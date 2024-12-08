Rearming warships at sea. In an intensive conflict, missiles can be expended very quickly. And reloading presently requires a trip back to a base, requiring weeks or months. Reload-at-sea is challenging but development is being pursued.
It could make a major difference in ship/fleet effectiveness..it’s good that this is now being pursued, but…couldn’t this work have been started 10 years ago and now be operationally deployed or at least ready to go?
The electric air taxi company Joby Aviation has received FAA approval for a flight school to train pilots for its own aircraft and those of other companies. See also plans for air taxi service in the UAE.
Why the symbolic professions tend to be highly unrepresentative of the societies that they purportedly serve.
David Brooks asserts that Ivy League admissions broke America. Here’s a transcript. He doesn’t seem to even consider the possibility that elite-schools-as-a-gateway to key positions in a society is a really bad idea, as Peter Drucker argued 50+ years ago.
Alexander Hamilton tried to warn us about people like Obama, out of office and ‘wandering among the people like discontented ghosts.’
Real science: Hacksawing your hypothesis.
There’s a report that OpenAI’s new model reacted to the threat of being shut down and replaced by a new model by copying itself into the new model. Reminded me of the story Burning Bright in the collection of SF stories that I reviewed here.
Interesting comments at the X link for the story..not totally clear to what extent the model’s actions are reflective of truly emergent behavior versus ‘nudging’ in that direction.
Nice views of the restored Notre Dame cathedral, featuring the stained glass windows.
1 thought on “Worthwhile Reading and Watching”
Here’s an article that gives some detail about the process of reloading VLS with some good pictures that give an idea of just how many moveable parts there are:
https://www.twz.com/news-features/navy-just-demonstrated-reloading-vertical-launch-system-at-sea-for-the-first-time
Those VLS containers are big and awkward and the unallocated deck space on a destroyer is small, largely because of cramming on as many VLS cells as possible. Also note that the reloads have to be transferred one-at-a-time from another ship, so definitely not going to be happening during a battle or bad weather or fast.
The VLS system is a good example of solving one problem while creating others that seemed unimportant at the time, then having the landscape shift so that those minor problems are now major. The problem that VLS solved was peace. How do you make it possible for all of these very expensive and fragile missiles to survive for decades at sea until they may be needed. Outside the last year or so, I don’t think more than a small handful have been fired at a hostile target. So, all the different missiles are sitting in their very carefully sealed boxes, constantly monitored, waiting for some power to achieve a plausible ability to threaten a carrier battle group, the apex predator of the ocean sea.
They were designed in an environment where threats first had to pass the gauntlet of the air defense creating a bubble a hundred miles in all directions. Where threats were limited by the number of opposition aircraft that could be launched and land based anti-ship missiles could be simply out ranged. It somehow escaped notice that there were several very important areas where that would not be possible. The Persian Gulf, the Formosa Straight, etc.
That was then and this is now. Land bases anti-ship missiles have ranges too great to allow a carrier group to simply stand off and still effectively attack land targets. They exist in numbers that make fighting them off implausible. You can afford to shoot a lot of million dollar missiles at a 10 billion dollar carrier. You can send a lot of $100,000 drones at a billion dollar destroyer.
A U.S. carrier group that would have been invincible at Midway but is held at bay by a rump of former goat herders supported by a failing state.