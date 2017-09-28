Worthwhile Reading & Viewing
Things that were once common knowledge…and now are not
Advice on leadership for Naval Academy cadets…applicable in other walks of life as well
A time-lapse video of 30 days at sea
Animated films: a transition both in technologies and in implicit political messages
Who murdered beauty?…an analysis of some trends in the world of art
Cedar Sanderson asks What do Environmentalists, JRR Tolkein, Luddites, and Progressives all have in common?
Company towns, then and now
No mention of the Pullman company town in Chicago.
Blue Island IL also began as a town for employees.