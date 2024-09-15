Who is behind the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, and pro-Hamas riots that have been taking place on American university campuses? An analysis from Park MacDougald.
2 thoughts on “Why So Much Israel Hate and Outright Anti-Semitism?”
See Jonathan’s 2016 post which cites Larry Summers, noting that colleges are have become hypersensitive to racial prejudice…Why not anti-Semitism?
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/52247.html
and my 2023 post Nightmare Numbers, which cites some disturbing survey results, including:
“Among respondents aged 18-24, 67% believed that Jews as a class’ are oppressors. Note well: the questions was not about ‘Israel’ or ‘Israelis’ or ‘Zionists’, it was about Jews, plain and simple.”
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/70361.html
For all the glib efforts by media people to dismiss right-wing political arguments as conspiracy theories, there really are conspiracies, but most of them are on the Left.