters on the board in Washington as leverage-points to gaining power there. This was always somewhat true in wars abroad, but increased in Korea, then Vietnam. That lots of Americans actually went to those places undercut the game, but it was still becoming more true. An unexpected downside of the volunteer military is that the elite tribe does not know about the later places we went to war. Their knowledge of other countries is Junior Year Abroad and tourism. The other countries, where missionaries, businessmen, and the military go fade from DC consciousness as real places. The money that gets sent there is not real (though the money that comes back is appreciated).
We seem to be making policy in Ukraine based on sentiment that can fit on a bumper sticker, not strategy. When the Russians first invaded and both the size of transgression and the fact they failed in their initial objectives (“‘I need ammunition, not a ride” meme), you saw that massive outpouring support with Ukrainian flags sprouting everywhere on Twitter. You also saw maximalist pronouncements by Biden and other in DC that Putin had to go, that he was a war criminal that needed to face justice, etc… as if Russia was just a bigger version of 1990s Serbia. The Russians were going to collapse after the failure to take Kiev, with the imposition of sanctions, with Ukraine’s retaking of Kherson and Kharkov, with Ukraine’s 2024 counteroffensive. Just one more push.
Any deviation from the 100% support of this maximalist sentiment gets you branded a Putin stooge. Not just in the normal liberal corners but also with those on the Right such as the National Review who have arrogated the general responsibility of policing “acceptable” conservative behavior. I feel like I’m 20 years younger in the run-up to the Iraq War.
To top it we’re seeing, yet again, the problem with a figurehead in the Oval Office. The State Department seems to be running the show in Ukraine, not Defense, not NSA/NSC. When the honest history of the past 10 years of Russian policy is written the central figure will be Victoria Nuland, who based on her wonderful successes to date has now been promoted. I would bet dollars to donuts that the incoherence of our military contributions is due to State running the show and freezing Defense out. This is the type of stuff that a stronger White House would resolve
If you want to a recent (though imperfect) historical analogy we’re at the period of 1946-1953 where we are starting to realize the threat we face and the limitations in resources to meet it. The problem is that we lack the imaginative thinking that we had back then when our national security cadre was composed of those who helped win WW II. Instead we have a tired group of people who are still stuck in a unipolar mindset. I can understand the logic of how we got here, what I cannot accept is both where we are and where we are going. What we have done over the past 20 years, and cemented in the last 2, is undo Kissinger’s work and bring Russia and China back into alliance and we need to face the fact that we have now turned Mackinder’s Heartland into a geopolitical reality that is our adversary. That we force us into some unpleasant choices.
I remembered back in the 1980s having it beat upon my head that Kennan’s conception of containment did not mean fighting the Soviet’s on every front but to find strategic points to deflect expansionism and thus allow the USSR’s internal contradictions to manifest themselves. We have seem to have forgotten that. National strategy is not like an 80’s Michelob commercial, you can’t have it all. You need to make choices, hard choices.
I do not support either side in the war. America has no real long term interest, other than concealing how Biden and the Democrats laundered money in Ukraine, and finding out how they did it.
Mike: “… we’re at the period of 1946-1953 …”
In a sense, I hope you are right. My fear is that a better analogy would be the later 1930s. The situation then was going downhill, with conflicts breaking out from Spain to China. Lots of people could see the black hole into which we were descending — but nobody could stop it.
Today our de-industrialized import-dependent economy is teetering on the brink. Our Betters are supporting war with Russia (which supplies essential minerals) and want war with China (which supplies much of the goods we used to manufacture for ourselves). And they may get those wars. The consequences are easy to predict. Yet the anti-war movement has died.
Gavin,
I hope I’m right, though I doubt it. I think your comparison to the crisis we face now to the 1930s is very apt.
The genesis for my original thought about 1946-1953 came from reading James Hornsfisacher’s “Who Can Hold the Sea”, a book I picked up on a whim for airplane reading given both that this was published posthumously and that I’ve read his Pacific War trilogy.
What made me open my eyes was its relevance to today. Those seven years was a dramatic change in our country and how interacted the world. The leadership cadre had direct experience of the 1930s and through WW II, but were forced to confront both their professional assumptions and historical experiences to deal with a new reality. Rather than revert to a “peacetime” military as after WW I, they were forced to confront the issue of maintaining large armed forces and the politics to sustain them. Coming from the glorious past of Total War and Unconditional Victory, they needed to in part forswear that heritage in order to fight the limited war of Korea as well as the twilight struggles in Greece and Berlin. They also had to deal with atomic weapons which meant that Total War was off-the-table
Hornsfischer really brings home how extraordinary those times were. He goes into a part of American policy I was not familiar with; that of Project Solarium which was instantiated in by Eisenhower in order to come up with a strategy that would incorporate the elements I mentioned above. The contrast between then and now, between the serious men and political culture then and what we have now could not be more clear,.
The other part that leaped to mind was that this (1946-1953) was where the US had to deal with the change of the world transformed from a multi-polar to a bipolar one and in which we had to be part. We are now confronted with another change, that from a unipolar to a multi-polar. It would seem it would call for a 21st Century version of Solarium instead of the clown show we have now.
@Mike K
“The Ukraine war is very popular with a segment of the Republican Party as well as the Democrats. I was scolded multiple times at neoneocon for posting link to Col MacGregor’s interview with Tucker Carlson. He is a critic or the war and believes Russia is winning. This, in certain American circles, is considered treason and those questioning the war and its importance to the US are accused of being “Putin lovers” or even more obscene terms. I don’t know the truth of the matter but having an other opinion used to be tolerated in this country.”
As one of those people who has been habitually posting on neoneocon/The New Neo about it (and who even was noted by Neo that on the subject of Ukraine she was co-blogging with me) and who has been a habitual hawk in general and anti-Putin hawk on the whole, I agree the degree to which the left has tried to radicalize and appropriate this issue is even more alarming to me than the war itself. And the war is very, very alarming to me (again, I’m something of a pro-Ukraine hawk who is in favor of broadly open-ended material and political support to Ukraine). It is why up to now and for pretty much any foreseeable future “at present” I am in favor of avoiding US entry into the war or any war at *almost* any cost, precisely because I fear the left abusing this as a means to seize emergency powers and further crush our freedom. I’ve also been clear that if given a choice between Ukrainian sovereignty and US Freedom, the latter must win every time. I may not believe that is a binary choice and indeed believe on the whole both improve each other, but I am not some kind of globalist “US Last”er.
I also do not condemn people simply for voicing contrarian opinions or seeking out other info, even if I do believe the sources are incompetent, dishonest, acting in bad faith, or some combination of the aforementioned. Especially given the pervasive disinformation here in the West.
THAT SAID, i have been remorseless on MacGregor (and to a lesser extent Tucker) and other talking heads I view as useful idiots or outright presstitudes for the Kremlin on this issue. MacGregor I believe very firmly falls into that issue and has for a long time, and I think Neo, myself, and others have given solid evidence for why for many, many months.
https://www.thenewneo.com/2022/04/19/on-ukraine-being-wrong-over-and-over-doesnt-seem-to-stop-colonel-macgregor/
And my in-depth dissection of an article of MacGregor’s, which I think show he goes well and truly beyond being staggeringly incompetent and ignorant (even in comparison to myself the acknowledged lifelong Civilian keyboard warrior) but to being aggressively dishonest and lacking in anything approaching good faith. Damning accusations sure, but I think I can more than back them up with the analysis. I also believe this establishes that he is acting in bad faith rather than “merely” being acutely biased because he makes several claims that I am pretty sure even he knows aren’t true, chief among them.
“He is a critic or the war *and believes Russia is winning.*”
I don’t think he actually believes Russia is winning, for a host of reasons. Starting with the remorseless Kremlin retreats from its originally very maximalist objectives (including “demilitarizing” Ukraine) to at least the fig leaf of more of a negotiated peace. Moreover, the fact that the Russian military has generally been bleeding badly (probably even in comparison to the much-bloodied Ukrainian loyalists) and the Kremlin is openly considering more military callups in spite of those being political poison that Putin etc. al. have taken pains to avoid up to this point also gives good evidence as to the Kremlin’s state of mind.
Namely, they sure as hell *aren’t acting* like they’re winning this war.
https://www.thenewneo.com/2023/01/26/open-thread-1-26-23/#comment-2663576
And the fact that MacGregor tends to be waved around like a talisman or some kind of authority Moreover, Neo and a few others gave you flak for citing MacGregor and Tucker on the issue (IMHO a bit too harshly and without context) here. So I know you know this is an issue.
https://www.thenewneo.com/2023/08/22/the-shokin-firing-wasnt-about-corruption-after-all-who-would-have-thought/
I don’t view this as “treason” or the like, but I do believe it is staggering naivety about on par with trusting the likes of Fauci or the Georgia Swamp about things such as Wuhan COVID or a certain alleged “pipe break” around the time of ballot counting. And while I intend to be polite on the matter, I also intend to be upfront and unapologetic about why I think this is the case.
@Gavin Longmuir
“If a supporter of the Administration’s proxy war on Russia finds that he is now on the same side as the entire Democrat Establishment, it might be a clue to start seeking more information and perhaps re-assessing his view of that proxy war.”
This meme argument was old and ineffectual long before you posted it here, and it’s still old and ineffectual.
For the record: I was an anti-Putin hawk long before the Dems were. I was there condemning Obama and Clinton and their “Reset” Policy as not merely a habitual return to ineffectual and appeasing policies, but a particularly disgusting and immoral example of such (because say what I will about Dubya Bush and Bubba Clinton and HW Bush, but they did not insult the war dead of soldiers that had fought alongside us to reach out to Putin like Obama and Hillary did to the Georgians). I was loudly warning about the threats of the Kremlin supporting our Green Eco-Loons in a way the Left never has (precisely because they are the majority of said eco-loons). I view the left’s Russiabaiting as the disgusting, insincere, and johnny-come-lately power grabbing that it is, particularly because I remember occupying my positions and stances towards the Kremlin for long before these clowns tried to co-opt parts of it. And I particularly remember the Left (both international and domestic) helping to midwife the abortions at Minsk and cajoling the Ukrainians to accepting a borderline ceasefire (that didn’t cease as much fire) largely on Putin’s terms.
So attempts to tar me as some kind of puppet or useful idiot of the Left because I’ve actually paid attention to Kremlin policy and recent Ukrainian history will Always. Fall. Flat.
Secondly: I’m grudgingly on the same side as “the entire Democrat Establishment” (or at least all but the most fanatical pro-Salafi sleepers) in the war against the Islamic State, and I presume that you are as well, at least inasmuch as we acknowledge Daesh is in fact horrible and bad and would guide us all to the chopping block (and that’s if we’re particularly lucky and get “merely” beheaded rather than burnt alive or the like). Does this mean that we should “re-evaluate” our stance towards the Islamic State?
No, that’d be foolish, and due consideration of the merits of the case show that.
You might reply that Putin is not nearly as bad as Daesh, and I would largely be inclined to agree. But the same general principles apply. Especially since it is worth remembering one of his major and most useful vassals – Kadyrov’s Chechnya – is basically the Diet Coke version of IS.
“It does not seem so long ago that the Democrat Establishment was in lockstep with the German Green Party in being thoroughly anti-war. Now they don’t seem to care how many Ukrainians die — or how their own citizens suffer economically because of the proxy war. Something significant has changed, and it is not obvious what it was.”
It’s fairly simple.
A: Putin correctly read Biden’s (fairly typical I hate to admit) first term appeasement policies towards him, and incorrectly read the broader “room”/international situation, which made him believe that a decapitating blow on Ukraine could be obtained fairly readily. Why he believed this and why he opted to try and do so in 2022 and not 2014 (when there was at least a smidgeon of a chance a thunder run to Kyiv would’ve worked) is beyond me, and I won’t rule out there were some ambiguous signals given to the Kremlin from Biden’s puppeteers to encourage that. However, even I the couch potato who briefly considered that conventional Ukrainian resistance MIGHT collapse in one day never believed this would actually be a short war (since if nothing else a guerilla campaign was possible and Moscow’s historically had a long and bloody time asserting control over Ukrainian armed opposition), and the fact that Putin and his senior staff apparently missed all the lessons of the Donbas War (including those little old me picked up) underlines he misplayed.
B: Putin became a politically convenient boogeyman to justify the left’s grasps for power, and also to smear its opponents with guilt by association. They couldn’t very well choose Red China or most of the Middle East for this, considering how Trump had made confrontation with the former and retaliation in kind with the latter key and visible cornerstones of his policy, so Russia it was. The fact that this involved memoryholeing years of craven appeasement by the Dems and other Leftists towards Putin and ignoring things like Trump giving lethal aid to Ukraine while Obama did not and “supposedly” coming close to starting WW3 by cratering Baathist Syrian airfields used by the Russian and Baathist Air Forces in retaliation for chemical WMD attacks had to be memoryholed? Well, that’s just doing business.
“In a sense, I hope you are right. My fear is that a better analogy would be the later 1930s. The situation then was going downhill, with conflicts breaking out from Spain to China. Lots of people could see the black hole into which we were descending — but nobody could stop it.”
I fear that might be the case, but I do feel it’s more likely this is going to be a bloody, protracted, and somewhat decentralized series of conflicts rather than an overlapping one.
“Today our de-industrialized import-dependent economy is teetering on the brink.”
Mostly due to our betters.
“Our Betters are supporting war with Russia (which supplies essential minerals) and want war with China (which supplies much of the goods we used to manufacture for ourselves). ”
I’m not sure where you got the latter idea, but if anything they have generally been far more appeasing towards the CCP than they have been towards Russia, in large part because they wish to emulate the CCP.
“And they may get those wars. The consequences are easy to predict. Yet the anti-war movement has died.”
The Anti-War Movement’s around, it’s just morphed. Especially since rather few people (especially among its diehards) were really “anti-war” in any sort of principled way (I hate her guts but I will admit Cindy Sheehan has given me some grounds to respect her for that). That said for better or worse you’d be surprised at how “anti-imperialist” and pro-Kremlin much of AntifA and so on are, which has given me a pleasant chance to see some Red on Red fighting.
@Mike
“We seem to be making policy in Ukraine based on sentiment that can fit on a bumper sticker, not strategy.”
Can’t really agree. I have near boundless contempt for our supposed “betters” but to what credit they can be given, their policies in Ukraine (at least since the full scale invasion in 2022 and to some degree before) have been remarkably rounded and cohesive, far beyond that of a simple bumper sticker. They may be drumming up support using bumper sticker sentiments, but when it comes to pursuing their interests – whether it is diplomatically, on arms sales, or dirty money – they have been remarkably persistent and somewhat thought out, especially by the low standards of this maladministration.
Of course, I note that I specify *THEIR* Interests, not ours. Because We the American People have no serious interest in protecting Hunter Biden and Burmisa, but they do.
“When the Russians first invaded and both the size of transgression and the fact they failed in their initial objectives (“‘I need ammunition, not a ride” meme), you saw that massive outpouring support with Ukrainian flags sprouting everywhere on Twitter. ”
Indeed.
“You also saw maximalist pronouncements by Biden and other in DC that Putin had to go, that he was a war criminal that needed to face justice, etc… as if Russia was just a bigger version of 1990s Serbia.”
I agreed the maximalist pronunciations were badly thought out. Though honestly as someone who worked in Russia for a spell and who is a politics watcher “a bigger version of 1990s Serbia” is a decent summary of the Russian Federation now, and I could probably write a fairly long article on it, even if I might overstate the point on a few cases beyond what I think can be summarized. Indeed the recent brouhahas between Putin and the MOD Triumvirs on one side and the likes of Prigozhin and Utkin and Girkin is a sharper and more dramatic echo of a host of conflicts between the Milosevic-led central government and “separatist” vassals like Karadzic and Mladic in Krajina, and more decentralized paramilitary leaders like Arkan. Even much of the iconography and rhetoric is strikingly similar (though not all entirely for similar reasons), as is the nominal form of an Ethnonationalist “Republic”.
The issue of course is that at a minimum, Putin’s Russia has a UN Permanent Security Council seat and oodles of WMD. Which are of course two VERY important differences.
“The Russians were going to collapse after the failure to take Kiev, with the imposition of sanctions, with Ukraine’s retaking of Kherson and Kharkov, with Ukraine’s 2024 counteroffensive. Just one more push.”
Yeah, and to be fair this is something I’ve never been on board with even as something of a pro-Ukraine hawk. This war did not start in 2022 and featured years of grinding, ugly fighting in places like the Donbas. I always figured the most likely result was this war going “long”, and that applies to both sides.
“Any deviation from the 100% support of this maximalist sentiment gets you branded a Putin stooge. Not just in the normal liberal corners but also with those on the Right such as the National Review who have arrogated the general responsibility of policing “acceptable” conservative behavior.”
A fair point, and one thing that disturbs me. On the whole I am broadly sympathetic to maximalist objectives in the Ukraine War, in particular because I have long witnesses the nonsense in Russia and believe it is an ugly and unwelcome distraction, while (like Mark Steyn prophetically figured out in America Alone 20 years ago) Putin was never very likely to align with the West. However, sympathetic does not mean I actually believe such objectives are terribly likely, and even if I did I recognize there are limits to how openly we can pursue them without actually undermining our goals.
To say nothing of unfortunate backfire like allowing the Dems to plunge us into a war.
” I feel like I’m 20 years younger in the run-up to the Iraq War.”
Oh God, the Iraq War. Do not get me started there… Honestly I feel so many of our problems on the right come from Dubya’s unwillingness to defend his own record or point to the hordes of AQ Documentation and Chemical WMD we found there, which in turn cut the legs out from under us. And in particular seeing him be so silent about all that while sniping at Trump is downright enraging.
“To top it we’re seeing, yet again, the problem with a figurehead in the Oval Office.”
Honestly Biden being a pure figurehead would probably be something of an improvement (at least practically rather than legally/ethically) because he’s sufficiently stupid, senile, and corrupt his input is rarely beneficial, and he helped cause things like the disaster in Afghanistan.
“The State Department seems to be running the show in Ukraine, not Defense, not NSA/NSC.”
The reason State Department *seems to be* running the show is because their main job is to appear as the public face of American policy (or at least the American Government’s policy). Defense and the NSA/NSC are not, at least for the most part. While my contempt for the State Department is VAST – especially given their obsession’s with making good with mortal enemies like the Mullahs of Iran, the CCP, Pakistan, and the Russians helped get us into this set of problems in the first place – this arguably IS where they are supposed to be taking the lead on things, because you don’t want to have what the DoD and NSA are doing frontpage news.
And indeed I outright raged when Biden revealed some of what Intel was doing, causing a diplomatic incident because he wanted to rub the way our intel had been aiding the Ukrainians into the public’s faces for political gain, no matter the actual damages caused.
The truth is the DOD and NSC have been fairly heavily involved in Ukraine for quite a while. One thing many on all sides either forget or purposefully choose not to bring up is that the Ukrainians have served alongside us in Afghanistan…
https://www.kyivpost.com/post/6942#:~:text=The%20Ukrainians%20were%20part%20of,active%20between%202001%20and%202014.
…. and Iraq.
https://www.army.mil/article/15056/ukrainians_complete_mission_in_iraq
And cooperation between us has gone on for quite a bit longer. I don’t think this means US Intel or Military have been controlling Ukraine or that Yanukovych’s downfall was an American Coup, but the influence and ties were there for quite a long time. It’s just largely gone under the radar, even if you can find it with public info. And there’s doubtless more we haven’t heard about.
“When the honest history of the past 10 years of Russian policy is written the central figure will be Victoria Nuland, who based on her wonderful successes to date has now been promoted.”
Sorry, can’t agree. Nuland is scum but she’s overrated. The past 10 years of Russian policy’s central figure will have to be Vladimir Putin, precisely because he’s been there for a lot longer than Nuland has and frankly erected most of the underlings there. And if we actually look closely at affairs in Ukraine we can often see how Nuland was outplayed, outpaced, or generally not that dominant.
“I would bet dollars to donuts that the incoherence of our military contributions is due to State running the show and freezing Defense out. This is the type of stuff that a stronger White House would resolve”
I’d honestly take that bet and I’d probably enjoy using your dollars to eat donuts, because like I mentioned: Defense hasn’t exactly been “frozen out” of Ukraine (which’d be hard to do with), it has just taken a back seat (which I’d argue WOULD Be proper if I had much faith in the woke leadership of either) for various reasons, but it’d be a mistake to assume they aren’t there.
“If you want to a recent (though imperfect) historical analogy we’re at the period of 1946-1953 where we are starting to realize the threat we face and the limitations in resources to meet it. The problem is that we lack the imaginative thinking that we had back then when our national security cadre was composed of those who helped win WW II. Instead we have a tired group of people who are still stuck in a unipolar mindset.”
I think the analogy is somewhat fair, though honestly I think you’re being rather generous to the 1946-1953 generation of leaders that won WWII. Who many people overlook were the very same people who so horribly bungled parts (often large parts) of the early Cold War. This is perhaps most undeniable with FDR’s appeasement of Stalin at Yalta and elsewhere (which we know a lot about) and Eisenhower’s “Pentomic Army” (it’s VERY Rare I give much praise to JFK or US Military leadership circa the 1960s, so the fact that in many ways their reforms were a step up from Eisenhower’s dreams of a “Nukes Nukes Nukes” inflexible doctrine is quite telling), but it also stretched to other things. Marshall’s fanatical Arabism and anti-Israeli bent, Truman continuing our longstanding policy of neutering our major Western European allies like France, Britain, and the Netherlands to help ensure US power, the slow realization of the Communist threat, our Secretary of State flubbing a line that indicated Korea was outside our defensive perimeter (to be fair I figure that the North would have tried an open invasion sooner or later, but it greatly sped up the process), the Dulles Brothers welcoming the French pullout of Indochina because they believed that we could create a ‘purer” anti-Communist Vietnam in the South while ignoring the consequences of giving Ho control over the Red River Valley, MacArthur’s reckless push for the Yalu…
And I could go on.
Of course this is accentuating the negative rather than the positive and there is quite a lot of positive (especially compared to current leadership). But I think the myth of the Greatest Generation has blinded us to their very real failings, and how those would go on to hurt us in the early Cold War and beyond. And in particular my opinion of Truman has dropped like a rock the more I learned about his corruption, double dealing, and lapses in judgement. It is still *relatively* positive (and in particular his decision to use the nukes was something my family owes a debt to) but I do not consider him one of our greatest Presidents like he used to be, and in particular the way he defrauded the American people to get more money by feigning poverty is sickening to me on a scale rather like the “Big Guy” (though I’d still take Truman in a heartbeat over any Dem since Zell Miller left the party).
“I can understand the logic of how we got here, what I cannot accept is both where we are and where we are going. What we have done over the past 20 years, and cemented in the last 2, is undo Kissinger’s work and bring Russia and China back into alliance and we need to face the fact that we have now turned Mackinder’s Heartland into a geopolitical reality that is our adversary. That we force us into some unpleasant choices.”
Honestly I think blaming us for this is fundamentally mistaken, and while part of this might be a somewhat irrational hatred and disgust at that perverted, morally bankrupt incompetent Kissinger I think it stands.
I think the attempt to focus so much time supporting the PRC and USSR – and to a lesser degree dividing them – was a classic case of “penny wise, pound foolish”, which made sense in the context of the Indochinese Wars but ultimately didn’t pan out well. In particular Bukhovsky (of the Bukhovsky Archives) shows pretty convincingly in my opinion that Sino-US “alliance” in any real sense was incredibly short lived and didn’t really outlast the 1980s, and maybe not even the 1970s. Hatred of Hanoi and the Soviet puppet state in Afghanistan helped unite us but it was always a fragile marriage, and one that collapsed. In particular Brezhnev in his later years and his successors -including Gorbachev – largely pursued a fairly successful policy of re-establishing the Sino-Soviet alliance (hence why the Soviets supported things like the regime massacre in Tiananmen Square).
It’s also worth noting that to a large degree the conflicts between Russian and Chinese leadership during the Cold War and arguably before it had less to do with any fundamental, existential antagonism and more to issues like pride, perceived and real interests in their “Near Abroad”, and ego over who was the top dog or the senior partner. That’s largely been settled in favor of the PRC with the collapse of the USSR, and Putin and those close to him have generally pursued a rather heavily pro-Beijing policy.
I am inclined to think Mark Steyn had it right roughly 20 years ago. That if a US-Russian alliance may be possible, but not under Putin and the other veterans of the “Organs”, who do not believe in alliance with the West (at least not on any terms we’d find tolerable), and who have decided to stake their ties to the PRC.
We might have influenced how that played out, but fundamentally we’re not at fault for it happening and indeed we took often humiliating and disgraceful steps to try and get Moscow to change its tune, and on both sides of the spectrum.
Secondly: Mackinder’s book and concepts were interesting, and I certainly am fearful of a Moscow-Beijing Axis, but he seriously, SERIOUSLY overstates the power of the “Heartland” and particularly Eastern Europe. And while part of this might be attributable to him not seeing history before, he write in the early 20th century long after the collapse of such realms as the Habsburg, Polish-Lithuanian (and briefly Hungarian and Ruthenian) states and their dominance over Eastern Europe, so he really has no excuse for having romanticized the “Heartland” to the degree he did, even if I intentionally blind myself to the advantages of hindsight and new scholarship and evidence he did not have.
Indeed, it’s telling that I can probably count the number of global empires to emerge from or gain power through control of Eastern Europe on one hand (namely: The Habsburgs, the Ottoman Turks, the Second German Reich, and MAAAAAYYYBE the Soviet Union, and that’s being generous). And it’s telling that only the first two were ever the dominant global powers of their day and they ultimately self-destructed by fighting each other and a bunch of pluckier Western powers, not unlike the Germans and Soviets did.
The Chinese have perennially been the continental juggernaut with great *Potential* that is never fully realized, and in particular their focus on the Stepp and the Silk Road at the expense of maritime technology (as well as an overly centralized, authoritarian, and bureaucratic empire) screwed them over, and to some degree still screws them over.
These regions still contain great potential, and the players there should be taken very seriously, but they are not on the fast track to control the World Island, much less the world. Indeed, the historical failures of these powers to exert power outside the world island (with the exception of the Habsburgs) is damning.
As for the threat of a united China-Russia alliance, I would prefer not to face it, but I also do not think there is much we can do with the regimes at play that would be able to change that. Nor do I think the nature of those regimes makes it worth trying to court them in a probably-futile attempt to get in their “Good graces” (to the extent such sharks have such a concept). I don’t envy the prospect, and indeed I fear it, but I fear giving too much ground in the face of it would be worse.
“I remembered back in the 1980s having it beat upon my head that Kennan’s conception of containment did not mean fighting the Soviet’s on every front but to find strategic points to deflect expansionism and thus allow the USSR’s internal contradictions to manifest themselves. We have seem to have forgotten that. National strategy is not like an 80’s Michelob commercial, you can’t have it all. You need to make choices, hard choices.”
Agreed there, but I’d argue that Ukraine is one of the most strategic of strategic points, and one area where I agree with Mackinder. If there is a place to make a stand against Russia, it’s here, not least because it is much larger and more durable than say Georgia or other targets, and the Kremlin badly overestimated itself and underestimated the historical difficulties from that.
If we have to sacrifice Ukraine to preserve American freedom, so be it, it will be a bitter pill but hardly the worst. If I believed that some kind of “Grand bargain’ with the Kremlin where we would give them part or all of Ukraine and the “Near Abroad” in exchange for them actually aligning with us against the PRC were possible, But I don’t think it is under the Kremlin’s current leadership and I got sick and tired of supposedly worldly strategists selling out our interests and honor for a supposed grand deal with Putin a decade and a half ago after Georgia.
So for better or worse I view it as beneficial that Ukraine serve as the crucible to hammer the Kremlin’s imperial pretensions, political prestige, and military strength, in the hopes something better will emerge or at least that it will sufficiently cripple the striking power of the Kremlin to endanger us later.
“I hope I’m right, though I doubt it. I think your comparison to the crisis we face now to the 1930s is very apt.
The genesis for my original thought about 1946-1953 came from reading James Hornsfisacher’s “Who Can Hold the Sea”, a book I picked up on a whim for airplane reading given both that this was published posthumously and that I’ve read his Pacific War trilogy.”
A very good book and a good author.
“What made me open my eyes was its relevance to today. Those seven years was a dramatic change in our country and how interacted the world.”
Agreed.
“The leadership cadre had direct experience of the 1930s and through WW II, but were forced to confront both their professional assumptions and historical experiences to deal with a new reality. Rather than revert to a “peacetime” military as after WW I, they were forced to confront the issue of maintaining large armed forces and the politics to sustain them. Coming from the glorious past of Total War and Unconditional Victory, they needed to in part forswear that heritage in order to fight the limited war of Korea as well as the twilight struggles in Greece and Berlin.”
In many ways I feel Hornsfisacher’s specialization on the Pacific Front of WWII greatly undermined him in some ways for this book, particularly because speaking as something of an ETO specialist and avid wargamer of the 19th century and so on, in many ways I’d argue the USN’s experiences in the long 19th century and Europe during the World Wars helped explain so much of how it went about. Because limited bushfire wars and showing the flag were not exactly unknown to the USN ad indeed were a lot of its task. It also helped because those kinds of missions were a lot closer to what it’d do during the Cold War, and planning to do (expeditionary warfare, diplomatic positioning, plans to contain a totalitarian continental adversary while supporting the Land and Air Forces). Obviously this isn’t a 1-1 similarity by a LONG shot (in particular the minimal to nonexistent role of carriers), but comparisons between say the occupation of Veracruz or Port Capiten on one hand and Operation Power Pack were striking for me even though they were decades apart.
” They also had to deal with atomic weapons which meant that Total War was off-the-table
”
Unfortunately I do think the Soviets did not view it as such, they just focused their efforts – at least until the Cuban Missile Crisis – on trying to build up the right advantages or vantage points -as well as deterrent- to spark a conventional WWIII not unlike how Lenin tried to start WWII in 1919, and how Stalin was planning WW3 in the near future up until his death.
Mercifully they never were confident enough.
“Hornsfischer really brings home how extraordinary those times were. He goes into a part of American policy I was not familiar with; that of Project Solarium which was instantiated in by Eisenhower in order to come up with a strategy that would incorporate the elements I mentioned above. The contrast between then and now, between the serious men and political culture then and what we have now could not be more clear,.”
This is fair, but I do caution against going too far into romanticizing this. Solarium’s findings I find were largely fitting, but part of what prompted them was not. I rank Eisenhower’s Cross of Iron speech as a particularly tin-eared and Team-shooting roles that set himself up for humiliation, while Nitze (who was the guru of one of the gurus of Solarium and essentially tutored Team C) was caught blatantly lying, browbeating prisoners, and generally acting unethically in the Bombing Survey of Japan issue (of which I am most familiar because his lies have been used as fodder by the “No Nukes” crowd). Solarium provided strategic economic and political clarity but led to a comically disastrous military doctrine that even JFK realized was wrongheaded and which a large part of it had to be scrapped
So perhaps we should be cautious at assuming how serious or unserious people were.
“The other part that leaped to mind was that this (1946-1953) was where the US had to deal with the change of the world transformed from a multi-polar to a bipolar one and in which we had to be part. We are now confronted with another change, that from a unipolar to a multi-polar. It would seem it would call for a 21st Century version of Solarium instead of the clown show we have now.”
Honestly we’ve tried that. Indeed to one degree or another we’ve kind of institutionalized Solarium-like processes, and while it’s had many breakthroughs it has also led to a lot of follies. In particular the fetishization with diplomatic engagement has largely tainted their wells.
“I’m not sure where you got the latter idea, but if anything they have generally been far more appeasing towards the CCP than they have been towards Russia, in large part because they wish to emulate the CCP.”
Also because there are a lot more people making money from China, or hoping/planning to make money from China, than is the case with Russia.
The Russians were going to collapse after the failure to take Kiev, with the imposition of sanctions, with Ukraine’s retaking of Kherson and Kharkov, with Ukraine’s 2024 counteroffensive. Just one more push.
I believe that was “Butcher Haig’s” complaint after the Somme killed 20,000 men in the first day. Almost the first hour.
Turtler, There is an old saying around the lower ranks of the military. “Trust no one above 0-6. They are all politicians.” I know a number of retired colonels who are a lot smarter than those who complied and made general. HR McMaster is one. I recommend his book on Vietnam.
I have a personal friend who was the Marine Corps top pilot in Vietnam (500 missions.). He was passed over for 0-7 by a poor OER written by a general who was his wing commander. in the first Gulf War. The wing commander was unhappy because Bahrain gave my friend a gold medal for saving them from Saddam. The wing commander was later involuntarily retired from the Corps for flying his girlfriend around in a Marine Corps plane. My friend, after retirement, started a business that he sold about 10 years later to 3M for $23 million. Which one was better at his job?
As for Col Macgregor, lets see how it turns out? That was all I posted and was excoriated for including by you.
The person hiding behind the pseudonym Turtler wrote: “I’m something of a pro-Ukraine hawk who is in favor of broadly open-ended material and political support to Ukraine”
You did not really have to tell us that — it was kind of obvious. It is also rather obvious that a Democrat Establishment which is providing most of the weapons to Zelensky (and paying pensions to Ukrainian retirees to boot) is in fact a belligerent in this proxy war. Since Biden’s Krew are already active belligerents, we should not be surprised if this conflict explodes beyond the boundaries claimed by the Ukraine.
President Eisenhower once made a remark about sometimes being forced in this real world to make the “least worst choice”. There are no good choices now in the situation that Our Betters created through their inexorable expansion of NATO — but climbing into bed with Biden, Nuland, and the rest of that crowd is probably the worst choice. However, if that is your choice, so be it.
@Mike K
“I believe that was “Butcher Haig’s” complaint after the Somme killed 20,000 men in the first day. Almost the first hour.”
As something of an enthusiast and previous specialist in WWI, you believe wrongly. I have plenty of issues with Haig’s track record, but the broad contours of the Somme Campaign – including whether it was attempted – were not his to decide, having been ironed out by his military *and civilian* superiors in the Anglo-French Calais Conferences of 1915. Even after the British PM that agreed to that policy (Asquith) was dumpstered for Lloyd-George, Lloyd-George ratified the results. And it was made all the worse by the fact that in early 1916, the Germans under Erich Falkenhayn launched Operation Judgement against Verdun, which put massive pressure on the French.
So even if Haig had wanted to call off the offensive (though he did not), he had no such authority and probably would have been fired had he tried to push the issue (especially given how his relations with Lloyd-George had already started to sour for various reasons). In any case war is a team sport, horrifying as it is.
Moreover, what a lot of people ignore about the Battle of the Somme is that not only did “Butcher Haig” and the other Western Allies win that battle, but in doing so they destroyed the 20th century’s first totalitarian dictator. As horrifyingly costly as it was, it broke the back of the German army on the Western Front (and the German High Command’s continental strategic reserves) for 1916. Erich Falkenhayn started 1916 as unofficial dictator of Central Europe riding high from 1915 and promising to win the war by taking Verdun. He proved not only unable to take Verdun, but unable to retain German control over the Somme river valley and so ended 1916 in unofficial exile as a “mere” Army Commander in Romania. It’s unfortunate but not the fault of any of the Allied leadership that he was replaced by people who were somehow worse (chiefly Erich Ludendorff and Paul von Hindenburg), but you have to fight the enemy you face now, not those you might face later. And their response to the defeat on the Somme was to instigate a scorched earth warcrime palooza retreat, “Operation Alberich”, to a new defensive line and stay there for most of the rest of the war.
And their defeat two years later brought down the Central Powers and ended either the bloodiest or second bloodiest war in history.
“Turtler, There is an old saying around the lower ranks of the military. “Trust no one above 0-6. They are all politicians.” I know a number of retired colonels who are a lot smarter than those who complied and made general. HR McMaster is one. I recommend his book on Vietnam.”
I don’t deny that, and I broadly support it. Unfortunately I imagine many of your friends are knowledgeable about a certain classic of military research from Clausewitz: “War is simply the continuation of political intercourse with the addition of other means.” For better and for worse, politics is an important part of war, and so it makes a certain amount of sense for higher echelon officers to be able to be politicians, or at least wear that hat.
That doesn’t mean it is a good thing, or that I endorse politically motivated disgraces like Austin. The ability to play politician doesn’t mean the ability to play one *well* or honorably after all. But there’s a reason why what survives of Washington’s works during the revolutionary war (mostly letters he wrote that he couldn’t have his wife burn) talk a great deal about politics, and even elections in British parliamentary seats. And for all the many, many works written about the undeniable tactical and operational screwups of Allied arms (American, French, South Vietnamese, South Korean, Australian, etc.) in the Indochinese wars, they ultimately mattered far less than the political matters at home.
In particular because outside particularly absurd or insubordinate cases, commanders reflect the homefront. And usually civilian leadership. What a lot of people like ignoring – and particularly the likes of Dubya and Obama did – is that if the 0-7s etc. al. are screwing up or worse, committing actual atrocities or doing the wrong, it’s an indication that the rot is much deeper and closer to home. After all, you know what they say about fish.
“I have a personal friend who was the Marine Corps top pilot in Vietnam (500 missions.). He was passed over for 0-7 by a poor OER written by a general who was his wing commander. in the first Gulf War. The wing commander was unhappy because Bahrain gave my friend a gold medal for saving them from Saddam. The wing commander was later involuntarily retired from the Corps for flying his girlfriend around in a Marine Corps plane. My friend, after retirement, started a business that he sold about 10 years later to 3M for $23 million. Which one was better at his job?”
I’d absolutely believe your friend was. Which I think goes to the heart of issues with modern American politics and military bureaucracy. The ability to play politics is an important skill for officers (and I’d be willing to argue that SOMETIMES in SOME positions it may be The Most Important part), but it isn’t the only skill and sure as hell isn’t the Most Important Skill overall. Field experience, a good touch with the men and women on the lower levels of the chain of command (including picking suitable subordinates, which I note is one thing even the “Butcher Haig” school of “thought” rarely denies was a gift of his), the willingness to broach unpopular opinions or solutions without fear, the ability to put one’s personal BS on the back burner for the common effort, and a strategic vision are all things that are at least as important as a nose for bureaucratic or office politics.
That also brings us to the issue. If what you wrote is true, then the General writing that OER was a failure and a disgrace. But the system that allowed him to be in that position and those that signed off on it were even moreso. And I also know plenty of military personnel and civilians that have suffered from it.
“As for Col Macgregor, lets see how it turns out? That was all I posted and was excoriated for including by you.”
The issue is that vis a vis many of MacGregor’s claims, we already have seen how they’ve turned out. And unsurprisingly most of them (I’ll be more generous than Neo and conclude it’s unlikely that he got everything wrong) were proven wrong. That’s important to note, especially in terms of commentary and tracking performance. It’s also what Neo pointed out before regarding his predictions on matters like the Ukraine War (and other, less focused on ones like Israel).
I absolutely despise Lloyd Austin as exactly the example of the worst kind of politician in uniform, and a racist, anti-constitutional buffoon to boot (and I have made that clear many times over). But that didn’t give me an excuse to avoid bringing up the issue when I caught MacGregor lying blatantly about what he claimed Austin said (something I was able to explode by digging up the source material and quoting it in context). It also didn’t change the fact that he was objectively wrong on a number of cases, such as how much longer the war would take, when Russian forces would reach Odessa and Kharkhiv, casualties (as far as we can tell given the fog of war and propaganda, etc).
These are things we’ve already seen the results of, even if the war is still playing out. Which would also mean that Russia could win the war before I finish typing this and MacGregor’s follies would still be on full display, detonating his credibility.
As for how this war has turned out, I’ve worked to avoid too much Rah Rah triumphalism, precisely because I don’t know how it ended. And to be blunt I work to keep a jaundiced eye towards the Ukrainian government and reports and our own, for obvious reasons. The Ukrainian government deals with propaganda reporting and corruption, and much of “our government” and the MSM are far worse. I won’t excoriate people for that, especially since I can’t rule out that the Kremlin won’t win, or even win so decisively it will be able to impose its Feb 22nd terms.
But there’s a reason I’ve come to loathe the likes of MacGregor and Ritter (though to be fair to MacGregor, Ritter is worse both morally and in terms of coming up with competent predictions) and others I believe are Westerners professionally compromised with their ties to the Kremlin. I’ve found Russian and Ukrainian pro-Kremlin sources like Rybar and even the odious Strelkov to be much more cogent in a lot of their predictions and assessments of how the war was going, and so I take them more seriously, and I do indeed hold we’ll have to “wait and see” how they turn out, and I can agree with you on that regarding the overall war.
And I won’t even discount everything MacGregor and Ritter and co say (though I can forgive some others for being so inclined given their track records). I will continue to assess their claims on their merits, as much as I can tell. Which is also why I didn’t claim MacGregor lied or was wrong about everything, such as his citation of Arestovich, and I’m not afraid of giving credit where I believe credit is due (hell, I’ve even had to defend Literally Hitler as not being QUITE as self-destructive or incompetent as he’s usually made out to be, even if he was still plenty of both and a monstrously evil man).
But if I’m able to find out more about things such as the siege of the inner cities of Luhansk and Donetsk than a supposed retired and decorated Colonel of the US Army, there’s something wrong. I’m a historically and military inclined autist, but I’m still a civilian without much special training going off of publicly available info, and I try to keep my predictions and estimates cautious precisely because I know how badly they’ll boomerang on me if I’m wrong.
@Gavin Longmuir
“The person hiding behind the pseudonym Turtler wrote:”
Do you really find it remark-worthy to see someone writing behind a pseudonym on here? Especially a right-wing American who has concern of what tripe the Left will pull in power? And one who has a certain amount of recognition or brand to that pseudonym?
“You did not really have to tell us that — it was kind of obvious.”
I did not have to tell you that, but I felt there was no harm in affirming it explicitly. Interests of full disclosure and putting one’s cards and biases on the table.
“It is also rather obvious that a Democrat Establishment which is providing most of the weapons to Zelensky (and paying pensions to Ukrainian retirees to boot) is in fact a belligerent in this proxy war. Since Biden’s Krew are already active belligerents, we should not be surprised if this conflict explodes beyond the boundaries claimed by the Ukraine.”
So much wrong with this it isn’t even funny.
Let’s go through this. Starting with what’s right. That the Biden Junta is indeed paying the pensions of Ukrainian retirees, and the US (currently governed unfortunately by the “Democrat Establishment”) is providing most of the weapons to the Ukrainian government.
That’s. It.
Now let’s go through what’s Wrong, or at best willfully misleading.
Firstly: “Democrat Establishment which is providing most of the weapons to Zelensky…. is in fact a belligerent in this proxy war.”
No, *NO IT IS NOT.* And I kindly point you to looking up the actual, legal definition of a Belligerent as it applies in this case, which the US does not fit in regards to this.
And this is particularly important because it is something the Russian Foreign Ministry has been put on the coals over multiple times in response to the often hysterical BS touted by either lower ranked officials or regime proxies (such as Kadyrov) about how they are “At War with NATO” or about possible attacks on NATO members such as Poland.
And every time the Russian Foreign Ministry has claimed the following:
A: That Russia is not at war at all, and thus there is no war with the US or NATO.
B: That while there is a “Special Military Operation” in Ukraine, and the US obviously supports the Ukrainian government, the US is not actually a combatant or “belligerent party of the conflict.”
Period. Full Stop.
It’s also easy to understand why this was a mistake even the corrupt Brainlets at Foggy Bottom realized they could capitalize on. Because they could call the Kremlin’s bluff. Because if the Kremlin DID wish to claim that the US or NATO are belligerents in the War in Ukraine, that would change things.
Starting with the fact that it would result in the activation of Article 5 and probably the vast majority of other NATO-adjacent alliances in response to an act of aggression by the Kremlin (that act being declaring that Russia views the US as a belligerent in the Ukraine war).
It is true the US has done just about everything up to the legal lines (and might – for all I know – have stepped over that line using things such as Tier One teams), but that doesn’t make it a belligerent.
Secondly: “We should not be surprised if this conflict explodes beyond the boundaries claimed by (the) Ukraine”. You conveniently ignore the most likely reasons why that is, and the cases where it is most likely to have already done so.
Namely Moldova, a country violently in an artificial partition after the Transnistrian War of 1992 (which I’m going to get back to later precisely because of its importance in regards to one of your claims) and which various talking heads (including Lukahsenko) have claimed would be subject to military action “after Ukraine”, Belarus (run by a pro-Kremlin dictator who persecutes people for flying Belarus’s traditional national emblems and who has allowed Russian Federation military units and PMCs to attack Ukraine from Belarusian soil, with retaliatory guerilla actions), and Russia (which has seen a mixture of anti-Putin paramilitaries and grassroots discontent with the “Not-Wartime Wartime Conscription result in some incursions over the border) has led to some low level insurgent activity and some attacks over the border. It also stands to reason that if we saw the war explode beyond the borders of Ukraine (no “the”), it’d be there.
The issue of course is that not only are all of these attacks ultimately traceable back to the Kremlin’s actions, but they’ve been limited in scale.
Thirdly: “We should not be surprised if this conflict explodes beyond the boundaries claimed by (the) Ukraine”. Part 2
The not so subtle implication – though never outright stated – would be this would likely involve a World War involving both Russia and the West. And to be fair that is a possibility. But just because it’s a possibility doesn’t mean it is likely or one we shouldn’t be surprised about.
Because historically, most countries and regimes do not respond to struggling in a conventional war against a medium-large scale secondary power on their borders by escalating the war by dragging in a bunch of great powers and a super power through their actions. If the Russian military has yet to reach Kharkhiv yet and Moscow is hesitant in how many Petersburgers and Muscovites it is going to call to the colors officially because of how toxic politically that is, it stands to reason it’s unlikely to actually go to Kadyrov and go “You know, that argument you made for nuking Poland sounds great. Let’s do it.”
Now, to be fair, THERE WERE a couple situations where this happened. The one that I think is most reminiscent is Imperial Japan* escalating the “China Incident” by declaring war on the West. But there was also Mussolini’s invasion of Greece at almost exactly the period his troops were being slapped across the African desert by the British. So the chance is not zero.
But the thing is: there’s a reason why Imperial Japan and Benito Mussolini aren’t around any more, and that’s because their decisions (especially those) are viewed as catastrophically bad. Most regimes do not like the idea of contributing to their own suicides by fighting more in conflicts they already would be hard pressed to win.
It’s also worth noting. that from what we can see of Russian and Soviet conduct in recent history, that “the Organs” of Moscow have borne this out. The US was almost as actively involved in the war against the Soviet Union and its Afghan puppet as it is in Ukraine, and Pakistan was even more involved than that since it was actively sending Spec Ops teams under not-very-convincing-covers to fight in the War. Yet the Soviets did not escalate the war by invading Pakistan, let alone going to war with NATO, and ultimately withdrew. Russian threats to invade the Baltics and deniable claims about being at war with NATO have been slapped down with well-timed diplomatic threats and they have withdrawn. And even in regards to fighting a separatist Islamo-kleptocracy inside its recognized borders in Chechnya, Yeltsin backed down in the first war when it became clear continuing it would endanger his regime and Putin won a military victory but still felt pressured to give such far-reaching independence to a vassal Chechen government that Kadyrov’s running what amounts to a friendly Islamo-nationalist dictatorship.
So yes, we should be surprised if the war breaks out beyond Ukraine’s borders in a significant way. Because for all the pathologies in the Kremlin, it’s not headed up by someone quite as delusional and spiritual as Tojo, and they seem to recognize that victory in the war is dependent on limiting its scope and slowly drawing it out. And all of the other actors except maybe the CCP have no reason to escalate it because they are largely getting what they want.
Could that change? Of course. Maybe Pakistan gets rash and tries to breach the Line of Contact again and that causes a chain reaction. I don’t know, and as new evidence comes in I’ll evaluate that evidence and adjust it as need be. But at present? Yeah you should be surprised if it explodes beyond the borders, for similar reasons to why Chechnya, Afghanistan, Moldova, and the ongoing generational bloodshed in Georgia haven’t.
“President Eisenhower once made a remark about sometimes being forced in this real world to make the “least worst choice”.”
Indeed, and while I do have less fondness for Ike than I once did (especially throwing Truman and the A-Bomb team under the bus for his election time politicized memoirs) that is one of the wisest statements he made.
“There are no good choices now in the situation that Our Betters created through their inexorable expansion of NATO — ”
I’m sorry, but if you think this situation was created through ‘the inexorable expansion of NATO” then you might want to look more at the history, both of the expansion of NATO and elsewhere. It seriously guts the narrative that NATO expansion caused this.
And how do I know this?
Firstly: Moldova and the Transnistrian War called, as do the Abkhaz and South Ossetian Wars of Georgia among other things. These wars happened not only before Putin rose to power, but when the most recent NATO expansion was in 1982. In which very influential elements of the former-Soviet-now-Russian Bureaucracy weighed in violently on internal conflicts in the newly independent countries to defacto partition these countries. In Georgia at least one can point to generations of ethnic, tribal, and confessional tensions between the majority Georgians and the Ossetians and Abkhaz as well as a fair bit of Georgian cultural bellicosity, but the fact remains that the separatists were supported in outright district based genocide by elements of the newly-formed Russian Fed military there by a mixture of weapons gifts, intel, and even some actual fighting.
But in Moldova the case was both less bloody but also less ambiguous, with pro-Soviet hardliner Russian colonists revolting to preserve their ethnic and political privilege’s from an independent Moldova (let alone one that might unify with Romania), and Lebed’s 14th Guards Army intervening to largely co-opt their rebellion (to the point of dictating policy to the rebels by threatening violence on their leaders if they did not accept his demands) in order to maintain control of one of Eurasia’s largest arms depots and what Lebed saw as Russian Soft Power. It culminated with an ultimatum from Lebed to bombard Chisinau if the Moldovans did not cave, which they did.
At the time this happened, the most recent burst of NATO admissions was in 1982, about a decade ago, and leadership among the major Western powers -including “our betters” in the US – were leery at doing so. But to the surprise of nobody, seeing the Russian military engage in violent adventurism on its borders encouraged a tidal wave of nations seeking admission to NATO.
Judgement I note that has been vindicated in full in light of Putin’s decision to partially dismember and then invade Ukraine, by far the biggest wildcard in Post-Soviet Eastern Europe that intentionally pursued a nonaligned, neutral policy, as well as by the ongoing misery in Georgia.
Moral of the story: Blaming this on NATO Expansion is AT BEST part of the explanation, and that’s being generous. Indeed, NATO expansion was more of a PRODUCT of this kind of criminality and unpredictability, not its cause, and Sweden and Finland help underline that.
Secondly: The Kremlin formally acknowledged that Ukraine, Georgia, and a host of other nations had every right to join NATO or any other international alignment voluntarily in the Astana Commemorative Declaration of 2010, which in turn ratified the Helsinki Final Act. Meaning that there is absolutely no legal basis for treating Yanukovych being removed from office by his own Parliamentary Bloc (in response to him fleeing the country to avoid answering pointed questions about his legal conduct) or seeking an EU Association Agreement as a cause of war.
Now obviously, the Kremlin signed the Astana Commemorative Declaration with fingers crossed behind its back and clearly did not honor the terms. But that doesn’t change the fact that by signing it, they acknowledged Ukraine has every right to join NATO that it pleases, and that carries far more legal weight than any amount of red meat prattle or pontificating to mostly-domestic public.
Thirdly: It’s worth noting that Putin had no inherent objection to NATO expansion and indeed wished for Russia to be a member of it. But then he was told about the actual entrance requirements and how there was no mechanism to waive them (ironically much like how Ukraine and its most deluded cheerleaders are being told). So that he couldn’t “skip to the front of the line” or “let’s not and say we did” for the requirements. And unsurprisingly, Putin became a lot less interested in joining NATO after that.
Because Putin wished to get inside the tent with his authoritarian regime intact and to be able to use his power to dominate the “Near Abroad”, and he was only interested in NATO as a vehicle for that, and became opposed when it was clear that wasn’t going to work.
Fourthly: If anybody tries to bring up the “What if a Pro-Russian government took power in Mexico?” strawman, I’ll slap them down by pointing out “Mofos, Cuba and Venezuela are Literally. Right. There. And the Castros threatened to freaking bring nuclear hellfire on the world. So unless you’re going to try and argue that a neutral Ukraine is a more imminent threat than the Cuban Missile Crisis is, this isn’t an argument you want to make.”
Yes, Putin and many other Russian government officials have claimed this war is over NATO expansion. But they’ve also claimed explicitly this war is not over NATO expansion (mostly when put under pressure from Foggy Bottom and others avoid what the ramifications of that would mean and how it would amount to a blatant contradiction of the Kremlin’s signature), and the actual outbreak of the war occurred not because of the prospect of NATO expansion (which I note happened with Finland and Sweden) but a bitter conflict in Ukraine over an *EU* Association Agreement.
We’re happy to conclude Biden, Biden’s puppeteers, and Nuland are willing to lie to us, and we should. Because they are. But it is also to say the “Organs” in Moscow are at least as willing to lie through their teeth to us about that, which is why I discard the canard that this was caused by NATO expansion. NATO expansion is just a stalking horse the Kremlin’s nutjobs wish to use because it makes them look somewhat more sympathetic if we don’t look at their actual actions and reasons.
And as someone who has been friends with quite a few Russians, Ukrainians, and Georgians, who have all suffered from this and who I fear might lose their lives, this does cut rather close to home. I have my biases, and I recognize the stake I have in it is relatively modest (especially since I argue a further escalation of the war is relatively unlikely, especially in a way that will hit the US). But theirs is a very different lot.
And frankly, how many decades of tolerating the “Organs” and the rest of the Russian bureaucracy acting like it has a right to rip apart entire nations – including its own I might add (with Kadyrov’s Chechnya persecuting the Russian Orthodox Church if it tries to evangelize) – while courting our worst enemies? And for what, the off chance that the bald dwarf will change its spots and side with us?
Steyn and others pointed out how unlikely this was for a host of reasons, and I think their judgement holds. I would greatly appreciate a Russo-American alliance, and I believe it would be beneficial to both sides in much the way that Poland has helped tamp down on many of the excesses and sins of NATO and the EU.
But
Firstly: After a quarter of a century with the US courting the Kremlin (and most of that trying to do so for Putin) I have scant faith that it will work with a creature of the Soviet era Organs and bureaucracy.
and
Secondly: After the Nasty Nineties I can’t fault many Russians for being skeptical of that, and not merely regime diehards, Neo-Stalinists, or NazBols. And looking at our current government and the left I can’t even be sure they’re wrong. Which is also why I focus more on cleaning up our house over Ukraine, and if one has to go I will grudgingly but un
“but climbing into bed with Biden, Nuland, and the rest of that crowd is probably the worst choice.”
Given the likes of Nuland, Biden, and co that’s an understandable reaction, but I think it is just that. We can apply similar arguments regarding the expansion of NATO for Xi, Putin, the Ayatollahs of Iran, and so on. And more directly, one of the few things I agree with Nuland, Biden, and the other scum with is that IS is not good for any of us.
I can’t fault people for hesitancy and distrust. Especially since I’ve been open about my fears of this lot trying to use this to clamp down on freedom at here (which is why I’d be prepared to sacrifice one of the largest and most strategically important countries in the world to a career “Chekist” and ally of the CCP whom I loathe if I believe it is necessary to avoid the Democrats using the crisis to oppress us further). But I figure the answer to that is careful analysis of the issues.
Which is also why I note: *I didn’t get into bed with Nuland and Biden on this issue. They Got Into Bed With ME*, at least officially. I supported Trump’s policy of providing weapons and training to the Ukrainian Loyalists, I condemned Biden for signaling a “limited incursion’ “might” be acceptable to Putin. I was here first, and I’m not going to get out of my own bed if I don’t see a valid reason to, especially since I am convinced Nuland and Biden are acting in bad faith.
“However, if that is your choice, so be it.”
Fair, and for whatever our differences I do sincerely appreciate that. And while I’ve been caustic (and often quite so) on some of your conclusions, let me make it clear: *I also will fight to defend your choice on this matter.*
Precisely because while I value a defeat of Putin in Ukraine for various reasons, I do NOT value it more than defending American freedom at home, and which is why I will not condemn people to the American Stasi for merely quoting MacGregor or what have you.
Freedom is the ability to choose one’s own choice, and I respect it. I may savage other peoples’ opinions or beliefs, but I’m not going to connive to blacklist them or throw them in the Jan 6th Gulag. Better I die than that.
@Turtler
I suspect your key problem is that most Americans don’t really give a rat’s anus about two sets of foreigners they don’t care about killing each other far away.
I further suspect the regime gave up on the American people supporting their endless wars of choice when they couldn’t socially engineer public favor for an invasion and occupation of Syria. They tried- Barry Obama had his red line- but the GOP somehow managed not be stupid enough to approve a use-of-force resolution for that incipient misadventure. The left wasn’t willing to be on the hook to accept blame because they knew it would inevitably go tango uniform just like the Iraq fiasco, so the invasion never happened.
Back to Ukraine. I’m cheerfully willing to accept that people disagree with my position on all this, in agreement with Gavin L., for any reason or no reason. But that does not seem to be the position of the various pro-war people I happen to read or what the various members of the hapless Gee Oh Peee establishment have to say on the topic.
I find it despicable to read that people like Mittens Romney and Lindsay Graham are celebrating the death of Russians in this war, not least because I know they are equally indifferent to death of Ukrainians. When I read that Mike Pence says there is no room for people who disagree with his position in his party, I’m out.
This war is a ghastly human tragedy that never should have happened. I don’t care about Putin or Russia, an actual friend to Ukraine would have worked to arrange events such that this war never even happened.
Success: No war.
Failure: This war.
Got that?
As something of an enthusiast and previous specialist in WWI, you believe wrongly. I have plenty of issues with Haig’s track record, but the broad contours of the Somme Campaign – including whether it was attempted – were not his to decide, having been ironed out by his military *and civilian* superiors in the Anglo-French Calais Conferences of 1915.
The French asked him to do a “demonstration” to ease the pressure on Verdun. In spite of your wall of text, I think you need more reading. Look at the Wiki article on him. Ask yourself why Armistice Day was named “Remembrance Day” for all the soldier he caused to die. The quote I posted was about him wanting more soldiers sent after 60,000 casualties the first day. He had them marching into battle with machine guns in rows to keep an even pace with subalterns to see they kept in even rows. They died in those rows.
He did not trust the lower classes to fight unless in view of their officers. The Germans began that way but learned and attacked in the last offensive with small units allowed to conceal themselves. They almost won but Haig’s tactics had bled them white by 1918.
Sundance:
Mitch McConnell Says, “The Things That People Saw Happen to Me, Really Didn’t Happen”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2023/09/06/mitch-mcconnell-says-the-things-that-people-saw-happen-to-me-really-didnt-happen/
Turtler:
“The Things That People Saw Happen in Ukraine, Really Didn’t Happen”
@Turtler
“…Mussolini’s invasion of Greece at almost exactly the period his troops were being slapped across the African desert by the British.”
Just as a point of fact: Italy marched into Egypt in early September. There had been no response from the British when Italy invaded Greece on 28 October 1940. The British counter-attack on Italian forces in western Egypt began on 6 December 1940, over five weeks later.
Yada, yada, yada. You’re not convincing us and we’re not changing your mind. It’s all been written a dozen time over, the thesauri are worn out and the only thing that will matter is where the troops are in three months, six months and so on. Dunkirk II-Crimea won’t be something that can be hidden. Somewhere, in whatever sliver of sanity remains in Putin’s reptilian brain, the thought is lurking that if invading Europe has united NATO more thoroughly than 50,000 tanks in East Germany and Poland that detonating the couple of dozen nucs that it would take to make a difference might have repercussions even he would find unpleasant. And, they wouldn’t rebuild any bridges or resurrect either dead soldiers or trucks.
A more interesting, though equally academic question is: What would it take to make X an acceptably open forum? Is that even possible? What could Musk do to accomplish that, assuming that is what he desires? In some ways, dealing with government meddling would probably be easier than policing an army of pimply faced dweebs, living in their parents basements with delusions of adequacy.
@Mitch K
“The French asked him to do a “demonstration” to ease the pressure on Verdun. ”
This is the common narrative, but it’s only partially true. And what’s more, even a cursory look at the timeline will show why it is only partially true. The Anglo-French Conferences at Calais and Chantilly about wider strategy (including that a joint BEF and French offensive against the Reich would be launched at the Somme) happened throughout 1915.
https://greatwar-1914.tumblr.com/post/134637210715/december-6-1915-inter-allied-conference-at
Falkenhayn’s offensive towards Verdun started in late February 1916, and while there was some indication and guessing about it previously it largely caught the Allies by surprise.
This is important and reinforces my point for a few reasons.
A: Like I said before, the Somme Offensive was agreed well before the attack on Verdun or need to reduce pressure on it. It definitely did nothing to decrease French cries that the British get on with it (just the opposite), but it wasn’t the primary cause.
B: That while we can say the French “asked him (Haig)”, they primarily asked the British Government as a whole, including his bosses in the unity governments in Whitehall. Which is important because it goes back to what I said, that the Somme was not Haig’s baby. He was in charge of much of its execution (including his disastrous decision to discard his own better judgement for a shorter artillery barrage in favor of his subordinates’ consensus of a long, “annihilating” barrage that did little but drain shell reserves and alert every German on the continent where the offensive was coming, hence the bloodshed of July 1st, but also the successful ones such as the use of tanks to break the Fleurs front), that is true. But he did not have the liberty to call it off altogether.
“In spite of your wall of text, I think you need more reading.”
That’s undoubtable true and it always will be.
But it’s probably even more true of you, *ESPECIALLY* on this subject. Because I’ve been researching and wargaming WWI for a couple decades now (and it really is more relevant than many people think, from the foundations of modern totalitarianism, the birth of some different forms of globalism, Islamic Jihad, and – I fear in this case most relevantly –the ability of American Progs to use war to stifle domestic freedom).
So while I will always need to read more, I have already studied and read more than enough to not be wrongfooted by someone using Wikipedia.
“Look at the Wiki article on him.”
Firstly: I have. My judgements and claims hold true.
Secondly: You’re seriously trying to cite Wikipedia, the thing that loudly advertises that it is “Not a Reliable Source”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Wikipedia_is_not_a_reliable_source#:~:text=Wikipedia%20is%20not%20a%20reliable%20source%20for%20citations%20elsewhere%20on,in%20progress%2C%20or%20simply%20incorrect.
….. and which has already been shown to be a leftist propaganda rag engaged in censorship and calculated dishonesty for the “correct” causes?
https://nypost.com/2021/07/16/wikipedia-co-founder-says-site-is-now-propaganda-for-left-leaning-establishment/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/wikipedia-bias-socialism-pages-whitewashed
https://heartland.org/opinion/uncovered-wikipedias-leftist-ties-and-its-censorship-of-the-facts/
Not exactly the best look if you are trying to pull the “learned, worldly, cynical scholar” approach on me. Particularly on this issue.
Because I was already inclined not to use Wikipedia for more than cursory exploration (and as a possible starting point to do my own research) well before I learned something of the depths of left-wing censorship and corruption involved in it, after seeing things like a bunch of mostly-Chinese spambots steamroller the Sino-French War page to claim it was a “Limited Chinese Victory on Land” (Spoiler alert: It was not, and it seems like even Wikipedia’s low standards could not support that). Now I use it even less.
“Ask yourself why Armistice Day was named “Remembrance Day” for all the soldier he caused to die.”
If you think Armistice Day/Remembrance Day was named purely for “all the soldier (SIC) he caused to die”, you have a SPECTACULARLY immature and incorrect view of WWI (starting with the fact that Haig was only leader of the Western Front from 1915 onwards, and the troops that died on Gallipoli and Salonika would be baffled at the idea he was at fault for their suffering). And there’s a reason why it quickly spread like wildfire well outside his range of influence, as was the case with the French, Italian, US, and Latvian (yes, Latvian; largely to commemorate their own decisive but costly victory in a war for independence from Germany on November 11th, 1919).
“The quote I posted was about him wanting more soldiers sent after 60,000 casualties the first day.”
Which turned out to be the correct call, as I mentioned before. Just not immediately.
“He had them marching into battle with machine guns in rows to keep an even pace with subalterns to see they kept in even rows. They died in those rows.”
Indeed, and I make no apologies for that. It was a colossal blunder, and one that should’ve been evident was a blunder paid in blood well before it was done, but it wasn’t.
But to his credit, Haig and his GHQ took a brief pause on the offensive and then reorganized the attack, by studying what had gone wrong on the main frontage and right on the (criminally under-remembered) French sectors of the First Day and the adjacent British ones that had largely benefitted from it. Which is why when the offensive was resumed a few days later it was significantly more effective.
But don’t take my word for it.
While we’re on the subject of reading more, I’d highly suggest reading “Through German Eyes: The British and the Somme” by Sir Christopher Duffy, one of the world’s acknowledged experts in WWI and a scholar in multiple languages, who bothered taking the arcane step of *actually looking through the German army and government’s records to see what they were saying* and correlating those with the progress of the Somme Campaign.
And that tells a very different story of the Somme Offensive that goes well beyond the First Day, and shows how the Reich slowly began to panic as the situation got out of hand and how it led to the implosion of not just their defensive lines on the Somme but in the German military leadership as a whole, with the aforementioned Falkenhayn losing power because of his costly defeats in the West.
Which definitely puts Haig’s decision to ask for more troops after the First Day of the Somme into a perspective you completely ignore: that of a wider war, and an offensive that lasted more than the first day and ultimately succeeded (albeit far less than the wildest dreams entertained by leadership).
Which is also where I’ll bring up Crown Prince Rupprecht’s report to the post-Falkenhayn leadership on the Somme, which is eloquent in its brevity
‘It is questionable whether (we/the German Army on the Western Front) are still in a condition to stand such defensive battles as the Somme 1916, and it would be better to go back to the Siegfried Line*.”
* Usually translated (somewhat inaccurately) as the “Hindenburg Line”, and different from the more famous “Siegfried Line” of WWII fame.
“He did not trust the lower classes to fight unless in view of their officers.”
This is simply bullshit on a massive level, and provably so. Indeed, it’s basically trusting Marxist class fetish historiography too much. And it can easily be destroyed by a very simple point: Haig’s *Direct BOSS* for most of the war was Field Marshal Sir William Robertson, a commoner who was ennobled for his roles and was the only man in British military history to rise all the way from Private to Field Marshal.
Firstly: Haig was concerned about trusting *the common soldier* to fight *well or accurately* *out of contact* with his officers *or NCOs*. That’s a similar statement but it has a few key differences. Namely
A: It wasn’t (primarily) about class.
B: That it wasn’t about being in sight of the officers but being in contact with the chain of command (which could be done by runners or phone).
and
C: It was about keeping touch with the chain of command, which included NCOs.
This wasn’t the 18th century any more, and that was true even in 1914. The army Haig had entered into had already had commoner officers for more than a century, and it showed. Moreover, while the officers were still majority aristocracy or gentry, most of those were still in the enlisted ranks.
Secondly: It gets Haig’s personality quote wrong. While Haig was more of a stickler for a rigid chain of command than was good – especially by our standards – he was noted to be much less of it than most of his peers and more trusting that his subordinates could manage their commands with indirect oversight than most. If you want to see someone who truly did not trust his subordinates or the enlisted to do their jobs outside of eyeshot of their officers, kindly observe the career of Horace Smith-Dorrian, who was a contemporary and something of a rival of Haig’s, and who for all of his many gifts regularly did not trust his command to function properly if he was not directly leading them from near the front or even at the front, even when he was a Corps commander.
Unsurprisingly this actually led to his command starting to functionally break down as there was no longer anyone in the rear “at the wheel” to receive new reports with the full authority to act on them, which led to his reassignment; “Horace, you’re for home.”
Thirdly: What whoever came up with this adage ignores is the prevalence of small scale “actions”, most notably trench raids, which while often overseen by an officer were also often not. By the start of the Somme the BEF had been extremely active in this (arguably too much for the results they got but that’s another kettle of fish), and a huge portion of the intelligence finding its way to Haig’s desk (or that of other officers on the Western Front) were reports from Trench Raids, and we know Haig clearly believed much of them. So obviously he had more trust in the ability of enlisted to fight autonomously than you’re trying to claim.
But what do I know? I’ve merely been a learned enthusiast for about a quarter century who has read through many of the defining scholarly works on the matter. I’m sure Wikipedia will give a better summary.
“The Germans began that way but learned”
Not really. And indeed by late war they were actually going backwards, with the totalitarianism that had taken root at the center of the government starting to reach down into more doctrinaire obsessions and inflexibility below. This is something German veterans like Rupprecht and Juenger complained quite a lot about.
” and attacked in the last offensive with small units allowed to conceal themselves.”
Which was something that had been practiced by all sides in the Western and Italian fronts for a couple years and indeed was spearheaded by the Germans and French during the fighting around Verdun in 1916 (and indeed for all of the pop culture obsessions with the German Stormtroopers, the French are generally held to have been the most successful early adopters of this kind of warfare).
“They almost won but Haig’s tactics had bled them white by 1918.”
Not really.
A: While the units on the Western Front had been bled white (by Haig and others) the same could not be said for the transfers from the now-won German Eastern Front, who were generally fresh, well-rested, well equipped, and outright eager to attack.
B: The Germans never really came that close to winning the war in the Kaisershlacht.
The Germans would generally break the front open at fairly heavy cost and make a pretty impressive but unsustainable advance before running into a reinforced defensive line, beating themselves to a pulp trying to force it, and then have orders from General Command reach them telling them to redirect the thrust of the offensive elsewhere. At which point the cycle repeated.
This played out about three times (in the Spring Offensives of the Western Front) until the Germans and Austro-Hungarians* just ran out of steam altogether. It’s also why in spite of the seemingly impressive goal of making it to within 20 miles or so of Paris, their actual original goal had been to split the BEF and Belgian army from the French Army by smashing into the Channel before destroying the former. That had failed very early on.
The Western Allies – for all of their many failings both previously and during the war, and initial surprises with the direction of the offensive and the damage it did – held firm, denied the Germans any of their core objectives (whether a march to the Channel or Paris), and ultimately broke the back of the Germans with a well timed pan-Allied counterattack led by the French at the Marne.
I’m not perfect or infallible by any stretch of the imagination, and I do need to read more, but on the subject of WWI in particular I need to do much less reading than you do.
* Yes, there was an entire Corps of Austro-Hungarian troops on the Western Front in 1918.
@houska
““The Things That People Saw Happen in Ukraine, Really Didn’t Happen””
Kindly explain what “Things that people saw happen in Ukraine” i am supposedly saying “really didn’t happen.” Because I’ve actually been one of those people who have happily talked about the effects of pro-Ukrainian lies and propaganda such as the Ghost of Kyiv and the exaggerated confidence of keyboard warriors assuming the Russian military would be turfed out of well-manned fortified positions (often built up for months or in the Donbas years) easily (spoiler alert: that typically doesn’t happen easily).
So you’re going to have to do better than this.
@Rich Rostrom
“Just as a point of fact: Italy marched into Egypt in early September.”
Around the same time as their tentative attacks on Sudan, and about a month after they marched into British Somaliland in August.
And while they forced the British to withdraw from Somaliland and some of the frontier positions in the Sudan, a mixture of logistical inflexibility and harassment from the British army’s light units broke their logistics and started wiping out entire frontier forts in the Horn of Africa and Libya.
Which helped cause the Duke of Aosta to withdraw towards Italy’s pre-1940 colonies to defend them, and Graziani to halt the offensive in Egypt and dig in (… in one of the most counterproductive ways possible).
“There had been no response from the British when Italy invaded Greece on 28 October 1940. The British counter-attack on Italian forces in western Egypt began on 6 December 1940, over five weeks later.”
Half true. It’s worth remembering that
A: Operation Compass was originally just one of several similar raiding operations against the Italian Army in North Africa, not conceived of as the giant, Army-killing victory it turned into. And there were plenty of those raiding operations going during the Autumn of 1940 after the Italians stopped.
B; While the Western Desert campaign was by far the most important objective, there was also the East African front and the Southern Libyan one, where the British, Free French, and even Belgians fought Italian troops, and the British and Free French in particular were sniping one Italian outpost after another in the Southern Desert and had forced the Duke of Aosta to dig in and prepare for a counterattack after conquering British Somaliland but failing to make much headway into what’s now Sudan and Kenya.
And we know Italian High Command knew this was going on because radio contact with even besieged forts was possible (indeed the Fascists would try and romanticize some of these defeats later) and we have documentation on it.
So while the main slap would come a couple months after the invasion of Greece, with Operation Compass, the start of the major pushes to destroy Italian East Africa, and the Southern Libyan post grabbing campaign most famous for the conquest of Kufra (and the subsequent Free French oath) the Italians were already bleeding and they knew it. Which is one reason why I find Mussolini’s decision to be jaw-dropping.
(I can kind of understand Ciano’s reasons, since he was basically petty dictator of Italian Albania living in his own little world, and so he naturally looked South to try and grab more from Greece. But why his Father in Law and so much of the Italian Command did so – even considering their hubris and follies – is jaw dropping to me.)
@MCS
“Yada, yada, yada. You’re not convincing us and we’re not changing your mind. ”
Fair enough, but that’s where the question becomes if anyone else can see.
“It’s all been written a dozen time over, the thesauri are worn out and the only thing that will matter is where the troops are in three months, six months and so on.”
There’s also the question of logistics, where the troops’ families and national economies will be in three months etc., and the like. Especially for an ugly attritional war like this. And indeed I’d argue that the economic and supply sides are areas where the Ukrainian war effort might break down most without resupply, especially in terms of AA missiles and certain planes. In general if militaries bash their heads (and the bodies of their troops) against a position long enough they’ll figure ways in. We saw this in play at Kharkhiv and to a much lesser extent at the line around Bakhmut. Horrifying but not that unexpected.
The issue is whether or not they’ll be able to sustain the war effort needed to get the troops there.
“Dunkirk II-Crimea won’t be something that can be hidden”
Agreed, and indeed it’s worth noting the Soviets in WWII actually had to run a Dunkirk II in the Sea of Azov around the time there.
The big issue I see is that it’s a lot less likely to happen overall. Anti-shipping weapons are lethal and cheap in a way they weren’t at actual Dunkirk, which is one reason the Grain Deal was so brouhaha’d about. Dunkirk and its lesser known sisters in Brest and Caen and a bunch of other Atlantic ports were already nearly run things and the Soviets had much less luck with them in Estonia and Crimea just a year or two later. So I imagine one side or the other having to do it in Crimea would go much worse (especially the Ukrainians since they lack a navy and most of the shipping they do still have is slow).
“Somewhere, in whatever sliver of sanity remains in Putin’s reptilian brain, the thought is lurking that if invading Europe has united NATO more thoroughly than 50,000 tanks in East Germany and Poland that detonating the couple of dozen nucs that it would take to make a difference might have repercussions even he would find unpleasant. And, they wouldn’t rebuild any bridges or resurrect either dead soldiers or trucks.”
Agreed.
“A more interesting, though equally academic question is: What would it take to make X an acceptably open forum? Is that even possible?”
A fair point, and worth getting back to the topic. As for is it possible, I’d say yes. But it’d probably involve a lot more transparency. Bill Whittle talking about Government Power in the Obama Era and the One Ring of Sauron pointed out that “Power, once given, will be used.” Maybe not by the person with it now, but by someone down the line.
The ability to censor, shadow ban, and so on is too tasty.
In general, I feel Shadowbanning needs to be removed from the tool kit altogether. The only legitimate reasons I can see for it would be mental health (if you are dealing with someone that obviously disturbed you kind of have to keep them in their own bubble for their own good or at least that of others while you figure something out), or law enforcement (so you don’t let the Epstein Client know you know they are trawling for the bad kind of Cheese Pizza on your forum but don’t want to expose others to that while you take action). But those are incredibly niche issues.
On the whole, companies and people should be up front with bans, because at least that makes it hard to ignore and makes them deal with it.
“What could Musk do to accomplish that, assuming that is what he desires?”
Ending shadowbanning, for one. Being more transparent with “The Algorithm” or flatly discontinuing it for two. Those are just what I have offhand.
“In some ways, dealing with government meddling would probably be easier than policing an army of pimply faced dweebs, living in their parents basements with delusions of adequacy.”
Yeah, and that’s the other reason for the Big Gub “Public-Private Partnership” thing being so dangerous. Twitter/”X”* is particularly vulnerable to this because it treats its users not (primarily) as customers but as product to have their data mined, so it doesn’t have to care as much about their thoughts as others, but it is a common problem. It’s easier to deal with one or a handful of fairly united Big Government Voices, and much harder to deal with the Cat Rodeo of a genuinely free marketplace of ideas (and I use the term “ideas” loosely given much of the drivel on social media in general and Twitter in particular). And the temptation to put your fingers on the scales is even more telling.
* Will someone tell Elon that while I have no love for Twitter on the whole “Black X” is not exactly the best look and undermines the brand?
@Xennady
“I suspect your key problem is that most Americans don’t really give a rat’s anus about two sets of foreigners they don’t care about killing each other far away.”
Indeed. I admit I’ve always been a history and foreign policy wonk, and that’s always been unusual. Moreover, as one of the odd “Loyalist Neocons” like Neo over at The New Neo – people who didn’t abandon ship or the party for the Globalists when Trump came – I admit I am badly out of step with public mood, especially given Biden’s abortion of an Afghan withdrawal and the questionable victory in Iraq.
And honestly, I’ll be the first to say that most Americans are *Absolutely RIGHT* to not care that much about Ukraine now. We have way bigger and more imminent issues, as I’ve admitted. Starting with the crawling leftist authoritarianism at home. And while I’ve been concerned with Ukraine for about 20 years and broadly supportive of the loyalist cause, for now my main concerns are how they will boomerang back on us, namely in terms of more economic chaos in a time where Biden is doing worse, and the threat of the Big Bad Putin being used as an excuse for more political repression (given how they are demonizing Trump) and even seizing wartime emergency powers.
“I further suspect the regime gave up on the American people supporting their endless wars of choice when they couldn’t socially engineer public favor for an invasion and occupation of Syria.”
I still remember “the regime” being opposed to the “wars of choice” and indeed that term being used as a smear by Obama against Bush, arguing that Saddam wasn’t REALLLY friends with Al Qaeda (spoiler alert: he was) or didn’t have WMD (spoiler: He did, we found it, and indeed I have a few friends serving in the military and some Kurdish-Americans that helped; it was just way less than the Dr. Evil Doomsday Shopping List “intelligence” said he might have). So Iraq was a “War of Choice” and so on.
In any case, by the time the Syrian Civil War broke out I recognized it was folly to try and depose Assad. Even if we were capable of doing the job well (and years of Afghanistan and Iraq called THAT into question), the public was in no mood for it and I completely agreed. My view on the Syrian Civil War was roughly on par with that of Michael Totten before he went full TDS retard and started posting about “Russia Hacked the Republican Party” (and had to disable comments because people like me were humiliating him with sources). Namely that Assad deserved to be overthrown, probably wouldn’t, and that it was not worth the US getting involved to try and attempt.
And I say this as someone who deeply hates Babyface Assad for what he has done to many of my friends and innocent people across the region for his alliance with Iran, sponsorship of Al Qaeda in Iraq and Hezbollah, and deportations. I would happily raise a glass to seeing his severed head on a spit in much the same way the part of me talking to a friend that lost a friend to Lockerbie did to Gaddafi’s demise in spite of vehemently opposing Obama’s intervention in Libya as probably counter-productive and definitely illegal.
“They tried- Barry Obama had his red line- but the GOP somehow managed not be stupid enough to approve a use-of-force resolution for that incipient misadventure. The left wasn’t willing to be on the hook to accept blame because they knew it would inevitably go tango uniform just like the Iraq fiasco, so the invasion never happened.”
Honestly I doubt Obama was ever interested in fully invading Syria, both because of how obviously bad the optics would be that they railed on Bush for years for a “War of Choice” and now did this. I think Obama wanted to create another Emirate-style Islamist dystopia like the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt at the time, using limited intervention such as supporting the “right” (read: wrong) actors, air strikes, and spec ops. That petered out in large part because Assad’s army was not Gaddafi’s, there are far more fanatical Alawites around than there are fanatical Sirte locals, and they’ve been practicing to kill those they call “countrymen” for decades (as Hama learned).
I hate to say it but it is probably one of the better outcomes that things are more or less where they are, with Assad and the Russians in control of the littoral and most of the Southwest but a decently pro-American Kurdish and Syrian Dissident force out in the Norhteast with most of the anti-government Islamists (as opposed to the pro-government Islamists) crushed. It’s going to be unpleasant as hell but at least it’ll cut down on Assad’s ability to intervene in Lebanon or Yemen.
“Back to Ukraine. I’m cheerfully willing to accept that people disagree with my position on all this, in agreement with Gavin L., for any reason or no reason. But that does not seem to be the position of the various pro-war people I happen to read or what the various members of the hapless Gee Oh Peee establishment have to say on the topic.”
Understandable.
“I find it despicable to read that people like Mittens Romney and Lindsay Graham are celebrating the death of Russians in this war, not least because I know they are equally indifferent to death of Ukrainians. When I read that Mike Pence says there is no room for people who disagree with his position in his party, I’m out.
This war is a ghastly human tragedy that never should have happened. I don’t care about Putin or Russia, an actual friend to Ukraine would have worked to arrange events such that this war never even happened.
Success: No war.
Failure: This war.
Got that?”
I got that indeed, and I mostly agree. Especially that the success was avoiding war altogether.
In the interests of full disclosure: there ARE a *few* Russians (and for that matter Ukrainians) whose deaths I would celebrate. I know I celebrated the death of Dugina and I given her role and some personal beef I had from her party members, and I intend to celebrate the death of Prigozhin if/when I get more solid confirmation. Vladimir Putin and Alexey Bychkov (seriously, disturbing stuff the latter did) come to mind.
But those are Exceptions to the rule, precisely because of what they Specifically have done. And seeing depraved nonsense like some members of NAFO celebrate a shark attacking a civilian because they were Russian is beyond disgusting and I have always condemned it. Likewise Gunther Fehlinger fetishizing about destroying entire countries with less maturity than the average strategy game player.
I worked in Russia (albeit Briefly), so I know Russians, and Ukrainians, among others. Indeed, a couple of my best sources on the matter are people who (at least convincingly claim) to be a Ukrainian and a Russian Christian Democrat.
What a lot of these morally bankrupt morons do not understand is
A: Both countries run on a conscription system, meaning you have a lot of people who were just called up to fight. And while Russian Law supposedly forbids forcing conscripts to serve outside of Russian territory, uh… “Russian Law” is kind of weak at the moment, and we’ve already seen conscripts be sent in.
Conscripts are plenty capable of being guilty of lots of crimes (I’ve studied the world wars and a bunch of others too much to deny that), but they deserve a benefit of the doubt.
B: In Russia in particular a lot of others were people put under immense pressure to serve. Even if outright force “Your signature will be on the paper or your brains will be” scenarios are pretty rare, it’s no coincidence you’ve seen fraudulent references on the contracts and recruitment from prisons (and while I know a lot of the people there are absolutely horrible, guilty people, I also know too much of the Russian justice system to be willing to trust it).
and
C: Even the most justified or necessary of sanctions hurt innocent people.
Mercifully the Ukrainian government seems to know this better than many of its cheerleaders, hence the heavy focus on setting up backdoors to help facilitate defections and surrenders by Russian combatants, and broadcasting it. Obviously, there’s a brutally pragmatic reason for that (an enemy soldier that surrenders is one you don’t have to kill or incapacitate) and a propaganda purpose for it (“Look at how good we are! We da good guys! Pls gib more gibs!”), but I do think it helps remind us of what a lot of these racist spastics forget. This is a human tragedy, and even “the bad guys” are human.
And on the subject of WWI and this conflict, one of the statements (on a game forum) from an unusually “based” and knowledgeable French friend of mine comes in (please forgive the Reddit citation).
“But it’s one in the same. Especially when you fight a country that has conscription.
Look, here is a VDV, one of those you say is ”Acceptable” to kill.
https://www.reddit.com/r/NonCredibleOffense/comments/ty900a/vdv/
Does he look like he wanted to be involved?
The moment you ship weapons of any kind, the possibility they will kill people who are innocent in the grand scheme of things is there.”
*snip*
“My position is and will remain that of course everyting is morally grey, and of course both sides did horrible things, however, one side of ww1 very clearly did more wrong than the other.
And once again, i am primarily talking abot their elites, the heads of their states. I think what i posted about the russians and VDV just above speaks to what i think of the grunts on all sides, of course the common people in all countries are just people like any other.”
Now I do think that friend of mine felt (and I certainly do) that it was still acceptable to kill a member of the VDV *in combat when they are serving.* But that stops if and when they surrender, ask for clemency, or are protect by a flag of truce or a ceasefire. As should be the case for Everyone.
(I also note it bitterly ironic how many people slur Russians as “Orcs”, when as a Tolkein fan I note that the actual Orcs – while degenerate and prone to evil on their own -were kept in order by a (supernatural) tyrant using a mixture of terror and corrosive lies, such as that their enemies were far worse than they were and that they were the good guys. And that Tolkein noted that the wise among the free peoples counseled that one should show mercy to the Orcs if and when they surrendered, but that this was often violated in combat.
In case anybody doubted Tolkien’s knowledge of good and evil, and human nature. Or his applicability today. If only these goons learned.)
And frankly after Pence’s disgrace on January 6th, I find being in the same party as him to be a mark of shame and I only remain in so because of the likes of Trump, DeSantis, Palin, and co and because I’d much rather try and change the field from somewhat within the tent than make myself more of a target with fewer connections outside.
It would be well if the Biden Administration “slow rolled” aid to Ukraine down to zero. It’s beyond me how anyone can seriously believe that the American people have such a compelling interest in fighting a proxy war against Russia that it justifies the real risk of a nuclear holocaust. Ukrainian zealots pulled off a coup in 2014 against a President who had won an election that international observers deemed free and fair. The next election would have been in a mere 6 months, but they couldn’t be bothered to wait that long. In spite of that, we’re told we’re involved in the war “because democracy.” The immediate fear of the Russian speaking population at the time was that they would become second-class citizens in their own country. That fear was obviously well founded. In the ensuing years we have seen the Russian language, culture, and religion suppressed. Russians have been denied the right to educate their children in their own language. Bandera, a Nazi collaborator, has been elevated to the level of a Ukrainian national hero.
The reaction of many Russians in Ukraine is reflected in “Torch of New Russia,” by Pavel Gubarev. Gubarev is nostalgic for the days of the old Soviet Union, believes that some “new, improved” version of socialism can succeed, and is an admirer or such dubious characters as Castro and Maduro. That said, he also strikes me as an honest, sincere individual who has published some facts that one is unlikely to find in the remarkably uniform and one-sided propaganda churned out by the western media. He describes how the Russians in Ukraine immediately, and correctly, perceived the Maidan coup as a threat, and one sufficiently serious that they were willing to give up their livelihoods, homes, and, in many cases, lives, to fight back. He claims that, in the beginning, they received no support from Russia at all other than in the official media, and I believe him.
Gubarev also correctly points out that the regions under contention, what he calls New Russia, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea, and much of the region north of the Black Sea reconquered by Russia from the Tatars and Turks, were never historically part of any geographical or national entity that one could reasonably claim was ever “Ukraine.” Large parts of these territories were tacked onto Ukraine in the 1930’s by Communist bureaucrats for ideological and political reasons. I suppose one can call these actions “legitimate” if one is a Communist sympathizer. Crimea was later added to “Ukraine” as a “birthday present” by then Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, himself a Ukrainian. In all of these regions the majority language was Russian.
By all means, read the book. Then look at the reviews. The negative ones have obviously been written by Ukrainian fanboys and zealots who either never read the book, or whose reading comprehension skills are remarkably poor.
Let’s turn for a moment to the geopolitical position of the United States. The only significant threat we face in the world is not Russia, but China. She has illegitimately claimed much of the South China Sea, and just published a map in which large swaths of her neighbor’s territories are labeled “China.” The idea that she will never make such claims on Russia, a country whose borders with her were the result of what she calls “unequal treaties,” is the purest fantasy. In other words, Russia is a natural ally of the United States and a potentially valuable one against this aggressor state, currently outproducing the US in most of the materials that might be called the “sinews of war” by a wide margin. Alienating her for no good reason whatever is idiocy.
Another common fantasy, and a very dangerous one, is the notion that our meddling in an affair that doesn’t concern us can’t possibly result in a nuclear holocaust, probably by miscalculation rather than deliberate intent. We are told that the US and Russian weapons are old and won’t work. As it happens, I was involved in one capacity or another with the US nuclear weapons complex for much of my career. I ended it as a classifier with broad oversight over that complex. There is no doubt in my mind that the weapons in our arsenal are reliable and will work as designed. It also happens that, in the brief honeymoon between Russia and the US following the collapse of the Soviet Union, there was a joint meeting between US and Russian weapon designers and mathematicians at Los Alamos. I had just published a paper on radiation transport, important for many applications, including nuclear weapons, in the “Journal of Computational Physics.” Apparently, the Russians read this paper and specifically asked that I attend the meeting. There I met and spoke with several scientists and mathematicians, most notably from Arzamas 16, a “secret” Russian city devoted to work on weapons. They struck me as very knowledgeable, capable, and hardly the “dummies” who would allow their arsenal to deteriorate to uselessness as occasionally portrayed in western media. Needless to say, I was never allowed to publish anything about my code in the open literature again. In other words, if you think the weapons on either side “won’t work,” you’re dreaming. Tell me, is it really worth the risk?
@Helian/Doug Drake
Apologies for this, I posted a reply to you but it seems like it is stuck in purgatory for now, probably in part both due to how long it is and the number of links I put. Suffice it to say I agree that memes about “Our nuclear weapons are old/their nuclear weapons are old” are poor basis for decision making and we should assume their and our weapons are active.
However, I disagree with most else you have posted here, and in particular I would note that when I told a Russian friend of mine that you regarded Pavel Gubarev as an “honest, sincere individual who has published some facts” they claim they laughed out loud. And I can understand why. Gubarev is a monstrous nutcase, being an unironic National Bolshevik tired to at least one Neo-Nazi Party in Russia, and far from reflecting the view of many “Russians in Ukraine” he is viewed as a monstrous freakshow even by most of his fellow Separatist militants (to say nothing of most Rossiyane in Ukraine, who have generally been lukewarm if not opposed to the “Novorossiyan” experiment). He’s also a blatant liar, such as rehashing the meme that Khruschev handed over Crimea as a “birthday present” or due to some national pique rather than because of the fact that the Russian SSR Administration had botched handling it so badly that the Nazis conquered it and once it was retaken rebuilding was painfully slow.
I also note that while the idea of a Russo-American alliance against the PRC is highly desirable, I have absolutely no faith in Putin or the others of the Russian “organs” doing so. Mark Steyn and others predicted Putin and his ilk would side with the CCP against us in the early 2000s and I believe they have been vindicated in spite of decades of bipartisan attempts at appeasement. I have no confidence in further appeasement changing that, and believe that we are best served containing Russian expansionism for now until we can sort out our own house, so that the CCP’s Northern Ally will be as weak as practical for the immediate future.
There’s more that I offer at this text dump, in the hopes that the automod will object less to one link than to many. I apologize that it is long, and some of it will be redundant with this.
https://justpaste.it/a9q8q
You can call Gubarev all the names you want. Nazi, Bolshevik, whatever, although it seems to me they’re not really compatible. He praises diversity in his book, so I doubt he’s a died in the wool Nazi. As I pointed out myself, “Gubarev is nostalgic for the days of the old Soviet Union, believes that some ‘new, improved’ version of socialism can succeed, and is an admirer or such dubious characters as Castro and Maduro.” He can be Satan himself as far as I’m concerned. All I am saying is, read what the man has to say. Most of it can be fact checked easily enough.
Does it matter whether Crimea was a “birthday present” or not? Is it or is it not a fact that it was detached from Russia and attached to Ukraine? Is it, or is it not a fact that Crimea was never a part of any entity, geographical or national, that can accurately be called “Ukraine?” Is it or is it not a fact that the majority of the people on the peninsula spoke Russian? Is it, or is it not a fact that Gubarev was a successful businessman in Ukraine before 2014? Is it or is it not a fact that he sacrificed his livelihood and personal wealth to fight back against the Ukrainian Maidan zealots. Is it or is it not a fact that he was a “Russian puppet” in 2014. I very much doubt it. The facts regarding these matters, one way or the other, remain facts, whether they are pointed out by the devil himself or not. These and many of the other claims that Gubarev makes in his book are important, can be fact checked, and their truth or falsehood doesn’t depend on whether the Russians you talk to consider the man crazy or not. They deserve our attention because they are never, ever brought up by the propaganda machines that pass for “objective media” in the US and its allies. All I am saying is, read the book. Make up your own mind. Give a fair hearing to people who don’t agree with you.
In general, I am not impressed by the claim that Gubarev or anyone else is a “Nazi.” There are Nazi insignia and to spare among the Ukrainian forces as well. The praise of Bandera by those in positions of responsibility in the Ukrainian regime is a fact, as are claims that Ukrainians are “pure Slavs,” genetically superior to the “mongrel” Russians. In short, the “Nazi” canard can work both ways.
The filibustering person who hides under the name Tutler wrote: “I kindly point you to looking up the actual, legal definition of a Belligerent as it applies in this case, which the US does not fit in regards to this.”
Tuttie, old boy, please Get Real! It doesn’t matter how some overpaid lawyer tries to distort the definition of “belligerent”. What matters is the assessment of the country against which Biden’s proxy war is being waged.
If Russians conclude with good reason that Biden & his minions are:
(a) giving weapons to their proxy to kill Russians (and Ukrainian citizens who happen to speak Russian), and
(b) providing (free of charge — not as an honest sale) the ammunition to put in those weapons to kill Russians, and
(c) providing targeting information to Zelensky’s regime to help them kill more Russians,
then it is almost inconceivable that the Russians would not quite correctly see Biden & his minions (and unfortunately the rest of us in the US) as active belligerents.
The good news, Tuttie, is that you do not have to be one of Biden’s minions. You are free to think for yourself. Try it! As for the bad news, that will probably be delivered by ICBM if Biden carries on making us all belligerents in his expanding proxy war.
Turtle,
I appreciate your outlining the geopolitical landscape of Russia in rgards to the former USSR. You make a good case for Putin being a gangster. My one primary issue with your outline is that there is a different shift in the direction of Russian actions since 1991. Since that and before 2022 (with the notable exception of Georgia) you could make the case that Russian actions while Illegal had as its genesis the protection of Russians trapped outside of national borders after the fall of the USSR, That would be a situation familiar to people who followed European history given the post-WW I aftermath in Central Europe and the dissolution of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. Indeed it’s a process still ongoing in those areas (e.g. Hungary and Slovakia regarding dual nationalities)
The invasion of Ukraine is more than Russia upping the ante in its near abroad, but rather marking the re-emergence of Russia as a major power on Europe’s eastern boundary. This is something that Bismarck would appreciate. Russia was no longer just be a gas station with an army. I would also argue that it marked Putin’s formal challenge to the existing America-led order not only in Europe but also globally. Putin, as a former KGB officer, would have been well-steeped in Lenin’s revolutionary doctrine and understood how historical events present opportunities.
So seen through that lens, Ukraine while perhaps instrumental in the overall scheme is not the strategic center of gravity but rather, what, the McGuffin? The device to move the larger process forward? Yes Putin’s coup de main on February 24th failed, but not necessarily his larger scheme.
So it now appears that we are heading toward, at best, what Milley said 10 months ago – stalemate. The Ukrainian counteroffensive has more than likely failed, I say “likely” because sure there is a small chance that the Russian effort could collapse in the next few weeks. In battles, much less wars, of attrition you can have sudden turn of events such as that; however, that’s not the way to bet. Ukraine had its best chance to escape the trap of a war of attrition with a much larger foe and couldn’t pull it off and has lost the initiative.
So what would you recommend? Keep in mind that in one sense we (the US) has already lost because we loudly proclaimed last year that we would impose our will on Russia (rollback to pre-2014 lines, Putin dragged to the Hague in chains…) and we haven’t been able to do it. All of what Putin wanted to accomplish in February 2022 is still on the table because while the war has become much costlier than he would ever have expected he can claim that he’s mo longer jus fighting Ukraine, but also NATO and he fought them at worst to a draw.
The label “neocon” seems to be a bit vague, but I think a definition of intervention abroad undergirded by military strength abroad to promote democracy is probably a good one. The problem with that approach for a country that underpins the international system is that if you are seen as actively involved in promoting a certain end to criteria you set and you fail to accomplish those ends you lose credibility. As a friend of mine teaches in his class Tom Hallion’s great precept that when people are watching, your “a** is in the jackpot” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bn28Dz4RUxc)
Perhaps we should send Hallion as a roving diplomat to defuse global tensions.
In the big rush to display our virtue last Spring we stuck ourselves in the jackpot in a way that risks our credibility without being able to directly affect the outcome For all the hubub about neocon virtue about promoting democracy and freedom, I have yet to see any realistic analysis on their part of how they would accomplish their objectives based on past experiences Neocons wants us to use Serbia as the exemplar, but not Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan…. no empiricism for us People want to use Tucker Carlson as the face of Putin stoogeism, I want to use the face of Nuland of Kristol on the other side of that bet
So tell me what’s the path going forward? Tell me how from a neocon situation we can still win. If we cannot meaningfully change the situation from the existing line of contact that we have now, which was about the same as where we were last November when Milley first broached negotiations, then shouldn’t we be trying to shut down the conflict or do we just need to get another 100,000 people killed to get all of this ”You’re either for a total victory or you’re a Putin-stooge” and risk a Ukrainian collapse (and the culmination of Putin’s plans) to get this out of our system? Where’s the off ramp?
That’s why I’m not a neocon, because not only is it bullying virtue on the cheap but it goes against 70+ years of experience. I’m sorry I didn’t mean to pick on you, perhaps I’ll just go back in the Google time machine and get a list of everyone who doubled down that anyone who wasn’t on board with total victory was a Putin bootlicker.
A few specific points.
I am not sure going back and pointing to signed treaties that provided for legality of Ukraine’s NATO ascension is… what… relevant? Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was him seizing a unique opportunity to rework the international order, I don’t think shaking pieces of paper is going to work any more than the residents of Prague shaking copies of the Munich Agreement at Hitler’s Panzers did any good. Isn’t one of the bedrock principles of international affairs, the beast that lies beneath the surface of any interaction, that no country will abide by a legal agreement if they no longer feel it is in their best interests to do so? By the same token just because we had a treaty that said we could do so, would it make sense to grant NATO membership to Georgia and Ukraine? To the very borders of Russia? Where is the strategic payoff for such a provocative act? The point of having a security alliance, a perimeter if you will, with Article 5 guarantees is that there are countries which would lie outside of hat perimeter because they don’t meet the strategic interests of the alliance.
I find your dismissal of a pro-Russian government in Mexico to have some holes. You provide Cuba as a counter-example of neighbor that we tolerated having close ties with a major adversary. Of course the problem is that it took the prospect of a nuclear war, the Cuban Missile Crisis, for us to come to that accommodation. I think two better historical examples would be El Salvador and Nicaragua in the 1980s where we not only engaged in a proxy war with the latter but debated whether we would militarily intervene in the former. I guess I can never say never about keeping foreign adversaries out of the Western hemisphere given the way we have allowed China into South America and Iran into Venezuela but Mexico is a big, bright red line. I am sure there is some descendant of Patton somewhere in the military we can haul out and have him re-enact the General’s lightning assault from the 1916 Mexican invasion. In fact given the condition of our southern border and the way the cartels use access to it to allow sorts of bad actors to enter, I would not be surprised to see the revival of punitive expeditions in the not so-distant future under a Republican administration.
Putin not tangling with NATO? Well from a military standpoint that would be foolish if you want to put it in the historical context you provided. However what would Putin seelkto gain from a military confrontation? Remember my theory is that the motivation for his invading Ukraine was to upset the international order. To do that would mean to expose NATO and the US as paper tigers. Doesn’t have to be much. Maybe some mischief in the Suwałki Gap, maybe a short incursion into Estonia under the pretext that somebody launched some drones from there against the Pskov airfield. Something low-lky that should trigger Article 5 but would be low key enough that it won’t. Give the Americans and NATO an excuse to not respond and they don’t then you have split the alliance and Putin wins. Risky?
Being a belligerent in Ukraine? I find the example of Afghanistan to be weak, you could toss in Soviet involvement in both Korea and Viet Nam, not to mention in China in Korea, into that same category. Both Korean and Viet Nam are a long way from American borders and in the case of the Soviets they decided to keep their involvement fairly low-key. As far as the Chinese involvement, we did eventually allow it but only after dismissing our theater commander when he demanded direct attacks against China. Afghans? You could make the case given its proximity to Tajikistan but we at least we kept it at the level of covert aid with a few people in theater and Pakistan. As you say, it’s all a polite fiction but we are clearly playing on the edge. Forget those secretive tier one teams; we have people seeded all through the rear areas in support roles from maintenance to logistics to intelligence. Sooner or later somebody is going to get killed or if the Russians get moving, captured. More importantly we are heavily involved in providing intelligence to the Ukrainians through both aircraft and satellite, those River Joint flights off Crimea are something, and I gotta believe that involves targeting information. What if the Ukranians hit something big and the Russians lose it and start targeting those recon assets? Sure the Iranians hit an RQ-4 of our several years ago and we didn’t go to war, but nothing spells danger so much as escalation with desperation and we’re doing everything we can to kill Russians short of pulling the trigger
I’ll throw one more general point at you that touches how our belligerency is dancing on the edge. We are basically heavily involved in killing the soldiers of a nuclear power on their doorstep. In 1968 when the Soviets decided to invade a sovereign country with 800,000 men and crush the Prague Spring we did… basically nothing. Why? Because there was a common understanding that peace in Europe was based on each side staying on their side of the frontier and out of (at least overtly) the other’s sphere of influence. Now we’re doing exactly that today only 1200 miles closer to the Russian border. What does 1968 have to teach us today about dealing with a nuclear power? Or is it just that neocons like dancing with a train?
Help me through this because I don’t think anyone has a clue. We seem to be stuck in a strategic dead end that sorry, one could see from a long way off in March 2022.
@Helian/Doug Drake
“You can call Gubarev all the names you want. Nazi, Bolshevik, whatever, although it seems to me they’re not really compatible.”
I never claimed it was terribly logical, because unfortunately human psychology isn’t like that. In any case, the National Bolsheviks beg to differ, and while they have a surprisingly long history (going back to Weimar) they seriously took off in the former USSR.
“He praises diversity in his book, so I doubt he’s a died in the wool Nazi”
He was certainly involved in paramilitary ops with the RNE/Russian National Unity Party, which was eventually banned after outliving its usefulness as a Neo-Nazi Party and happily embraced the role.
In any case, the fact that he’s a whacky totalitarian nutjob is less important in this context than the fact that he’s a very easily provable liar, including about his supposed areas of expertise. I go more into it in more detail in the linked post, but suffice it to say as a native Russian speaker he’d have easy access to the actual Soviet order transferring Crimea from the Ru SSR to the Uk SSR (and indeed my contacts in Russia confirm they can still access the relevant documents without VPN or other disguising techniques). And that’s just one place where he provably lied.
“Does it matter whether Crimea was a “birthday present” or not?”
Yes it does matter. For starters, it proved that the man that you said struck you as a sincere, honest man lied to you. Blatantly and rather undeniably (unless we want to go with the idea that he simply did not bother researching the actual reasons for the transfer, but that would still make him guilty of intellectual dishonesty for purporting to speak on something he did not check).
It establishes a threshold for his conduct and how trustworthy a source he is (or is not). It also helps underline why he is not viewed as a reliable source or honest and sincere by most nonaligneds or Pro-Ukrainian sources (while some of his other antics like NazBol conduct help explain why he is not viewed as an honest or sincere person by just about anybody else, pro-Kremlin fighters included).
Morever, Gubarev, Putin, and a number of others feel it does because they feel the need to lie about it. Why else would Gubarev include it in his book? Why else would Putin continue to have trusted mouthpieces implicitly and to some degree explicitly play into this narrative when (as my contacts established) the historical truth is not so covered up the actual documents were not present?
If he’s willing to lie to your face when he really doesn’t need to, what else is he willing to lie to you about?
Especially since the documents in question regarding the transfer decision are not state secrets. They are publicly available, including in Russia. They explain who authorized it and why in extreme detail, which can then be correlated with other primary source documents such as the post-war Postmortems on Crimean recovery. There is essentially zero dispute on that beyond the extremely political (which is also why the Crimean Senate didn’t claim it was done by Khruschev or was illegitimate, because they’d get shot down).
And yet, he lied to you about that. And if he’s willing to lie that blatantly on a subject where the evidence is there and relatively well known, what do you think he’s willing to lie to you about when he thinks you won’t know?
And by all means, don’t believe what I told you. Feel free to check. I provided one link, and I can provide other sources.
” Is it or is it not a fact that it was detached from Russia and attached to Ukraine?”
It is a fact.
It is also a fact that after the collapse of the Soviet Union this was ratified by both the Ukrainian Government and the Russian Federation, much like a whole lot of post-Imperial borders were.
“Is it, or is it not a fact that Crimea was never a part of any entity, geographical or national, that can accurately be called “Ukraine?””
In a word: No, it is not a fact.
Gubarev lied again, “conveniently” ignoring the fact that the Ukrainian National Republic governed the peninsula for about a year between 1917 (when German and Ukrainian Nationalists took it over from the occupying Bolsheviks) and 1919 (when the German Empire collapsed and civil war re-entered the territory, leading to the Russian Whites bouncing it off). And the Ukrainian National Republic is obviously and not seriously in dispute as a “national entity” that can be called Ukraine, considering it not only called itself as such but “Petliuraites” was a common Tsarist and Bolshevik epithet for Ukrainian Nationalists (and indeed it is what Bandera’s band was called).
I go into more details about the finer points of this in the response I linked, such as the grey areas, but if you want a simple yes or no, the answer must be no.
Moreover, it’s simply irrelevant. The Ukrainian SSR is obviously identifiable as Ukraine. The current Ukrainian Republic is recognized as a legal successor to it, including by the Russian Federation. And previously to this the Russian Federation agreed that it would respect Ukraine’s territorial borders as is. Had the Russians wished to change that, they could have. But that would mean re-negotiating the likes of Budapest and a few others. Which Putin had no love for.
” Is it or is it not a fact that the majority of the people on the peninsula spoke Russian?”
It is a fact.
” Is it, or is it not a fact that Gubarev was a successful businessman in Ukraine before 2014?”
I do not know enough about his life, much less what qualifies as “successful”. So I will have to punt on this issue.
“Is it or is it not a fact that he sacrificed his livelihood and personal wealth to fight back against the Ukrainian Maidan zealots.”
It is obviously Not a fact, considering his personal wealth exploded during his time as a supposed revolutionary leader. In large part by allowing looting.
“Is it or is it not a fact that he was a “Russian puppet” in 2014. I very much doubt it. ”
Your doubts are incorrect. he very much WAS a Russian Puppet, one of several paramilitary leaders kept in power by direct transfers of Russian military equipment across the border. He submitted to the command of warlords such as Girkin, who promptly marginalized him.
As we can assess – again – if we bother to follow the acknowledged deployment of Russian Federation military forces and affiliated personnel in Ukraine, as well as that of Russian Federation exclusive militaria.
Gubarev never bothers to explain how a GAZ Tigr appeared in the Donbas in mid-2014, because he cannot.
Gubarev never bothers to explain how extremely exclusive Electronic Warfare suites exclusive to the ground forces of the Russian Federation appeared in the Donbas during mid 2014, because he cannot.
Gubarev cannot explain where the heavy artillery support fired from across the border during crucial inner city sieges like those of the Luhansk and Donetsk Airports came from, because he cannot.
And no matter how much you “doubt”, neither can you.
Especially since the Ukrainian Army’s main artillery stores and ranges (Which I note were hideously underused) were primarily far to the South in Crimea (where they were captured unused) or to the West in Cherkassy and Vinnytsa, well outside the reach of the “Separatists” in the Donbas.
Meaning that while there was and is the factor of defecting troops and captured equipment, it does absolutely nothing to explain where the “Separatists” got all those artillery pieces they used in the crucial, grinding sieges that dominated 2014 and 2015. While Open Source Intelligence pointed to frequent shelling from across the Russian border.
But I’m supposed to believe a man who spews a Big Lie about everything from Castro’s reign of tyranny to the glories of the Soviet Union is going to be perfectly honest about his own conduct (in a political autobiography) and be completely forthcoming about where and when equipment came in?
Does that sound like a sane assumption to make?
“The facts regarding these matters, one way or the other, remain facts, whether they are pointed out by the devil himself or not.”
I absolutely agree. Which is why I spent far less time on Gubarev’s political affiliations (beyond the fact that he is hated and distrusted even by his peers) and far more on the evidence proves that he is a liar. Nor should this be some kind of remarkable shock that a NazBol warlord trying to claim he was a justified freedom fighter representing a grassroots movement would lie and shape a narrative towards that.
“These and many of the other claims that Gubarev makes in his book are important, can be fact checked, and their truth or falsehood doesn’t depend on whether the Russians you talk to consider the man crazy or not.”
I agree. Which is why I spent sizable amounts of time fact checking his posts, both here and in the post I linked. And why they *simply. Do Not. Add Up.* I routinely research pro-Kremlin sources on the matter, and even those of other Neo-Soviets and Neo-Nazis. But Gubarev is both a proven liar and so small fry -and whom I have already dealt with (and that others have ) – that I feel inclined to discount him.
“They deserve our attention because they are never, ever brought up by the propaganda machines that pass for “objective media” in the US and its allies.”
That’s fair, and I agree the ignorance of Ukraine, its geography, and history is often a problem. People are correct to trust the propaganda machines in the West (though I fail to see why we should not scrutinize the propaganda machines from Russia and the occupied Donbas and Crimea, given how their track record in many ways just as bad or worse). In particular Gubarev only seems convincing because he is both a native and knows a fair bit about how to manipulate people who are not very familiar with the region, its history, or its politics.
(Which is also probably a large reason why his book – from what we can tell – gets most of its sales in the West. Because he’s not exactly popular with his peers).
“All I am saying is, read the book. Make up your own mind. Give a fair hearing to people who don’t agree with you.”
I might, but I’ve already read a lot of Gubarev’s crap and found it to be monstrously unconvincing. If a man is willing to lie to you about what is in black and white in the public domain, what else are they willing to lie about? It’s also why I feel no particular obligation to buy or read the hagiographies of people like Fauci and Obama. That does not mean I view those who would do so as a traitor (and indeed I believe that people like Bill Whittle do amazing work with that kind of granular analysis). But I feel secure enough based on cross-checking a host of sources against Gubarev’s public domain claims to close the book on him.
That does not mean he is literally wrong about everything (and I’ve admitted that; while I’ve pointed out he is happy to lie about everything up to and including the time of day I did accept that Crimea is majority Russian Speaking and was at the time of the transfer). But it does mean he does not deserve any particular merit or consideration in comparison to other claims sources, for the same reason I’m not giving a twig about Daszhak unless I’m directly addressing him.
And I’d also extend the same adage about reading the work of those that disagree with you. A lot of what I’ve written is going over material I covered in my original, linked response.
https://justpaste.it/a9q8q
The choice is yours, of course, but I’d suggest it in the same spirit you tell me. And unlike Gubarev’s book, this one is free and less prone to totalitarian shilling. Also probably shorter.
“In general, I am not impressed by the claim that Gubarev or anyone else is a “Nazi.” There are Nazi insignia and to spare among the Ukrainian forces as well. The praise of Bandera by those in positions of responsibility in the Ukrainian regime is a fact, as are claims that Ukrainians are “pure Slavs,” genetically superior to the “mongrel” Russians. In short, the “Nazi” canard can work both ways.”
I completely agree, and I’ve routinely been stomping on Pro-Ukraine shills that deny the presence of Fascist thuggery among Ukrainian Loyalists. It’s why I have no love for the likes of Right Sector or Azov, and will happily (well, “happily” is probably the wrong word but you get the idea) talk about loyalist atrocities.
In any case, I thank you for your service in spite of our differences, my link is there should you wish to check.
@Gavin Longmuir
“The filibustering person who hides under the name Tutler wrote:”
Incorrect. The name I hide under is Turtler. T-u-R-t-l-e-r. I will have you get that right.
“Tuttie, old boy, please Get Real!”
I am real. Both in the Descartian “I think Therefore I am” sense and in that I am the one making reference to the actual laws defining belligerents and parties to war. And if you beg to differ, I ask you to cite the relevant definition.
“It doesn’t matter how some overpaid lawyer tries to distort the definition of “belligerent”.”
Considering said overpaid lawyers were the ones that wrote the definitions of that?
“What matters is the assessment of the country against which Biden’s proxy war is being waged.”
CORRECT.
The *PROBLEM* with your claim, dear Gavin, is that we know the assessment of the country (or at least the national government).
Which is why there has been a fairly predictable ring-around the rosie where Kremlin-friendly but unofficial mouthpieces (or the occasional nutjob who thinks the Kremlin is too soft) talks about being at war with NATO, the US, or so on.
The US, NATO, etc. ask for clarification from the Russian Government if this reflects their views, with the obvious understanding that if this does, NATO/etc will have to take action.
At which point the Russian Government quickly shoves one of its credentialed talking heads in front of a camera to loudly state NO, WE ARE NOT AT WAR WITH NATO/THE US/POLAND.
https://sot.com.al/english/bota/sergei-lavrov-i-prere-rusia-nuk-eshte-ne-lufte-me-nato-n-nuk-po-kercenojme–i509920
And then the cycle repeats.
So whatever personal or *unofficial* feelings the Russian Government or its various minions may feel, the official assessment of the Russian Government is that no, Russia is not at war with the US, NATO, or so on.
Indeed, Russia claims it is not even at war with Ukraine, but admits that it is in a Special Military Operation against the Ukrainian Government. Just that said SMO does not target NATO/The US/etc.
And that, for the time being, is where the matter rests legally and as a matter of fact.
“If Russians conclude with good reason that Biden & his minions are:
(a) giving weapons to their proxy to kill Russians (and Ukrainian citizens who happen to speak Russian),”
Firstly: Not even Ukraine’s local Neo-Fascist Bandera Cultists are going around killing “Ukrainian citizens who happen to speak Russian.” Indeed, the core of Ukrainian Neo-Fascism is in the Russian-speaking East of the country, with Right Sector having its core of support around Kharkhiv. Which is one reason why those units have been so popularly propagandized. Both because they are legitimate scum with a toxic ideology, and because the language similarity allows them to conduct infiltration operations against DNR/LNR units and even RF Regulars with a fair bit of success.
Now, with a slight adjustment….
“If Russians conclude with good reason that Biden & his minions are:
(a) giving weapons to their proxy to kill Russians (and Ukrainian citizens who happen to be collaborating in a foreign invasion of Ukraine)
and
(b) providing (free of charge — not as an honest sale) the ammunition to put in those weapons to kill Russians, and”
What the heck is an “honest sale” for the purposes of this?
“(c) providing targeting information to Zelensky’s regime to help them kill more Russians,
then it is almost inconceivable that the Russians would not quite correctly see Biden & his minions (and unfortunately the rest of us in the US) as active belligerents.”
Again, Putin and the Russian Government have made it VERY clear they do NOT in fact see the US as Active Belligerents. And indeed Putin and Lavrov have repeatedly pointed this out.
Now this doesn’t mean that they wouldn’t HAVE justification for a casus belli on the US. Frankly they do, and it’s one reason why I’m irritated at how blatant Biden’s junta has been at teasing that (such as openly admitting to helping with the targeting).
But the Kremlin has no reason to pull that particular trigger. Especially when they are still struggling to hold onto the territory they already occupy in Ukraine, and since they remember their little invasion of Georgia did not trigger WW3 from the US.
So for now, as a matter of fact, we have proof positive confirmation that as a Matter of Law and a Matter of Fact the Russian Government does not, in fact, consider the US to be a belligerent, belligerent party to a conflict, or so on.
“The good news, Tuttie, is that you do not have to be one of Biden’s minions. You are free to think for yourself. Try it! ”
You actually think I’m one of “Biden’s minions”, and yet you blather about how I’m the one that needs to be free to think for myself?
Great strawman.
“As for the bad ne:ws, that will probably be delivered by ICBM if Biden carries on making us all belligerents in his expanding proxy war.”
Biden didn’t start this war. Putin did. And if Putin truly is willing to throw ICBMs around over a conventional military humiliation by his largest European neighbor with support from *non-belligerents*, then I fail to see why I should want to simplify his ICBM targeting lists by removing Ukraine from said list.
An other wall of text.