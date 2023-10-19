A Double-Edged Sword

Almost as horrifying as Hamas going all murderously Einsatzgruppen in Israel two weekends ago, is the realization that yes, indeed – is the realization there are a not-inconsiderable number of Americans (and Americans-in-name-only) cheering them on. Cheering the remorseless slaughter of young and old alike, kidnapping for extortion and/or jollies, mutilation, torture, burning whole families and individuals alive, gang-rape … it’s a sobering spectacle. I expect any minute a rousing chorus of “Tomorrow Belongs To Me” from the Jew-hating undergrads and their professors on the campus too many colleges and universities.
I used to wonder how Germans under Adolph Hitler came around to accept, support, or at least turn a blind eye towards the so-called “Final Solution”, during the 1930s and ’40s. Well, wonder no more – I’ve seen it play out now in real time. Corked up resentments, envy and pure unadulterated hatred, given voice in classrooms, newsrooms, in social media and from the pulpits of certain churches, spewing from so-called leaders of various communities … all spilling out, in the wake of October 7 … it’s as sick-making as reports of all the rejoicing in the Arab streets, and the comments about how we Americans had it coming, after 9-11. To try and focus on the horror and misery inflicted on the innocent and the self-justifying replies from the usual pro-Palestinians boils down to something like the rationale from an abusive spouse – “Look at what you made me do!”
All that being said, we are seeing a backlash of sorts, this time around. The loud, proud, and indiscreet Jew-haters are getting called out, substantially. Fired from jobs, having job offers rescinded, wealthy alums withdrawing support from various schools … outrage from parties who heretofore were rather sedate. I can see several reasons for this – First, because the Hamas raid into Israel was so brutal, duplicating Nazi atrocities in Occupied Europe, right down to setting fire to houses to smoke out anyone hiding who might have escaped. Second – because the Hamas raiders videoed themselves doing so, every sickening second. They posted to social media, to boast of every revolting bloody detail – and more than just their sympathizers could watch. The rest of us can watch, too – if we have the stomach for snuff videos. It’s almost impossible to explain all that away, to claim exaggeration, war propaganda, bias … when it’s all out there on the internet, unmediated by reporters and a media which likely has a bias of their own. The internet and social media have become a double-edged sword. We can see events unfiltered.
Third – I do wonder how many Americans really have any warm feelings towards Islam and Islam-inspired wars of conquest. More than forty years since the Iran hostage crisis, twenty years since 9-11, how many years since the Beslan school murders, and the romp of ISIS and the new caliphate in the Middle East, a little more than a year since the debacle in Afghanistan … it all adds up. Never mind how often in movies and TV series the obligatory Moslem character appears, whether in a historical epic or one set in the modern day. They are invariably painted as wise, kindly, tolerant, worldly, sometimes as a foil to bigoted and ignorant Christians, sometimes as a victim of the same. In the years since 2001, a fair number of American military personnel have served a rotation or two (or more) in Muslim-dominated countries and overall have been less than enchanted with what they saw there or experienced.
Are we finally seeing a turning point? Discuss as you will and while we still can.
16 thoughts on “A Double-Edged Sword”
My sister in Chicago was going to a church event today and I just talked to her. She encountered Palestinian propaganda at a Catholic church and school complex. I think we need to accept that the US residents (God knows if they are citizens) are no better than the Germans of 1938. Many are kids with no education in spite of certificates from Harvard, etc. I am rereading the book “The Dumbest Generation Grows Up,” the sequel to his previous book on the subject.
Remember too that anti-Semitism in this country has never died. Although the Left today seems to have fueled it.
Bill Brandt…I think anti-Semitism in the US had been greatly reduced, but has been revived by three factors:
1–Immigrants who brought their attitudes with them, and who have not assimilated to US culture
2–Native Americans (I mean people born here, not American Indians) who have been marinated in academic Leftism.
3–Economic stress, which always and everywhere seems to result in hostility to Jews, especially among those that are not themselves very successful.
I have to admit I’m pretty happy that these evil doers put themselves out on video and social media. Those people are going to have a red x through their names in due time.
–Economic stress, which always and everywhere seems to result in hostility to Jews, especially among those that are not themselves very successful.
I think this is the source of much black anti-Semitism, which has been around as long as I can remember.
Katherine Brodsky on the roots of anti-Semitism:
https://twitter.com/mysteriouskat/status/1715353924582936766
Never mind how often in movies and TV series the obligatory Moslem character appears, whether in a historical epic or one set in the modern day. They are invariably painted as wise, kindly, tolerant, worldly, sometimes as a foil to bigoted and ignorant Christians, sometimes as a victim of the same.
Here’s a good example
Red Xes through their names, and MK82 fragments through them. I have no pity for Hamas members.
David,
I would also add to your 3 factors the recasting of Israel as a “colonial” power. Israel’s victory in the Six-Days War not only utterly humiliated Nasser and the Arab countries but placed it in control of various “occupied” lands. This changed, or better yet gave Europeans the excuse to change, the prevailing opinion of Jews as noble victims of the Holocaust to colonial oppressors. In other words antisemitism became fashionable again. While this attitude was cast in terms of “anti-Zionism” and solidarity with a fairly secular Palestinian cause, it did the lay the basis to turn to more explicit anti-Jewish attitudes as the PLO was supplanted by groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. That aattitude is even more pronounced in the US with our “leadership” in postmodernism.
I think if we look at the historical antisemitism as a function of being cultural outsiders, it can bring a new perspective. Jews have been, ever since their expulsion in 70 AD, the world’s outsiders throughout Europe and the Middle East. It is very useful for demagogues to both inflate their power and deflect blame for past failures by pointing to an outside group. As Milan Kundera has pointed out Jews are cosmopolitan by being everywhere but belonging nowhere; such they can easily be cast as part of some transnational, alien conspiracy. That attitude is very much alive in the Middle East (exacerbated by the presence of the Jewish state) as well in Europe.
In fact perhaps it is for that reason antisemitism should be seen as a virus or some sort of underlying pathogen always ready to re-emerge from history when triggered by events or a demagogue. The Holocaust didn’t put a stop to it but only caused it to go dormant for a few years. In fact I think much of the native (as opposed to migrant) European antisemitism is driven by the twin, opposing grievances of the Jews “allowing” themselves to be sympathetic victims of the Holocaust to taking their destiny their own hands by re-creating Israel. How dare they.
Looking at antisemitism as an insider-outsider phenomena might also add to your explanation regarding its rise among blacks. Remember Al Sharpton got his start with his Crown Heights pogrom but how is that very different than various forms of black violence toward other ethnic groups such as east and south Asians as witnessed by LA riots in 1992 and the riots in 2020? So much of Woke with Al Sharpton and Ibram Kendi and others is about blaming outsiders – Jews, Asians, or Whites
People who are confident in who they are and where they are going don’t blame others for their problems.
You know where support for Israel and Jews is the strongest? Among American evangelicals. You won’t have guessed that 75 years ago.
So much of Woke with Al Sharpton and Ibram Kendi and others is about blaming outsiders – Jews, Asians, or Whites
The new biography of Tucker Carlson, “Tucker” discusses his relationship to Al Sharpton. Sharpton is a despicable person but he has some interesting ideas. He is determined to avoid the Jesse Jackson experience of becoming a toy of the Democrats. Kendi (Henry Rogers) is, of course, a successful grifter. More focused on money then Sharpton.
Israeli flags are inexpensive on Amazon. Got mine last week.
Be nice to see one under every America flag across the country
I have a hard rule of thumb when watching “entertainment”.
1 – any introduction of deviant sex or relationship (ie anything other than a normal man and woman) in the beginning of anything and I click it off. recent Fraser reboot is an example.
2 – any portrayal of white, veteran, conservative, Christian as the heavy…and I’m gone
3 – Focus on interracial marriage as the centerpiece (includes product commercials) and I’m gone.
Don’t try to shove you’re viewpoint crab at me via the screen – big or small.
The breaking down of western , especially US, society is also a big factor. As social capital accrued over centuries gets used up, social trust declines and everyone increasingly reverts to humanity’s default tribalism. Increasing numbers of Americans don’t care. The Jews are not my tribe any more than the arabs are, or the Ukrainians or the Russians or the Taiwanese. I am not interested in sending my people or money to be wasted in long standing, likely irresolvable conflicts between peoples I am in no way related to and who have no impact on my security.
I’m sure a lot of people have tired of any disagreement with the mainstream narrative being called racist/ sexist/ islamophobic/ antisemitic/etc. Like the boy who cried wolf, accusations of racism
and antisemitism have lost much of their sting.
Make your own Hall of Fame nominations at canarymission.org
Re: overseas tours and a more in-depth understanding of Islam.
If you look at how many American troops in World War I and World War II took “War Brides” versus how many in our 20-year occupation of Iraq and Afghanistan.
I believe i heard the total was low single digits.
More than 40 years? It’s been more than 1,400 years. This has been the reality of Islam the entire time. The only places Islam isn’t like this are places where they are either totally subjugated or totally in control.
In the West we tend to study only Western, that is to say, Christian, history. In doing so we ignore Islamic history, even though it is nearly as important in a world context. Islam has extinguished many cultures. They just weren’t Western cultures as we think of them today. But that’s just the point: the once-Christian areas lost to Islam were forgotten and written out of Western history. Did you know that Christianity once thrived almost as much to the East as to the West? That it had spread all the way to the Pacific? The eastern Church was all destroyed by Islam. As just one example of my point that we *know* how Islam behaves. We just have to not look away.