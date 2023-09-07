The Tottering Colossus

We beat feet from cable for our nightly television viewing about ten years ago – my, how the time flies when you are having fun. We went to various subscription services at a quarter the cost of the monthly cable bill. This came about when we realized that there were only a couple of channels or services provided by cable that we watched regularly; this last weekend, we racked our memories, trying to recall the last American broadcast TV program that we looked forward to and made a point of watching. (Castle, BTW, mostly because of Nathan Fillion … which had it’s last season in 2016.) We have lavished our screen-watching time ever since then on old, or foreign movies and series, of which there is a rich and entertaining selection – everything from Blackadder, to the original Upstairs, Downstairs (Great Britain), to things like A Place to Call Home, 800 Words and Brokenwood Mysteries (Australia/New Zealand). Currently, the evening watching for us is The Durrells (BBC, and only minimal traces of wokery), while Wee Jamie seems to be fascinated by Alien TV, (Australian) Grimmy and the Lemings (Canadian/French) and Masha and the Bear (Russian.)
Neither of us have felt the urge to go to a movie theater to see a first-run movie in ages. The last one that I went to a theater to see was Dunkirk. I do know that the one-two punch of Barbie and Oppenheimer did boffo business at the box office, sort of reviving interest in seeing first-run movies at an actual theater, as did The Sound of Freedom … but neither of us felt a jolt of interest in venturing to a theater. Those other movies on tap at the multiplexes just seem … meh. Over-loud, over-larded with special editing effects, inept writing and stupid plots, remakes of animated features or comic books, uninteresting concepts, and the unending lectures on matters political, racial, and sexual, pounded in with all the subtlety of a fifty-pound sledgehammer. Added to that; the movie-going experience now costing a small fortune as well as being physically unpleasant, compared to staying at home and watching it on your own wide-screen TV, sitting on your own comfortable couch, breaking for a snack, meal or a potty break.
From what I have read in various middle to conservative websites and blogs (including this one) with an interest in contemporary culture, entertainment and media in general and the comment thread attached to those posts, I am not alone in a prolonged disengagement with our American entertainment industry. Dropping viewer numbers for award shows, collapsing box office receipts, major houses like Disney circling the drain, audiences fragmenting into smaller and smaller niche markets, to include games, Youtube videos and the like … the American entertainment colossus, which once bestrode the world appears near collapse. The SAG-AFTRA strike hardly seems to have made a ripple, outside of those in the industry most concerned. The rest of us are watching … well, practically anything else.
What are you watching, and diverting yourself with, when it comes to television and movies? Comment as you wish.
7 thoughts on “The Tottering Colossus”
Dunkirk was likewise our last theater movie.
I find that watching a movie or TV show alone is less satisfying, and coordinating schedules with my wife isn’t altogether trivial for anything more than about half an hour. In consequence, shorter documentaries are the rule around here–Drachinifel’s Youtube channel is a frequent choice (e.g. The K class – Lawn-darts of the sea?”) Music, history, mathematics, and how-to dominate my playlists.
We don’t subscribe to any streaming services.
The Chosen is the best scripted show I’ve seen in ages.
Also enjoying Dark Winds; I read all of Tony Hillerman’s books back in the 90’s and I’m glad it was so long ago, because these aren’t his characters. Still, pretty good on its own merits, i.e., the charismatic stars and the great art direction (life on the Navajo reservation in the 1970’s – those cars!)
After that it’s old movies and baseball. Some Hallmark movies, too. Like a warm bath they soothe the strung out nerves.
I have an oddly similar experience with a different outcome.
I used to go to the movies a lot- from at least monthly to multiple times monthly, for years. I stopped hard in the summer of 2017, exactly because I didn’t like the approach taken in one of the two Churchill movies that summer [the D-Day one] and although I did and do appreciate Dunkirk as a sort of art film on the theme of the battle, I have little respect for it as “war movie” or “historical drama”. Something in them, acting on larger trends in the air, made me think, suddenly and deeply, that neither movies nor the culture were for me anymore.
I was, to be sure, also sick of proto-woke superhero movies, and superhero movies in general, and superheroes as a concept at all, and of action movies featuring putatively normal humans who were all-but superheroes, and movies in which children had all the answers and resources to solve epic problems, and movies in which women discovered as if for the first time that they were magic, and so on. And I’m still sick of those things.
I DID go back twice in early 2022, for The Northman and for Top Gun, both of which were well worth it. But my former habit of going to see anything that looked good, or just going and seeing anything I might like, is gone, and I have never even recovered the habit of keep track of what might be coming out, even passively from tv commercials, and of course I no longer have the cinema chain’s magazine nor have seen recent trailers. I am unlikely to ever go back more than once or twice a year. I’ve also given up on Star Trek, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones, and I never picked up other now-ancient franchises that all featured Vin Diesel.
I also stopped paying much attention to new TV shows of any genre, around the mid 2010s, and seem unable to recreate that habit. Even if by chance, I watch few if any shows younger than a decade or so.
And yet, I’ve stuck with cable. Largely because, all of the above taken into account, I treat TV as my parents treated radio. As background noise. To be taken passively, at intervals while doing other things. Or as passive drone while reading. [Whereas listening to music is for me more often a conscious activity.]
Paying for streaming services, given what for me is their alarming complexity and multiplicity and the unclarity of what shows are on which ones, would demand a level of engagement I am simply no longer willing to give TV. It means paying for more than one, curating what shows are on which service, and actively deciding to seek out and watch a given show. I don’t have that kind of time, energy or will for TV anymore.
That to me actually fits best with my aforementioned disinterest in new shows and in watching any shows as a fully aware act. If I’m not interested in new network shows I could easily watch on a trial basis semi-passively, by just tuning in at the appointed time, why be interested in new shows on streaming services that I’d have to search for, pick the right service, and then actually consciously watch basically the whole series to make the endeavour worth it? And if two shows, likely two different services. Three shows, likely three services. By the fourth possible show of interest, maybe I’d get lucky and it’d be on one of the three I’d already signed up for.
Streaming strikes me as much of the selection and curation challenge of buying a show on DVD, without actually owning it permanently.
I knew a guy who ten years ago had a confusing setup I never quite understood, with an Apple TV box that brought in multiple streams plus he could access it through his MrMediaCenter software which awkwardly linked it to his DVD collection and so on, as well as to his cable feed. I knew then I would one day no longer know HOW to watch TV, and that time is soon to arrive. I did NOT then realize I would also by then have lost any interest in watching new shows, which kind of eliminates much of the problem.
It’s remarkable, when I think back, that once I eagerly awaited magazines discussing the new shows of the coming season, worried my faves were cancelled, awaited the new season’s contents of any given show, and followed long running series and particular franchises.
That’s pretty much all gone now. Even the old shows, which I do watch passively in reruns with pleasure, when a cable network shows them, I could do without if they were no longer aired and would likely not even subscribe to a stream to access them if I could. They’re not “on”, then they’re not “on.” So be it. I’ll watch CSI series, Cheers, Raymond, BBT, Castle, whatever, if they’re available. If not, then not. Though my attention is periodically caught by a series on a stream I might like to watch, meh. I’ll never actually see them and that’s fine. I still haven’t seen The Flight Attendant.
Love and Death was actually picked up by a cable network here and I started to watch. Very quickly I decided meh. I just couldn’t be bothered, and not really because of the show itself. I couldn’t make the commitment to sit and pay attention.
I suspect that if I DID pay attention the same thing would happen that I sometimes notice with network shows or with the movies- the content, manner, presentation, style are just not for me. I made it into my 40s and through decades of social and stylistic change represented through television, but I’ve hit some kind of wall. I saw decades of different styles and qualities of WW2 action and drama with pleasure, but the 21st century combination of psychodrama and artsy surrealism eludes me. Much the same applies to TV.
I’ve started to discover older movies too, and YouTube. I still seem to have a shorter attention span than I used to, but they interest me more, despite the former being ancient and the latter newishfangled.
My wife is the same with TV. Now it’s football season so she is in her glory spot. She loves college football. I like it but otherwise don’t watch TV. I have a whole library of DVDs of classics but my hearing is going and the DVD player does not have a good sound system.
IIRC, I last saw a movie in a theatre 20 years ago. I stopped watching TV when the time came to change over to HDTV?. It didn’t seem worth the hassle, as by then my TV viewing had dwindled down to pro football and British comedies on PBS- and by then the Brit comedies were reruns for the umpteenth time.
I periodically take out movie DVDs from the local library. I often take out Spanish language ones, which often point out to me that it’s a lot easier to understand face-to face conversation than to try to understand from a screen. I recently viewed a cartoon depiction of life in a camp in France for refugees from the Spanish Civil War. Most was in French, so I needed the subtitles. I am reminded of Tom Lehrer’s verse from The Folk Song Army:
The best art from the Spanish Civil War came from the losers. (The more I read about that war, the more I am glad that Franco won.)
Masha and the Bear is quite entertaining.