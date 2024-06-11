This is Barclay’s Bank, St Johns Wood, after overnight attack by ‘Pro-Palestine’ activists:
“Palestine Action” has openly bragged about this and other attacks on Barclays.
Don’t think this is only a UK thing. In Washington, DC, ‘protestors’ vandalized monuments on Federal property and threw bottles at a park ranger.
It gets worse. At UCLA, the Chabad Rabbi was assaulted live on camera, with students calling him a “Zionist pedophile Rabbi,” telling him to “go back to Poland.” Link with video. Also at UCLA: More ‘protestor’ violence.
In NYC, Palestinians and/or their supporters protested outside a theater, attempting to intimidate Jews and their supporters who were inside the theater screening a movie about October 7. Video.
The response to the events at UCLA from the UCLA Faulty Association was to complain about the university’s (highly insufficient) attempts to contain the ‘protestor’ violence. “Campuses are not police states. @UCLA stop militarizing our workplace, cease and desist from using police violence against students and employees.”
It is worth noting that virtually ALL of the recent ‘pro-Palestinian’ (anti-Israel–anti-Semitic–anti-American–and anti-civilization) violence and intimidation has been centered on America’s institutions of higher education.
The title of this post is taken from a chapter heading in Peter Drucker’s 1939 book The End of Economic Man, which is about the rise of European totalitarianism.
9 thoughts on “The Demons Return”
With FJB and his wing girl both committed to Hamas, there is little chance of any repercussion prior to a Trump win in November.
The federal government has been busy weeding out FBI agents who do not follow the narrative. That is they have been using common sense. Attending a Trump rally is enough to lose your security clearance and be suspended without pay, for example.
About the refusal to arrest the people in DC committing vandalism and other crimes:
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/did-i-miss-the-vandalism-is-fine-now-memo/
Amazing, really – after spending my younger days absorbed in stories and histories of WWII and the rise of Hitler and his Nazi party, and the vicious persecution of Jews … here I am now seeing it all play out in the present day and for real.
Reminds me of the cartoon – about learning from history; those who haven’t learned history are doomed to repeat it, while those have learned history are doomed to watch other people repeat it…
Pro-HMS terrorist begins THREATENING TO KILL
@UCLA Chabad Rabbi.
Rabbi to Police: “They’re talking about killing me, is there gonna be any arrests? This is beyond assault. It’s a direct threat.”
Police: “I know, but our main concern is crowd control.”
https://x.com/persianjewess/status/1800421808036016463
It comes down to this. Here in what used to be the United States, we are anything but one country. We have several major factions who seek to destroy it politically, its constitution, and its sovereignty. They are winning.
We are reaching the point of either absolute collapse, or no quarter warfare . . or both.
Other countries that used to be considered part of a Western civilization have their own equivalents, albeit with different internal historical and tactical considerations.
Subotai Bahadur
I suspect that a significant factor in the upsurge of anti-Semitism on campus is the importing of large numbers of foreign students and professors who bring their prejudices–and actual hatreds in some cases–with them…and putting them in academic environments which do the opposite of assimilating them into American values–on the contrary, assuring them that hostility to these values is the correct way of thinking.
A crowd is a weapon. The Left learned a long time ago that they can get away with assault and even murder if they use protest signs and free-speech buzzwords. The municipal govts in these situations should be having their police use substantial force to disperse aggressive leftist mobs, and arresting resistors.
“Campuses are not police states. @UCLA stop militarizing our workplace, cease and desist from using police violence against students and employees.”
They make a point of objecting to “police violence”. This means they are fine with other types of violence.
Is there any disagreement that the universities have become simple indoctrination centers?
These Maoris do not approve:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFwLHY5gKBc&t=0s