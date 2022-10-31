From the hag and hungry goblin
That into rags would rend ye
And the spirits that stand
By the naked man
In the Book of Moons, defend ye!
That of your five sound sense
You never be forsaken
Nor wander from
Yourself with Tom
Abroad to beg your bacon
The moon’s my constant mistress
And the lonely owl my marrow
The flaming drake
And the night-crow make
Me music to my sorrow
I know more than Apollo
For oft, when he lies sleeping
I see the stars
At mortal wars
And the rounded welkin weeping
With a host of furious fancies
Whereof I am commander
With a burning spear
And a horse of air
To the wilderness I wander
By a knight of ghosts and shadows
I summoned am to tourney
Ten leagues beyond
The wide world’s end
Methinks it is no journey
(Not specifically a Halloween poem, but it certainly sets the mood, doesn’t it? This is Tom O’Bedlam’s Song, dating from sometime around 1600. There are lots more verses, and many different versions.)
For to see Mad Tom of Bedlam
Ten thousand miles I traveled
Mad Maudlin goes on dirty toes
For to save her shoes from gravel.
No gypsy, slut or doxy
Shall win my mad Tom from me
I’ll weep all night, with stars I’ll fight
The fray shall well become me
-Mad Maudlin’s Search; some time after the first poem
And as long as we’re doing Halloween, spare a thought for Tam Lin:
The Queen o’ Elfinland passed by
Took me wi’ her to dwell,
E’en whaur there is a pleasant place
For them that in it dwell,
Though at the end o’ seiven year
They pay their soul to Hell.
The nicht it is auld Hallow E’en
When elfin folk do ride,
And them that would their true-loves win
At Miles Cross they maun bide.
I also like this Halloweenish poem, from Thomas Pynchon:
Dream tonight of peacock tails
Diamond fields and spouter whales
Ills are many, blessings few
But dreams tonight will shelter you.
Let the vampire’s creaking wing
Hide the stars while banshees sing
Let the ghouls gorge all night long
Dreams will keep you safe and strong
Skeletons with poison teeth
Risen from the world beneath
Ogre, troll, and loup-garou
Bloody wraith who looks like you
Shadow on the window shade
Harpies in a midnight raid
Goblins seeking tender prey
Dreams will chase them all away
Dreams are like a magic cloak
Woven by the fairy folk
Covering from top to toe
Keeping you from winds and woe
And should the Angel come this night
To fetch your soul away from light
Cross yourself, and face the wall
Dreams will help you not at all
Poul Anderson used lines from Tom O’Bedlam’s Song as titles for several of his books, most notably, A Knight of Ghosts and Shadows.
Poul Anderson was a great writer. I referenced one of his stories in my post The Perfect Enemy:
also Stories of Solar Stress:
I’ve only heard the Steeleye Span version, with verses like
This staff has murdered giants, and me bag a long knife carries
for to cut mince pies from children’t thighs
with which I feed the faries
and the chorus
still I sing bonnie boys, bonnie mad boys
bdlam boys are bonnie
for they all go bare and they live by the air
and they want no drink nor money
I’ve always liked the song, and found it very informative. Before I heard it, I didn’t
even know the man in the moon had a dog.