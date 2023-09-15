I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic… From the Oath of Enlistment
It honestly kind of slipped my mind at first, that Monday morning was the anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attack on the United States. It’s been 22 years since that horrible day. I had other stuff – purely personal concerns on my mind.
For one, every single thing that I had to say about 9-11, I said, wrote and posted ages ago … and why re-run, one more time? There’s just nothing more to say, any more than there would be anything more to say about the shock of Pearl Harbor attack in 1941 – one more tedious rerun of a recollection of where I was, what I was doing. It’s been a lifetime, in a way – and for high-school and college graduates this year, it’s been all their lifetimes.
The other thing – a more recent tragic anniversary which looms closer in time is the disastrous and humiliating withdrawal from Kabul, Afghanistan, and the Abbey Gate suicide bombing there which killed more than a hundred civilians and thirteen American service personnel. Those deaths meant so little to President Biden that he kept looking at his watch during the ceremony at Andrews AFB when their coffins were unloaded. Those thirteen were the merely last American military lives frittered away in almost two decades of seemingly endless and pointless deployments to Afghanistan, culminated in a departure so botched that I’m still shocked that only a single commissioned officer resigned in protest. Sec Def Austin and General “Thoroughly Modern Milley apparently feel no shame over bungling their responsibility to the nation so horribly.
And this – a demoralized, gutted military – isn’t something that happened at the hands of foreign enemies. Our so-called leadership of the so-called elite gives every indication of hating at least half the American citizenry; it’s as if there is a secret contest on for who can come up with a notion to make our lives even more miserable, by banning gas stoves, gas-powered gardening tools and automobiles, limit air conditioning, efficient toilets, appliances and heaters, and living in detached suburban houses with a generous garden attached. Those same political and social elites appear to cheer on a new race war, all this with the full and enthusiastic cooperation of academia and the national news and entertainment media … those who have taken some time away from cheering on the sexualization of elementary-school-aged children.
Those of us paying attention suspect, with considerable reason for it, that our political leadership (mostly on the Donk side, but a few of the Heffalump persuasion when campaigning for reelection) have been bought and paid for by international and/or corporate interests – to the detriment of the interests of voters and American industries alike. Our national borders seem to have been erased in the interests of importing a more compliant population … and political opposition to all of this and the above has been criminalized. We even have our own gulag and collection of political prisoners. In the meantime, the national news-reporting media have degenerated into a partisan collection of bootlickers, toeing the party line and exclaiming rapturously over how much the love-love-love the luscious taste of authoritarian boot-polish.
The horror of 9-11, and what enemies foreign did to us, more than two decades ago? That was bad enough … but not nearly as damaging as what our ruling elite have done to us since.
Discuss as you wish, and while we still can.
2 thoughts on “Foreign and Domestic”
The enemy is inside the gate — no doubt about it. Obvious solutions:
(1) No more lifetime self-enriching political class. People can be elected to any specific office only once in their life, and any person who currently holds any elected office is prohibited from running for any other office. And no elected politician ever gets any pension — not even the President. Plus the elected official’s (and their family’s) financial affairs are open to public scrutiny.
(2) End universal suffrage. The right to vote has to be earned.
Of course, those solutions will not be put into effect. Well, maybe they will be considered after the collapse.
“(1) People can be elected to any specific office only once in their life, and any person who currently holds any elected office is prohibited from running for any other office.”
(I take this to mean one’s term of office must be fully concluded prior to engaging in seeking another office but there is no prohibition against running for other offices or limitation of the number of different offices that may be sought and/or held. “Conclusion” should be defined as “end of the elected term” to prevent resignation prior to concluson of the term to seek a different office.)
(1b) No one may serve in elected office in the United States more than three terms or portions thereof.
(1c) Any service in elected office in the United States constitutes lifetime disqualification from serving in any non-elected governmental capacity in the United States or receiving remuneration or benefit, in any form, from any government in the United States, save salary, benefit and retirement commensurate with rank in the Armed Forces of the United States.
(1d) No one shall receive remuneration from any government in the United States for more than 12 years in total, nor shall any retirement allowances other than those funded by the employee, be offered for any governmental service in the United States.
And, as long as we’re discussing things:
The 16th Amendment is hereby repealed; no federal levies, in any form, shall be collected save those agreed upon by each legislature of the several States, and paid by legislative levies upon the citizens, residents and guests of each of the several States in such a manner and amount as each state legislature deems appropriate.
By inclusion of “in the United States” extends limitation to non-federal offices; this is necessary to eliminate reoccurrence of “the career political class” who start in local elections and eventually wind up in federal office.