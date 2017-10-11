Harvey Weinstein journalism tip
Dear journalists, here’s the link to Harvey Weinstein’s IMDB page. For every entry, there are potential questions you could be asking. The man has 331 production credits, 79 credits where he plays himself, and 34 movies which offered screen thanks to the man.
For example, Piers Morgan used HW as a guest host multiple times over the course of four years. Did he behave himself? Call up each and every one of those 34 movies and ask for comment on HW’s situation and ask if any new prints will continue to offer him thanks.
The opportunities just go on and on and on. All from one single web page, and I gave the link.
Your welcome.
October 11th, 2017 at 2:37 pm
They don’t have to do research. They already know. They all know.
October 11th, 2017 at 2:46 pm
I’m looking at a picture in some news story of his wife, who has undoubtedly enabled his abhorrent behavior for the financial benefits of their marriage arrangement. But holy heck, what a knockout. As the fantasyland goes down in flames, seeing a photo of them together confirms that these people just don’t live in the same universe we live in.
October 11th, 2017 at 3:06 pm
Call up each and every one of those 34 movies
“Most people write to movie stars, this guy writes to movies.”
October 11th, 2017 at 3:09 pm
What is this “journalists” entity that you are addressing? They have been extinct in the western world for generations.
October 11th, 2017 at 3:33 pm
Not as nice as he looks, Mr Weinstein.
October 11th, 2017 at 3:34 pm
The penny drops. Mr Weinstein was presumably the second shooter in Las Vegas.
October 11th, 2017 at 3:37 pm
A late convert to 2nd amendment advocacy, I might observe that a culture like Hollywood’s and men like Weinstein are the reason empowered Republican women believe in concealed carry.