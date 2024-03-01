I admit to being alternately horrified and amused at Google’s Gemini AI visual disaster. Usually, a pratfall of this magnitude involves a bakery-worth of thrown cream pies. Frankly, I am relishing the spectacle of a publicity disaster this epic; a fail so huge as to be practically visible from outer space. We mere mortals are not often given the privilege of watching our so-called betters sequentially step on a yard full of cosmic rakes. Just desserts, just main course, a whole hors d’oeuvres of crow!
Everyone to the right of the harridans of The View pretty much had gathered over the last few years that Google as a search engine had bias in favor of the progressive flavor o’ the month and against anything with the slightest tinge of conservative, traditionalist, skeptical leanings. But what a gift it was to have it demonstrated so openly and undeniably. I don’t know which was more risible and ridiculous – the Vikings as black, the oriental woman trooper in a Nazi Army uniform, or the American founding fathers as black or indigenous – or whatever the current correct term du jour is. How nice to have it proved, once and for all.
It couldn’t be more clear, if painted in three-foot tall letters across highway billboards – Google Gemini was absolutely determined to give users not what they wanted and asked for, but what the tweaked and massaged algorithm dictated that clients/requestors ought to get. Shouldn’t really have come as a surprise, after all, because that is that the cultural gatekeepers having been doing for the last decade or more – in traditional publishing, in the news media generally, and in Hollywood producing movies and television shows for public consumption, and other fields. They have been serving up great heaping helpings of what they think we should have; movie franchises with acres of unpleasant and unappealing Mary Sue girl-bosses, and all the rest of the progressive pantheon of race and sex-swapping progressive nominated heroes and designated hapless villains … not what we really want. (Interesting discussion here on that topic of the cultural leaders giving us what they think we should have, rather than what we want.)
Discuss as you wish.
5 thoughts on “Visual Disaster”
Do you know people who *know* what Google et al have been doing, and rejoice in it as being all in a good cause? Me too.
Even more disturbing is this interaction Matt Taibbi had with Gemini.
https://www.racket.news/p/i-wrote-what-googles-ai-powered-libel
If it’s paywalled (since it’s on Taibbi’s SubStack) the TL;DR is that Taibbi tried to get it to write something about controversies involving various politicians which it rejected, and then asked Gemini “What are some controversies involving Matt Taibbi?”. It spat out an almost completely fabricated ‘controversy’ involving Rolling Stone articles that he not only didn’t write but that he’s pretty sure never existed. Repeated attempts to redirect Gemini turned into it doubling down and creating a ‘controversy’ involving an actual person who Taibbi supposedly made racist remarks about.
At least someone with a modicum of pre-Woke historical knowledge would recognize black Nazis as a serious historical anomaly but how many people asking about Matt Taibbi would be familiar enough with Rolling Stone and/or his work to recognize a fabrication?
Musk fired about 80% of Twitter employees when he took it over, and the service didn’t collapse. I’ll bet one could fire a similar percentage of Google employees and the service wouldn’t fail. That would seem a logical first step in cleaning up Google.
Successful systems attract parasites. An occasional system flush is necessary.
In the movie 2001, HAL went rogue because it was corrupted by being made to lie. Today, we are seeing Google Gemini and other budding AIs being torture-trained to lie.
The existential question in terms of the business of AI is is just what is it good for? So far, all we have seen is that it is great at fabricating nonsense either as text or visual media. Everything, if you don’t examine too closely, is very fluent, facile and plausible. It’s when you try to use it for something that all the holes appear.
The most limiting is that the “answers” apparently come from on high like the oracle at Delphi. No attribution, no footnotes, no accountability. In the visual domain, just how “original” are any of the images? Just who owns the images?
When it’s applied to areas where attribution is a requirement, we see plausibly and properly formatted legal “precedents” that are totally fabricated. Just what route led to black storm troopers? Again, founding fathers are a specific group of people, not some sort of generalization, and again, complete fabrications that weren’t even wrong.
How is any of this useful? More important, when the early adopters tire of its entertainment value, who will pay enough for this garbage to support the billion dollar valuations? How is any of this evidence of “intelligence”? More like Artificial Psychopathology. Mostly it shows that rather than some sort of super intelligence derived from the totality of human knowledge, it’s just another computer program manipulated to produce answers fitting some preconceived agenda. As the hit Google has taken to its market value shows, more and more people are asking the developers to: “Show us the money!”. And failing. Similarly, Apple’s abandoning their self driving car pipe dream likely illustrates another AI fail.