2 thoughts on “Why So Much Israel Hate and Outright Anti-Semitism?”

  1. See Jonathan’s 2016 post which cites Larry Summers, noting that colleges are have become hypersensitive to racial prejudice…Why not anti-Semitism?

    https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/52247.html

    and my 2023 post Nightmare Numbers, which cites some disturbing survey results, including:

    “Among respondents aged 18-24, 67% believed that Jews as a class’ are oppressors. Note well: the questions was not about ‘Israel’ or ‘Israelis’ or ‘Zionists’, it was about Jews, plain and simple.”

    https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/70361.html

  2. For all the glib efforts by media people to dismiss right-wing political arguments as conspiracy theories, there really are conspiracies, but most of them are on the Left.

