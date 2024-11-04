A Financial Times headline today refers to “Trump’s dark campaign.” This is not surprising coming from the FT, but even the WSJ today refers to Trump’s “dark pitch.” If one wants to look for Darkness, I’d suggest that it can be found in the rants of the Harris campaign and Democrats in general against Trump and especially against his supporters: ‘Fascists’…’garbage’…’anti-American’. I also see plenty of darkness in the ideology and policies of the Democratic Party…the divisive obsession with race/ethnicity…the casting of blame rather than solving problems, as with the blaming of grocery prices on ‘price gouging’ rather than government-caused inflation…the strange Democrat affinity with the Iranian regime…the tolerance of anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish violence on campuses and elsewhere…plenty of darkness there.
This video by a celebrity Harris promoter certainly sounds to me like a clear threat against Trump supporters. More darkness.
I haven’t personally attended any of Trump’s rallies, but those who have–such as this foreign student, who attended both Trump and Harris rallies–generally report an atmosphere which is positive rather than negative, and welcoming rather than hostile.
As an example of Trump’s ‘darkness’, the WSJ quotes from a rally speech in which he referred to ‘fighting against the most sinister and corrupt forces on earth.’ I wouldn’t have said it exactly that way, but there is no question that America is under threat by some trends that, if not interrupted and reversed, will destroy our society. And these trends are all heavily pushed by the Democratic Party and groups closely associated with it. I’ve discussed these trends in my post Vectors of Societal Destruction–and the Growing Pushback Against Them.
Hopefully, the pushback will be strong enough to interrupt and reverse these trends before it is too late.
6 thoughts on “Those Assertions About Trump’s “Darkness””
The tags on this post are Biden, Deep Thoughts, Harris….
Deceptive. Biden and Harris have never had a deep thought between them.
Celebrity- who the heck IS he?
Demos told him that as an Asian he would have problems at the Trump rally, which he found to be totally mistaken advice. He saw “struggling working class” people at the Trump rally.
He closed it by observing that Trump supporters were for Trump, whereas Kamala supporters were more against Trump than they were for Kamala.
Tacitus…the ‘deep thoughts’ tag was self-promotion for my linked essay.
Gringo’s student saw the difference. The BLM riots burning cities across the country, yet it’s violence from the “right” that’s continually immanent. The Tea Party was the second coming of the KKK, complete with African American and Hispanic white supremacists. The MSG Trump rally, unique among all the thousands of gathering there over the years in being reminiscent of a 1939 Nazi rally, except possibly for a large Jewish presence.
You don’t hate the media enough.
Harris “celebrity” promoter tells it like it is:
Last time, only a few thousand votes kept Trump out of office.”
Which helps explain the effectiveness of a few thousand fraudulent ballots in tipping the scales.
David
My comment was tongue in cheek.
T