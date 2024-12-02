The Hunter Biden Pardon

A Political Theory of Relativity would dictate that what you see depends where you sit. Where one sees Trump and his incoming cabinet as a modern-day incarnation of The Untouchables coming to take the crooked city down to the studs, others see such an endeavor as something worse than Watergate. It just depends where you are sitting.

Kamala Harris spent more than $1 billion on her 100 day campaign and she still lost. That’s a lot of money to push out the door in such a short time, so where did all the money go? A clue lies in the revelation that the Harris campaign had donated $500,000 to Al Sharpton’s nonprofit ahead of a friendly interview.

While it is hard to imagine Sharpton ever doing an unfriendly interview with Kamala, there was a commonality of interest. She had the need to spend money that other people had given her and he liked to spend the money that other people gave him. In fact Sharpton has used his past as a an inciter of antisemitic riots and racial hoaxes to good effect because he, like mobsters and politicians, understands that the difference between a donation and extortion depends on where you sit.



Then there is the news yesterday that Joe Biden, after repeated denials that he would ever do such a thing, pardoned his son Hunter. Well on one hand you can understand Biden’s change of heart after all Hunter is his one surviving son and as Joe wrote in his statement:

“Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.

The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process.”

All fair right? Hunter was only pursued because he was Joe’s son and since the process is the punishment really Hunter has been punished enough. Don’t think so? Well depends on where you sit and from where Joe sits this is his kid we’re talking about.

What’s curious is the actual text of the pardon:

“For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January1, 2014 through December1, 2024 including but not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weisss…”

Curious.

First of all, Hunter’s specific legal troubles dealt with tax and gun charges for which he was either convicted of or pleaded guilty to, a total of 12 counts. That’s public knowledge. Now we have blanket pardon for anything he might have done whether anybody knew of it or not? It is ummm… highly irregular to not only pardon someone without a Justice Department advisory or to pardon someone for crimes for which they have not even been indicted let alone convicted of let alone pardoned for crimes of which no one is even aware of. Biden just made a big deal that his son was being persecuted on charges that would never have been brought to trial if his last name was different, but now his son is off the hook for anything he might have done (federally) since 2014? Seems kind of broad, I mean he could have been selling nuclear secrets to the Chinese since 2014 and according to the pardon he couldn’t even be indicted for not paying taxes on bribes.

Second, the length of the pardon stretches from 2014 through yesterday. However the gun and tax charges Joe mentions in his statement as the cause for the pardon deal with a period from 2016 to 2018.

Yet he has a blanket pardon. For crimes that aren’t even specified and that we don’t even know about. That were committed since 2014. Which was the year his father took over the Ukraine portfolio for the Obama Administration.

Perhaps that’s what the pardon is about. The gun and tax convictions? The sappy story about his son being “…selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” over those charges is just chaff meant to deflect attention that Joe and Hunter are covering their tracks over the corrupt pay-to-play scheme regarding foreign money. it wouldn’t be the first time Joe has brought out family misfortunes for political benefit

Remember that while publicly Hunter’s crimes have been in the public eye since the Hunter laptop revelation in 2020, the FBI had been sitting on that same laptop since 2019.

Biggest corruption scandal in American history has just been buried probably for good and in large part thanks to the FBI. Is Patel taking over the FBI worse than Watergate? Depends on where you are sitting.