My recent post at Ricochet: the results of FIRE’s recent study on the free speech climate at America’s universities, a view of Harvard from 1835 (which I posted here a while back), and some signs of pushback against academic credentialism.
I see two phenomena. The first is that, finally, higher education is facing the reckoning we have been predicting for the past 30 years. The post-WW II boom of higher education is collapsing due to a high-cost, lousy product and declining population. The number of 18-years olds is forecast to shrink starting in 2025 resulting in a 4-year decline of nearly one-million starting in 2025. Where all of this is really going to hit home are the small liberal arts colleges that fall outside of the elite category,; their enrollment is expected to drop 11%. (https://www.cupahr.org/issue/dept/interactive-enrollment-cliff/) Of course when we include the factors you mention, the combination of other options and the removal of college degree requirements will worsen the trend
The second is that Harvard and the other elite institutions have separated themselves from the rest of higher ed and have become the gateways to the new technocratic, managerial elite that now run the country through the business-government-educational complex. What makes this different from the incestuous, indolent mess that Martineau observed 200 years ago is that today’s Ivy elite is openly hostile to the American nation.
First, the Ivies will be immune to the upcoming higher ed shakeout and fully emerge, as Drucker feared, the Oxbridge or Ecole(s) for the newly stratified society. The problem is what happens to the rest of higher ed. More than career prospects, higher ed for much of the country is an issue of status. The barista at Starbucks with $30,000 in college debt would have been much better off foregoing college and the worthless degree and learning a trade, but that would mean putting him/her on same social status as a plumber or other icky people. The closest parallel to this is the antebellum South which was run for the benefit of the plantation class; the yeomen farmers who were otherwise treated like dirt by the upper class were made part of the social fabric by placing them above the slaves based on racial categories and thus social peace was maintained. In our case, ideology (and therefore education) will align with social class.
It’s for this reason I see something similar to the South happening with higher ed. as the government intervenes to create a new equilibrium in order to maintain social peace. Also keep in mind that the Democrats, who of course are more per-disposed to government activism, are rapidly increasing their share of college-educated voters. I would expect we will be seeing debt-forgiveness to be coming back time and time again
Really what we are talking about is another part of the post-WW II social compact collapsing as a college degree is no longer the assured means of entering the middle class, either econically and socially. This is going to cause enormous problems keeping in mind that revolutionary moments occur when people’s expectations of a rising standard of living aren’t met. Such “revolutionary” moments do not have to happen with forces and pitchforks (or AR-15s) I have been going through Desmet’s “The Psychology of Totalitarianism” and he makes the case that historically, and especially now, totalitarianism emerges during a time of fear and anxiety. We saw this during COVID, we saw this during Trump, and we will see it big time in the next fear years as events and the Democrats introduce fear and chaos into our society/ This will not be pretty.
I have a pretty good idea on how to cut Oberlin down to size, I don’t know what we’ll do about Harvard and the rest.
…today’s Ivy elite is openly hostile to the American nation.
Let’s put a pin in that, for later.
First, the Ivies will be immune to the upcoming higher ed shakeout and fully emerge, as Drucker feared, the Oxbridge or Ecole(s) for the newly stratified society.
Another pin.
The closest parallel to this is the antebellum South which was run for the benefit of the plantation class;
And how did that turn out for the planters in the end? Not well, I’d say.
…the yeomen farmers who were otherwise treated like dirt by the upper class were made part of the social fabric by placing them above the slaves based on racial categories and thus social peace was maintained.
Just who are the Trump supporting middle and working class yoemen put socially above today by our self-described elite, to maintain social peace?
In our case, ideology (and therefore education) will align with social class.
I think a more accurate description would replace the word “education” with “credentialing,” which is a vast difference.
It’s for this reason I see something similar to the South happening with higher ed. as the government intervenes to create a new equilibrium in order to maintain social peace.
The solution the South came up with to solve their problem was the Dredd Scott decision, which led to you-know. The present regime seems equally competent, in that the solutions it conjures up to solve its present dilemma involve such things as slavery reparations for people who were never slaves and forgiveness of college debt paid for by people smart enough to avoid such debt or successful enough to pay it back. A super majority of the population does not benefit from these policies and has no reason to support them, or be pleased to be forced at gunpoint to pay for them.
This is going to cause enormous problems keeping in mind that revolutionary moments occur when people’s expectations of a rising standard of living aren’t met.
Who, whom? I’m quite certain our putative elites don’t care when the living standards of flyoverland decline- in fact I’m equally certain they’re striving mightily to ensure that they do.
So obviously the living standards they care about are their own. They just can’t extract enough wealth from the American society that existed to maintain themselves to the standards they imagine they deserve, so they openly announce their plans to “fundamentally transform” American society into something that suits them better.
In other words, our supposed betters who are hostile to the American nation are scheming to enrich themselves- as usual and of course- but they’ve run into the same sort of problem the Antebellum South ran up against. They can’t keep the game going without changing the rules, which will necessarily cause the mass of people to notice, just like it did before the Civil War.
The Ivies aren’t going to be immune from what’s coming, anymore than the wealthy plantation owners were immune to the Union army burning their plantations to the ground.
Those huge elite university endowment funds are going to be a very attractive target for future politicians desperate for funds. After all, if politicians can steal Russia’s funds in the US, why not take Harvard’s as well? Harvard does not have nuclear weapons, and Harvard graduates are an insignificant minority of the population.
I definitely agree with Xennady that the Ivies are not going to be immune from what is coming. They may even find themselves as unwilling conscripts in the Ruling Clique’s economic wars.
The comparison to the antebellum south is one I had not thought of, but my initial take is that it is very perceptive.
I recommend Steve Hsu’s recent podcast on Manifold about the Ivy Plus colleges
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/meritocracy-sat-scores-and-laundering-prestige-at/id1450540825?i=1000627057802 He is a graduate of Caltech, now a professor of Physics and an administrator at Michigan State, and very much in favor of the SAT and GRE’s to give schools and employers the info they need. He describes the Ivy Plus strategy of “prestige laundering.” A quarter or more, even up to 75% of students admitted are legitimately brilliant and are decently taught. But the others, admitted for legacy, diversity, athletics, or being “interesting,” (music and arts, unusual background, mostly) share in the prestige, but do not perform at that level cognitively upon graduation. But employers and grad schools have no clear way of knowing who is who among the graduates and have to enter the crap shoot.
re the antebellum south comparison…I’m under the impression that a lot of the former plantation owners were able to switch to a sharecropping model, and wound up doing pretty well.
Anyone have any historical insight into this? Just recently, I saw a piece somewhere (maybe at Tyler Cowen’s blog) claiming to show that the plantation-owning class did do pretty well, but not sure if this referred to the same individuals 10-15 years later, or to their descendents 40-50 years later.